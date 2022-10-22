ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

New East Austin Location For Restaurant, Industry

Hospitality powerhouse duo Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor recently brought Industry to East Austin, which had their grand opening on October 22. Industry is located at 1211 E 5th St. Ste 150, Austin, TX, serving an all day menu of “low key healthy” Texas fare including tacos, burgers, hearty salads, and house smoked meats and vegetables in a casual, counter service atmosphere with an expansive bar and Sunday brunch service.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Jo’s Red River Hosts 5th Annual Ugly Dog Contest

When: all month long! (Voting window: October 17-30 | Crowning party: October 30 12-3PM) What: SUBMIT A DOG You can submit a dog for the Ugly Dog Contest online via Eventbrite. There are other categories you can submit for as well, including: BEST IN SHOW, DOGGLEGANGER, BEST COSTUME. Each entry...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy