numberfire.com

Pacers starting Isaiah Jackson in Saturday's lineup, Terry Taylor to bench

Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will make his first start this season after Terry Taylor was sent to the bench. In 24.5 expected minutes, our models project Jackson to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 11.6 points, 6.2...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Dylan Windler (ankle) still out Sunday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler will not play SUnday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Windler continues to deal with the effects of his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will sit out his third straight game to start the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Clippers' Paul George (illness) out Tuesday versus Thunder

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George will miss the team's Tuesday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a non-COVID illness. George, who started in each of the Clippers' first three games of the season, will not be traveling with the team for the road game against the Thunder. It's possible that Kawhi Leonard or John Wall will make their first starts of the season on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Outmanned by Timberwolves in Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder were defeated by the Minnesota Timerwolves by a final score of 116-106 in their first home game of the season. The Thunder, once again, suffered a slow start to begin the game. On the other hand, the Timberwolves started off quickly, as they were dominating in the paint.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) out at least a week

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in one week, per head coach Steve Kerr. DiVincenzo injured his hamstring during Sunday's game. Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga will have more minutes available while DiVincenzo is sidelined. The Warriors' next game is on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Dallas Mavericks: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies are finishing off their Texas two-step with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis played the Rockets on Friday. Anytime the Mavericks and Grizzlies meet, the conversation starts with each team's star player. Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA despite both being under 25 years of age.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith starting for Pacers Saturday; Chris Duarte to bench

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. After coming off the bench the first two games of the year, Nesmith is being elevated to the starting five. Chris Duarte will come off the bench. Our models project Nesmith for 3.6 points,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram placed back in concussion protocol

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ingram suffered the concussion in Sunday night's game against the Utah Jazz and Pelicans head coach Willie Green previously said Ingram is considered questionable for Tuesday's contest versus the Phoenix Suns. Zion Williamson (hip) and Herb Jones (knee) are also uncertain, so the Pelicans may be missing three starters on Tuesday. Trey Murphy will be a candidate to replace Ingram in the starting lineup and there will be more minutes off the bench for Devonte' Graham, Naji Marshall, and Jose Alvarado. Garrett Temple might even be able to crack the rotation. Murphy started the second half in place of Ingram on Sunday and finished the game with 16 points (6-for-11 field goals, 3-of-4 3-pointers), 9 rebounds, and an assist in 40 minutes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith (foot) available for Pacers Saturday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Nesmith was originally listed questionable due to a sore foot. However, he has been removed from the team's final injury report. Expect him out there in his usual role. Our models project Nesmith for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Rockets starting Usman Garuba for injured Bruno Fernando (knee) on Saturday

Houston Rockets power forward Usman Garuba is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Garuba will make his first start this season after the Rockets ruled out Bruno Fernando with a knee injury. In 18.0 expected minutes, our models project Garuba to score 17.7 FanDuel points. Garuba's projection includes...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) ruled out on Friday

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will not play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Murray will not be active on Friday night for injury management purposes. Expect Nah'Shon Hyland to play an increased role versus a Warriors' team allowing a 97.3 defensive rating. Hyland's projection includes...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench Saturday night

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brown started for the first time as a member of Denver Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jamal Murray is back in there at point guard, so Brown will revert to a bench role.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out Sunday for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is still recovering from his sprained ankle, and as a result, he will miss his third straight game to open up the 2022-23 season. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to see more minutes as a result.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Indiana's Jalen Smith (knee) available on Saturday

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith will suit up for the second game of Indiana's back-to-back despite recent right knee soreness. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Smith to score 29.9 FanDuel points. Smith's projection includes 13.8 points, 9.0...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

