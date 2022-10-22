ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

United Student Pride at Fresno State celebrating 35 years

 2 days ago

United Student Pride at Fresno State is celebrating 35 years since it first began in the Fall of 1987. The club had 14 founding members and was first known as the GLSA, Gay Lesbian Student Pride Alliance.

Peter Robertson, a founding member and four-time Fresno State graduate, re-tells the pain and trauma GLSA members and allies endured in the late '80s.

This heartfelt story shares with viewers the history of LGBTQ+ pride in rural Central California.

The documentary-style piece allows viewers to see the early struggles of United Student Pride and the progress the campus club has made.

The Mission Oak High School football team will have a game with Hanford High School on October 22, 2022, 19:30:00.
