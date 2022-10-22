Read full article on original website
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Sarkisian apologizes for not singing ‘The Eyes of Texas’ following loss to Oklahoma State
Controversy surrounding the postgame tradition erupted in 2020 when some players objected to singing it because of racist elements in its past. The Texas chapter of the NAACP even filed a civil rights complaint over its continued use.
Post Malone performs back-to-back shows in Austin
The Texan rapper from Galveston kicked off his evening at the Moody Center for his Twelve Carat Tour before attending an after-party for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.
PHOTOS: F1 United States Grand Prix celebrity sightings
The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix returned to Circuit of The Americas in Austin over the weekend.
The Texas District 10 congressional seat is on the ballot – what you need to know
The congressional district represents more than 900,000 residents in parts of Austin, Bastrop, Colorado, Fayette, Harris, Lee, Travis, Washington and Waller counties.
New East Austin Location For Restaurant, Industry
Hospitality powerhouse duo Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor recently brought Industry to East Austin, which had their grand opening on October 22. Industry is located at 1211 E 5th St. Ste 150, Austin, TX, serving an all day menu of “low key healthy” Texas fare including tacos, burgers, hearty salads, and house smoked meats and vegetables in a casual, counter service atmosphere with an expansive bar and Sunday brunch service.
‘Very consequential’: Meet the candidates for Austin mayor
You're going to find six people one your ballot this November for Austin mayor.
Williamson County voters: Some things to know before early voting
Williamson County elections include school board races, county commissioners, judge and a series of propositions.
All-women Honor Flight takes off from Austin
Thirty-six women veterans who served in the Korean Conflict, Vietnam War/Era or the Cold War took a flight to Washington, D.C., for a "trip of a Lifetime" Friday.
Travis County polls are fully staffed as early voting kicks off
The Travis County Clerk's Office said it's fully staffed with hundreds of poll workers as early voting kicks off in Texas.
Austin airport expecting busiest day ever
With many major events taking place in Austin, it’s been record-breaking busy at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport throughout October.
3 convicted for role in death of Round Rock man
On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.
Increasing risk of severe thunderstorms tonight
Severe threat increasing for late this evening as a line of storms move into our area from the west. Strong winds up to 50mph are expected behind these storms as well. --Sean Kelly
Jo’s Red River Hosts 5th Annual Ugly Dog Contest
When: all month long! (Voting window: October 17-30 | Crowning party: October 30 12-3PM) What: SUBMIT A DOG You can submit a dog for the Ugly Dog Contest online via Eventbrite. There are other categories you can submit for as well, including: BEST IN SHOW, DOGGLEGANGER, BEST COSTUME. Each entry...
AUS expects record-breaking travel: Tips on navigating the Austin airport after Formula 1
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced it expected to break a new record for the single-busiest day of travel for departing passengers Monday following the Formula 1 race at Circuit of The Americas.
More fast food chains coming to Dripping Springs, locals react
With population growth comes a need for more restaurants to feed those folks, and Dripping Springs is seeing a few more fast-food chains emerging.
Is life in Austin just ‘waiting in traffic’? Local group envisions a different future
Is traffic the future of Austin?
Narcan doses coming to every Austin ISD school
Previously, only AISD school resource officers had Narcan access.
Police investigating fatal shooting in east Austin
APD investigating suspicious death in east Austin.
Austin organization receives 9,900 doses of naloxone
Austin-Travis County on Monday is expected to release more information on a naloxone delivery to the area.
Armed man shot, injured by APD officers inside north Austin restaurant
Five Austin Police Department officers are on administrative duty after opening fire on a suspect inside a north Austin restaurant Sunday night, according to APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon.
