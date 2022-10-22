Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Police investigate shooting after midnight in Friday night in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Officers were called out to shot fired at 6 S Cascade St. Initial reports tells us one man shot another and then left from the scene. Kennewick PD and Richland PD were able to find the suspect. The 23-year-old suspect was found and arrested. The man...
FOX 11 and 41
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man after trying to talk about a stolen car
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media, a man was arrest after deputies found a stolen car. According to the sheriff’s office, a person driving a stolen car took off during a traffic stop. The car was later found abandoned. Deputies saw a man...
KEPR
One in custody after shooting near Kennewick bar
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 23-year-old is in custody after police said he shot at a man early Saturday morning at the Sports Page Bar. Just after midnight, Kennewick Police responded to the Sports Page Bar at 6 S Cascade St for reports of a shooting. Reports indicated a man...
Downtown Kennewick bar fight ends in gunfire. 23-year-old arrested
The Richland suspect is facing felony assault charges.
Tri-Cities man caught days after attempt to lure a child into his van near a school
The child was walking near Park Middle School when she was approached by the van on Wednesday.
Kennewick Man Arrested, Charged with Luring and Child Molestation
Kennewick Police have arrested a suspect accused of attempting to lure a girl into his vehicle. On Friday, Police found the driver of the light blue mini-van, 28-year old Devin Katsel of Kennewick. At about 2 pm, Katsel was located in the 3300 block of West Kennewick Avenue. The suspect...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting charged with murder, bond set at over $1 million
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and Richland Police said it was teamwork that helped them make an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a Hanford high school graduate. Isaiah Combs, 19, is charged with first degree murder, robbery, assault and theft. He is currently in the Benton County Jail on over $1 million...
Would-Be Truck Thief Busted Because They Can’t Drive Stick Shift
It's not every day that a would-be vehicle thief gets stymied by old-school technology. The Benton County Sheriff's Department is reporting Monday that a suspect only identified as "Mr. Cook" was not able to complete his theft of a truck because he didn't know how to drive a stick shift.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man attempts to lure girl into van
KENNEWICK – A girl walking to Park Middle School Wednesday morning reported to Kennewick police a man in a light blue minivan approached her and tried to coax her into the van, assaulting her in the process. The incident happened near the area of West 10th Street and South...
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of 18-year-old in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- At a press conference today, Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey provided an update on the homicide investigation of Jatzivy Sarabia. Suspect Isaiah Combs was taken in overnight and charged with first degree murder, with a $1 million bond. Since being arrested, Combs was also charged with first degree...
nbcrightnow.com
KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
FOX 11 and 41
Family displaced after garage catches fire in Pasco Sunday Night
PASCO, Wash.- A garage fire in Pasco leaves a family displaced for the night. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us the fire was contained to the garage. However the family is staying with relatives living nearby. We’re told no one was injured in the fire. The...
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
nbcrightnow.com
RPD responds to increase in vehicle prowls
RICHLAND, Wash.- Over the past two weeks the Richland Police Department (RPD) has responded to 17 reports of vehicle prowls. According to the RPD, more than half of those reports involved cars that were left unlocked. The RPD is advising drivers to lock their cars and to move any valuables...
Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. 20-year-old Isiah Combs was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at an apartment off Jadwin Ave south of McMurray in Richland. They were able to track Combs down after discovering the Honda Civic that was used in the homicide outside the apartment. This case began back on October 15th when deputies responded to the area of Highway 397 near 3rd Ave for reports of shots fired. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered Sarabia's body inside another car.
Kennewick PD Release Picture of Abduction Attempt Suspects Blue Van
The Kennewick police have finally released pictures of the van suspected in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Kennewick earlier this week. Police released the photos of the suspected blue van on Facebook. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can identify the owner or driver of the van. The attempted abduction happened on Wednesday around noon on 10th street in Kennewick to a young girl while walking to Park Middle School.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Teen dies after accidental shooting
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department were informed this week that the 17-year-old boy shot Saturday night on the 800 block of North Volland Street has died. The victim in this case has been identified as Elias Salazar. The investigation revealed the incident involved a group of...
nbcrightnow.com
Four car crash causes road closures on W 10th Ave and S Union St in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are on scene of a four car crash on W10th Ave and S Union St. One of the vehicles is a KPD car. At this time, westbound and eastbound lanes are closed off to traffic. In a Facebook post, KPD says to expect delays if traveling...
FOX 11 and 41
Morrow County Sheriff’s Officer needs help finding a missing woman
HEPPNER, Ore. – Morrow County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman last seen bear Willow Creek Reservoir. According to the sheriff’s office, Tina Williamson, 51-year-old, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on October 22. Tina was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tie-dye shirt and...
