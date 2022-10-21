ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dekalbcountyonline.com

Historic Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Takes Place October 26th-30th

The Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Committee would like to welcome you to the 61st Annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival. The Sycamore Lions Decorated Pumpkin Display electronic entry forms are available online at https://form.jotform.com/212408041839049 until Tuesday Oct. 25th or register in person on Wednesday October 26th between Noon and 9 PM. Join us...
SYCAMORE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Have You Noticed Something Has Been Eating Your Halloween Pumpkin?

According to a local wildlife expert, squirrels are the number one pumpkin-munchers around here, and usually start by gnawing through the skin of the pumpkin which exposes the flesh underneath that attracts other critters. Pam Otto, Outreach Ambassador for the St. Charles Park District, says deer also love pumpkins along...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
949wdkb.com

The 61st Annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Will Be October 26th-30th

The Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Committee would like to welcome you to the 61st Annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival October 26th – October 30th. The Sycamore Lions Decorated Pumpkin Display electronic entry forms are available online at https://form.jotform.com/212408041839049 until Tuesday Oct. 25th or register in person on Wednesday October 26th between Noon and 9 PM.
SYCAMORE, IL
Morris Daily Herald

Magic in Morris draws large crowd

Magic was welcomed into Morris on Sunday as the Harry-Potter-themed Magic in Morris event was held, with the majority of the downtown businesses offering Harry-Potter-themed gifts, beverages, games, and more. “Magic in Morris drew a great crowd, with people coming from all over the region and out of state, to...
MORRIS, IL
1029thebuzz.com

“Floating Max” decoration shut down by police!

This happened in Plainfield, IL(suburb of Chicago)because it was causing traffic problems in their neighborhood. Police did shut down the Stranger Things Halloween display, but have allowed it to be opened back up after setting restrictions on operating hours. This is just insane and super cool! Plus, the father of the family says they put in close to 1500 hours putting this together! All I have is a pumpkin in my window.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Q985

Watch Illinois Man’s Genius Cat Ramp to Rescue Pet from a Tree

You can tell that an Illinois man paid attention in school. A new video shows a ramp he built that helped him rescue their cat from a tree. Based on the video description, this happened a few days ago in Saunemin, Illinois. The lady's cat was stuck up in a tree when her man came to the rescue. Here's how she described this heroic effort:
SAUNEMIN, IL
qrockonline.com

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NEW LENOX, IL
NBC Chicago

‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu

"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
CHICAGO, IL
Mendota Reporter

Card shower set to honor L. Buettner’s 98th birthday

MENDOTA – In celebration of Lucille Buettner’s 98th birthday, her family is having a card shower in honor of her special day. She was born on Nov. 6, 1924, to George and Louise Althaus. She married Clayton Buettner in 1948 and was a farmer’s wife for her entire married life.
MENDOTA, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Chicago hosts 9th annual Angels with Tails adoption event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were lots of tails wagging Sunday on Chicago's North Side as PAWS Chicago held its 9th annual Angels with Tails adoption event in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Retailers opened their storefronts to homeless dogs and cats so they could meet potential families. A PAWS volunteer said it's a group effort for a great cause. "We have 40 different dogs and cats distributed around 24 locations here in Roscoe Village, and it's PAWS Chicago along with five other rescue agencies with adoptable dogs and cats," said Tom Hehir. PAWS has been hosting this kind of adoption event at locations throughout the city for the last 25 years. If you couldn't make it to Roscoe Village, you can log onto the PAWS Chicago website to see all the dogs and cats hoping for their forever homes. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
ELGIN, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths

LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
LANSING, IL
WGN TV

Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?

I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

96 S. Wynstone Drive, North Barrington

Custom Orren Pickell design/build home on 2.1 acres with grand, two-story entry that greets you with soaring vaulted ceilings, luxurious finishes and stylish details throughout. This home boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is set on a lushly landscaped lot with large deck, in-ground pool and hot tub. Location:...
NORTH BARRINGTON, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Longtime Auto Shop Owner Closes Business to Become an Educator

After 40 years in business, Rich’s Auto Service in Sugar Grove is closing. But the owner isn’t retiring. He is becoming a teacher. Rich’s Auto Service posted on Facebook on October 15 that he and his family made the decision to close the business on November 2. According to the website, Russ Wendling opened the auto shop with his parents in 1982.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
KWQC

Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy