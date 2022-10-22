Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Isaiah Jackson in Saturday's lineup, Terry Taylor to bench
Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will make his first start this season after Terry Taylor was sent to the bench. In 24.5 expected minutes, our models project Jackson to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 11.6 points, 6.2...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
NBA Fans In Shock After Luka Doncic Leads Dallas Mavericks To Blowout Win Over Grizzlies: “Luka Fathered Ja”
NBA fans blasted Ja Morant and Co. as they suffered an embarrassing 41-point defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic led Dallas Mavericks.
numberfire.com
Dylan Windler (ankle) still out Sunday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler will not play SUnday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Windler continues to deal with the effects of his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will sit out his third straight game to start the season.
NBA
Brandon Ingram out, two Pelicans questionable to play in Mavericks game Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS (2-1) Sunday loss vs Utah. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Javale Magee. Season Series. Oct. 25: vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7: at Dallas, 7 p.m. Feb. 2: at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Paul George (illness) out Tuesday versus Thunder
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George will miss the team's Tuesday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a non-COVID illness. George, who started in each of the Clippers' first three games of the season, will not be traveling with the team for the road game against the Thunder. It's possible that Kawhi Leonard or John Wall will make their first starts of the season on Tuesday.
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Outmanned by Timberwolves in Loss
The Oklahoma City Thunder were defeated by the Minnesota Timerwolves by a final score of 116-106 in their first home game of the season. The Thunder, once again, suffered a slow start to begin the game. On the other hand, the Timberwolves started off quickly, as they were dominating in the paint.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) out at least a week
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in one week, per head coach Steve Kerr. DiVincenzo injured his hamstring during Sunday's game. Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga will have more minutes available while DiVincenzo is sidelined. The Warriors' next game is on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.
Lakers player grades: L.A. falls apart against Trail Blazers
This was supposed to be the first win of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers and the day on which they started to turn their season around. They led early 6-0, then 10-2, only to see the Portland Trail Blazers build a sizable lead late in the first quarter and into the second quarter.
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Dallas Mavericks: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are finishing off their Texas two-step with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis played the Rockets on Friday. Anytime the Mavericks and Grizzlies meet, the conversation starts with each team's star player. Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA despite both being under 25 years of age.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith starting for Pacers Saturday; Chris Duarte to bench
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. After coming off the bench the first two games of the year, Nesmith is being elevated to the starting five. Chris Duarte will come off the bench. Our models project Nesmith for 3.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram placed back in concussion protocol
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ingram suffered the concussion in Sunday night's game against the Utah Jazz and Pelicans head coach Willie Green previously said Ingram is considered questionable for Tuesday's contest versus the Phoenix Suns. Zion Williamson (hip) and Herb Jones (knee) are also uncertain, so the Pelicans may be missing three starters on Tuesday. Trey Murphy will be a candidate to replace Ingram in the starting lineup and there will be more minutes off the bench for Devonte' Graham, Naji Marshall, and Jose Alvarado. Garrett Temple might even be able to crack the rotation. Murphy started the second half in place of Ingram on Sunday and finished the game with 16 points (6-for-11 field goals, 3-of-4 3-pointers), 9 rebounds, and an assist in 40 minutes.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) available for Pacers Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Nesmith was originally listed questionable due to a sore foot. However, he has been removed from the team's final injury report. Expect him out there in his usual role. Our models project Nesmith for...
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Usman Garuba for injured Bruno Fernando (knee) on Saturday
Houston Rockets power forward Usman Garuba is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Garuba will make his first start this season after the Rockets ruled out Bruno Fernando with a knee injury. In 18.0 expected minutes, our models project Garuba to score 17.7 FanDuel points. Garuba's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) ruled out on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will not play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Murray will not be active on Friday night for injury management purposes. Expect Nah'Shon Hyland to play an increased role versus a Warriors' team allowing a 97.3 defensive rating. Hyland's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench Saturday night
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brown started for the first time as a member of Denver Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jamal Murray is back in there at point guard, so Brown will revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out Sunday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is still recovering from his sprained ankle, and as a result, he will miss his third straight game to open up the 2022-23 season. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to see more minutes as a result.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Jalen Smith (knee) available on Saturday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith will suit up for the second game of Indiana's back-to-back despite recent right knee soreness. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Smith to score 29.9 FanDuel points. Smith's projection includes 13.8 points, 9.0...
Comments / 0