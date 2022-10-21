Read full article on original website
Village of Romeoville Job Fair - 10/26Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
“Unifying Community through Box Cricket Tournament to support good cause and charity”Vinod PandeyNaperville, IL
JJC College Fair on 10/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com
Historic Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Takes Place October 26th-30th
The Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Committee would like to welcome you to the 61st Annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival. The Sycamore Lions Decorated Pumpkin Display electronic entry forms are available online at https://form.jotform.com/212408041839049 until Tuesday Oct. 25th or register in person on Wednesday October 26th between Noon and 9 PM. Join us...
kanecountyconnects.com
Have You Noticed Something Has Been Eating Your Halloween Pumpkin?
According to a local wildlife expert, squirrels are the number one pumpkin-munchers around here, and usually start by gnawing through the skin of the pumpkin which exposes the flesh underneath that attracts other critters. Pam Otto, Outreach Ambassador for the St. Charles Park District, says deer also love pumpkins along...
949wdkb.com
The 61st Annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Will Be October 26th-30th
The Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Committee would like to welcome you to the 61st Annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival October 26th – October 30th. The Sycamore Lions Decorated Pumpkin Display electronic entry forms are available online at https://form.jotform.com/212408041839049 until Tuesday Oct. 25th or register in person on Wednesday October 26th between Noon and 9 PM.
Magic in Morris draws large crowd
Magic was welcomed into Morris on Sunday as the Harry-Potter-themed Magic in Morris event was held, with the majority of the downtown businesses offering Harry-Potter-themed gifts, beverages, games, and more. “Magic in Morris drew a great crowd, with people coming from all over the region and out of state, to...
1029thebuzz.com
“Floating Max” decoration shut down by police!
This happened in Plainfield, IL(suburb of Chicago)because it was causing traffic problems in their neighborhood. Police did shut down the Stranger Things Halloween display, but have allowed it to be opened back up after setting restrictions on operating hours. This is just insane and super cool! Plus, the father of the family says they put in close to 1500 hours putting this together! All I have is a pumpkin in my window.
Watch Illinois Man’s Genius Cat Ramp to Rescue Pet from a Tree
You can tell that an Illinois man paid attention in school. A new video shows a ramp he built that helped him rescue their cat from a tree. Based on the video description, this happened a few days ago in Saunemin, Illinois. The lady's cat was stuck up in a tree when her man came to the rescue. Here's how she described this heroic effort:
qrockonline.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NBC Chicago
‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu
"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
Mendota Reporter
Card shower set to honor L. Buettner’s 98th birthday
MENDOTA – In celebration of Lucille Buettner’s 98th birthday, her family is having a card shower in honor of her special day. She was born on Nov. 6, 1924, to George and Louise Althaus. She married Clayton Buettner in 1948 and was a farmer’s wife for her entire married life.
napervillelocal.com
More kids with RSV than hospital beds in Naperville and elsewhere resulting in long ER waits and scared parents
A surge in children contracting RSV, a serious respiratory illness, is filling pediatric beds at Naperville’s Edward Hospital and other suburban medical facilities and forcing some to wait long hours in ERs or be sent downstate for treatment. The situation is one that’s growing nationally, with medical professionals at...
PAWS Chicago hosts 9th annual Angels with Tails adoption event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were lots of tails wagging Sunday on Chicago's North Side as PAWS Chicago held its 9th annual Angels with Tails adoption event in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Retailers opened their storefronts to homeless dogs and cats so they could meet potential families. A PAWS volunteer said it's a group effort for a great cause. "We have 40 different dogs and cats distributed around 24 locations here in Roscoe Village, and it's PAWS Chicago along with five other rescue agencies with adoptable dogs and cats," said Tom Hehir. PAWS has been hosting this kind of adoption event at locations throughout the city for the last 25 years. If you couldn't make it to Roscoe Village, you can log onto the PAWS Chicago website to see all the dogs and cats hoping for their forever homes.
fox32chicago.com
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
thelansingjournal.com
Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths
LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?
I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban family warns others after daughter diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy
CHICAGO - A suburban family is in a race against time after their daughter was misdiagnosed for months. They are sharing their story to alert other families to a rare, but often overlooked disease. "No one knows the child better than the parent and if they feel like something is...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
96 S. Wynstone Drive, North Barrington
Custom Orren Pickell design/build home on 2.1 acres with grand, two-story entry that greets you with soaring vaulted ceilings, luxurious finishes and stylish details throughout. This home boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is set on a lushly landscaped lot with large deck, in-ground pool and hot tub. Location:...
kanecountyconnects.com
Longtime Auto Shop Owner Closes Business to Become an Educator
After 40 years in business, Rich’s Auto Service in Sugar Grove is closing. But the owner isn’t retiring. He is becoming a teacher. Rich’s Auto Service posted on Facebook on October 15 that he and his family made the decision to close the business on November 2. According to the website, Russ Wendling opened the auto shop with his parents in 1982.
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Illinois
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Illinois is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
From the archives: The Spilotro Brothers’ bodies discovered
From the WGN Archives, we take you back to June 1986, when a tip from an Indiana farmer led authorities to discover the bodies of mob boss Anthony Spilotro and his brother Michael. Then-WGN reporter Steve Sanders filed this report on the scene shortly after the bodies were found. Anthony...
