weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie County, East Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Platte County; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH expected. * WHERE...East Platte County, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...Until 12 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
