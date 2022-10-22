Effective: 2022-10-24 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Platte County; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH expected. * WHERE...East Platte County, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO