News On Natalya & Her Sister, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Kane, More
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky. The official Twitter account of the show posted a video preview of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s appearance on the show. You can check that out below:. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to hype...
Becky Lynch Believes It’s Better For WWE If She’s A Heel
Becky Lynch does far more for WWE as a villain than as a hero, at least as far as the former RAW Women’s Champion is concerned. After over a year out due to pregnancy, Lynch returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam 2021 and re-established herself as a heel with a shocking win over Bianca Belair.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/24/22)
WWE invades the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley in a non-title match. – Austin...
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE NXT Running Events Outside Of Florida
During the post-WWE NXT Halloween Havoc media scrum, Shawn Michaels commented on the NXT brand possibly holding pay-per-view events outside of Florida in the future, the plans for international expansions, and more. You can check out some highlights from the scrum below:. On touring outside of Florida: “From an NXT...
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
Results From WWE Live Event In Pikeville, KY: Fatal 4-Way Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match-The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match,...
Ava Raine Revealed As The Fourth Member Of Schism On WWE NXT
On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Ava Raine was announced as the newest member of The Schism. Raine is the daughter of WWE legend The Rock, as she revealed herself on tonight’s show by unmasking herself as the group’s newest member. She has been appearing as the masked member on NXT TV for the past few weeks.
Jimmy Korderas Praises RAW, Dominik Mysterio’s Progress
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas took to his social media accounts yesterday to lavish praise on last night’s episode of RAW. The longtime WWE official had especially kind words for Dominik Mysterio. In his latest “Reffin’ Rant,” Korderas talked about the opening segment that featured The Judgment Day and...
News On Lita/RAW, Stephanie McMahon, Solo Sikoa, Apollo Crews, NXT, More
WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon will be participating in the ANA Masters of Marketing Conference on Friday, October 28:. WWE tweeted out the following video today, looking at their partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America:. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Solo Sikoa commented on possibly competing...
WWE RAW Ratings For 10/24/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,641,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,803,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The kep 18-49 demo was a 0.45 rating, down from last week’s 0.50 rating. The first...
Various News – New Match For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Watch AEW Dark, More
We have a new match announced for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced on Tuesday that Joe Hendry will be in action on this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Hendry will face off against Raj Singh on this week’s show. You can...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 24, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 24, 2022!. The Judgement Day opens up the show. They take some shots at AJ Styles before The OC comes out. Styles calls out Dominik Mysterio and says he’s this generation’s James Ellsworth. Anderson challenges Balor to a match, and he accepts.
DDP Gives Praise To Riddle & Rollins For Crazy Bump At WWE Extreme Rules
Diamond Dallas Page had nothing but praise for Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins following their Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. The two performers pulled off a move that could have gone very wrong, and it did not go unnoticed by Page. Speaking on his recent “DDP Snake Pit” podcast,...
25 Years of Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio at Halloween Havoc ‘97
On October 26, 1997, WCW held its annual Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event. On a card including Roddy Piper vs. Hulk Hogan, Curt Hennig vs. Ric Flair, and Diamond Dallas Page vs. Randy Savage, Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio stood above the rest. It is essential viewing for any wrestling fan. Their title vs. mask encounter became known as one of the best matches in the history of WCW and the 1990s.
Hockey Team Set To Host ‘WWE Night,’ Johnny Gargano To Appear
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey team will be hosting a ‘WWE Night’ on November 5th. WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano will be attending the game. You can check out the official announcement below:. Get ready to have a bodyslamming good time when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins welcome JOHNNNY GARGANO for WWE...
Roman Reigns Surpasses 200 Days As Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached another milestone in his impressive career. Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania: Sunday in April this year, defeating Brock Lesnar. As WrestleOps noted on Twitter, Reigns has surpassed 200 days since unifying the titles. Since WrestleMania, Reigns has retained...
Kofi Kingston: More Former WWE Superstars Will Return
More former WWE Superstars will return to the promotion as part of the new era, according to Kofi Kingston. In July, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from all roles with WWE following allegations of misconduct with female employees. Since being appointed WWE’s Head of Talent Relations, Triple H has brought...
Road Dogg Claims He Didn’t Know Bray Wyatt Was Returning To WWE
If you believe the Road Dogg, he had no idea Bray Wyatt was returning to WWE. During the latest edition of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he had no idea Bray Wyatt would be returning to WWE. He said,
IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament Finals Confirmed
New Japan Pro Wrestling will crown the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion at NJPW x STARDOM ‘Historic X-Over’ on November 20th as the tournament finals will take place. The finals will see KAIRI vs. Mayu Iwatan after KAIRI bested ‘Alpha Female’ Jazzy Gabert and Mayu defeated Utami Hayashashita.
Ric Flair Provides Update On His Upcoming WWE Documentary
WWE announced earlier this year that they had partnered with Tom Rinaldi for a new documentary on Ric Flair that promised never-before-revealed history about Flair. Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31st by teaming with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. During his To...
