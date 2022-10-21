ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.3 RNB

“Harlem” Adds Several New Actors Like Countess Vaughn & Rick Fox To Season 2 Cast

By Sammy Approved
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrT4X_0iiNgB8J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTFjL_0iiNgB8J00

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Amazon Prime’s “Harlem” has added several new actors to its season 2 cast. Amongst the new crew is Countess Vaughn, Rick Fox and Rachel True join the series stars Meagan Good , Tyler Lepley and Jerrie Johnson. Read more details about their characters inside.

Deadline reported that Vaughn, Rick Fox, Sherri Shepherd and Lil Rel Howery will guest star on the upcoming season. While True, Courtnee Carter and Luke Forbes will join the ensemble cast as recurring characters.

True will play Aimee, who is  “the earthy, airy proprietor of a plant store in Harlem She and Tye (Jerrie Johnson) develop an unlikely friendship.”

Carter is set to portray Zoe, “a self-assured player with a history of breaking hearts” and Forbes will play Michael, a “handsome and professional” real estate agent who Quinn’s mother Patricia (Jasmine Guy) blindly tries to match Quinn (Grace Byers) up with.

Fox plays Quinn’s devoted father Phil, “a wealthy guy who enjoys having his daughter play golf with him on his birthday” Shepherd is Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) noisy, adoring mother Sonya, “who is also Angie’s biggest supporter and cheerleader.” Vaughn will play herself. Howery is Freddie, Angie’s step-brother, “a vivacious, encouraging person who is thrilled to see Angie.”

The single camera comedy stars Good, Byers, Johnson, Lepley and Shoniqua Shandai. Recurring stars in season 1 included Jasmine Guy as Patricia, Whoopi Goldberg as Dr. Elise Pruitt, Andrea Martin as Robin, Robert Ri’chard as Shawn, Juani Feliz as Isabela, Kate Rockwell as Ana and Sullivan Jones as Jameson.

The show following the four ambitious girlfriends in Harlem stole the hearts of many in its first season. It sounds like fans will be even more captivated with an elevated cast of talent joining along in their fun and adventure.

Get excited! “Harlem” returns to Amazon Prime later this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible

The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
Variety

Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production

Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen

American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star Shelley Long Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Rare Photo

Fans of actress Shelley Long were treated to some rare photos of her and, well, she does not look like her character from Cheers. On that show, Long played Diane Chambers opposite Ted Danson. Long even had a solid turn on the Ed O’Neill-Sofia Vergara sitcom Modern Family. Yet those roles offered up one view of Long. These latest photos offer quite a different look at the actress.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy