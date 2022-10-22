Read full article on original website
These Alleged Leaked Texts Reveal Exactly How Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Relationship May Have Fallen Apart
It’s been almost one year since former engaged couple Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke up. Since then, their names have dominated the headlines. From Wilde’s budding relationship with Don’t Worry Darling star Harry Styles, to their ongoing custody battle, the couple’s split was complex and multi-faceted to say the least. On Monday, the couple’s former nanny, who asked to remain anonymous, shared insight into what allegedly happened with The Daily Mail. According to Sudeikis and Wilde’s former employee, the Ted Lasso star was completely blindsided by the breakup – a fact Wilde has strongly refuted in the past. “On the...
Rebel Wilson speaks about threat to be outed: ‘It was grubby behaviour’
The actor says she and Ramona Agruma were yet to tell some family members they were a couple when a planned news article forced her to announce it
thebrag.com
Rebel Wilson finally addresses being forced to come out by media
Rebel Wilson has finally addressed being forced to reveal her relationship with LA designer Ramona Agruma in a new interview. Rebel Wilson has finally addressed being threatened to be outed in a new interview, calling it ‘grubby behaviour’. The actress also revealed that she and LA designer Ramona Agruma had yet to reveal their relationship to their families when Wilson was forced to post about it on social media.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
Tom Cruise Reportedly Used the Church of Scientology to Meet Nicole Kidman While Married to Mimi Rogers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Tom Cruise is a member of the Church of Scientology, but a new book is claiming that they are more involved with his personal life than fans probably ever imagined. A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology , by former church executive Mike Rinder, says that they had a hand in ending Cruise’s marriage to Mimi Rogers because he had a keen interest in Nicole Kidman.
"I thought you didn't need me." Husband ignores calls, texts and watches TV while wife is taken to hospital.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a number of bad relationships in which one of the biggest problems was that I couldn’t count on my partner to be there for me when I needed them.
Sorry, Julia Roberts and George Clooney, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Won’t Save the Romantic Comedy
We have a tragedy on our hands. have it all: a glimmering location, a light-hearted story, and, to top it all off, two of the greatest movie stars of all time. With Julia Roberts and George Clooney at the helm, Ticket to Paradise was set to be an all-inclusive cruise full of good times. Add in the director from Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, two of the Booksmart ladies, and the hunk from Emily in Paris—what’s not to love?
Issa Rae calls out Hollywood for letting Ezra Miller behave 'atrociously' and still attempting to save 'their movie and them'
Issa Rae said if Hollywood stops protecting "repeat offenders," then "women may be able to thrive" in the industry.
Sally Phillips says Hugh Grant won’t speak to her anymore after she got ‘very drunk’ on Bridget Jones set
Sally Phillips has claimed that Hugh Grant doesn’t speak to her anymore after she got “very drunk” during the filming of Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.The 52-year-old appeared in all three of the romantic comedy films alongside Grant and Renée Zellweger. She plays Bridget’s friend Shazza.During the filming of the second movie, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, the cast visited Thailand to shoot scenes for Bridget’s work trip.In the plot, Phillips’ character falls in love with a man on the plane, who turns out to be a drug smuggler who causes Bridget to end up in a...
Business Insider
Tom Felton says 'Harry Potter' costar Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to know where to look while filming the flying broomsticks scenes
Tom Felton shared memories from the set of the "Harry Potter" films in his memoir, "Beyond the Wand." To film flying scenes, the actors had to look at tennis balls and pretend they were something else. Felton said that costar Daniel Radcliffe looked at "a picture of a particularly beautiful...
This Woman Tweeted About Having Coffee Every Day With Her Husband — The Internet Tore Her Apart
"I never thought someone could take what I said and turn it into something negative."
EW.com
Julia Roberts and Kaitlyn Dever got towed by a jet ski while making Ticket to Paradise
Water sports are always a fun summer activity — but just imagine being towed by a jet ski on a raft next to Julia Roberts. That's what happened to Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, Dear Evan Hansen) while making Ticket to Paradise, in which she plays Lily, daughter of David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Roberts).
Olivia Wilde's Nanny Says Florence Pugh & Harry Styles Had A Fling First
Olivia Wilde's former nanny has claimed that Harry Styles had a fling with Florence Pugh before dating Wilde. During her bombshell interview with the Daily Mail, the nanny (who has been named as Erika Genaro by TMZ and Page Six) said that "Flo was f---ing Harry and she had a boyfriend." Pugh called it quits with her longtime boyfriend actor Zach Braff in August of this year.
