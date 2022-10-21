ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ellen's Rosie McClelland 'burst into tears' when she learned her cousin Sophia Grace was pregnant

Rosie McClelland "burst into tears" when she learned her cousin Sophia Grace was pregnant. The 16-year-old star - who shot to fame on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' at the age five alongside Sophia Grace, 19, when the TV host spotted them singing Nicki Minaj hit 'Super Bass' on YouTube and invited them to become regular cast members - and explained she was "super happy" when her cousin revealed she was expecting a baby with her mystery boyfriend.
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage

Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
msn.com

Madonna takes credit for paving way for women to embrace sexuality

On Saturday, the Queen of Pop took to her Instagram Stories to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of her provocative 1992 coffee table book Sex. In the post, Madonna claimed many major stars wouldn't have been able to convey their sexuality today if it wasn't for her. In particular, Madonna listed WAP hitmaker Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus to be among the celebrities who should be thanking her.
msn.com

House of the Dragon finale references a wild Muppets Easter egg

House of the Dragon episode 10's Vhagar and Arrax fight, Rhaenyra's miscarriage, and Daemon's plans explained. House of the Dragon spoilers follow. As the credits roll on House of the Dragon's debut, it looks like the Game of Thrones season-eight curse has been well and truly kingslayed. With George RR Martin saying he envisages four seasons of 10 episodes to fully tell the story of the Greens and the Blacks, there's plenty more death and destruction to come when we take flight for the Dance of the Dragons.

