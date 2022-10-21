Read full article on original website
anothermag.com
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
prestigeonline.com
Art Basel Launches its Inaugural Fair in Paris with “Paris + Art Basel”
Art Basel Launches its Inaugural Fair in Paris with “Paris + Art Basel”. Art Basel launched its inaugural fair in Paris on Thursday, seen as capping the re-emergence of the French capital as a major arts hub following the impact of Brexit on its main rival, London. But the...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
‘Lascivious’ Titian masterpiece set to fetch up to £12m at auction
Painting by 16th-century old master regarded as among greatest achievements of his career
Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more
An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
Mimosa Echard, Artist Who Creates Dreamy Worlds Where Plants and Humans Coexist, Wins France’s Top Art Prize
This year’s Marcel Duchamp Prize, France’s top art award, has gone to Mimosa Echard, whose multidisciplinary practice bridges the surreal, mechanical, and terrestrial in pursuit of plant and human symbiosis. The annual award carries a prize of €35,000 ($41,000) and is administered in partnership with the Centre Pompidou in Paris. Echard has a research-led practice that spans assemblage, painting, ceramics, and video games. Her projects often plunge the viewer into richly imaginative worlds where ecological concerns are indivisible from the effects of desire, hunger, and humor. In her role-playing game, Sporal, which was distributed this year at an exhibition at Palais de Tokyo, the...
A Sprawling Meret Oppenheim Survey Comes to MoMA
The story behind Object, the fur-shrouded teacup, spoon, and saucer for which Meret Oppenheim (1913–1985) is best known, goes like this: In 1936, Oppenheim met Pablo Picasso and Dora Maar for a meal in Paris, turning up to the Café de Flore in a bracelet she’d covered in ocelot. (In 1935, when money from her parents—who were then fleeing Nazi Germany—stopped coming in, Oppenheim began designing jewelry to support herself.) Her companions complimented it, moving Oppenheim to wonder what else she might coat in fur, and the result was Object, which she sold to the Museum of Modern Art a decade later.
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
Banksy, Breughel’s boy and a house of Britain’s horrors – the week in art
Bauhaus, Helen Chadwick, Susan Hiller, Juno Calypso and many more in a ghost train tour through the story of modern Britain. Somerset House, London, 27 October to 19 February. Paintings on everyday objects and films made on phones feature in this Glasgow artist’s two-decade retrospective. Fruitmarket, Edinburgh, 22 October...
prestigeonline.com
The 10 Best Golf Courses in Thailand
The key challenge (and arguably the most fun part) of a game of golf lies in the variations of the terrain. This explains why golf courses affect so greatly the experience of its players. Here are 10 of the best golf courses in Thailand for you to explore. Grass quality,...
BBC
Puducherry: The model out to smash India’s fair-skin obsession
"Talent has nothing to do with skin colour." Indian model San Rechal is on a mission - to dispel the notion that dark-skinned people can't be considered beautiful. The 23-year-old, from the southern city of Puducherry, says that the beauty industry often discriminates against people like her - not surprising in India, where those with a darker skin tone often face prejudice.
A local’s guide to Antwerp, Belgium: high art, gritty graffiti and great coffee
Antwerp runs on coffee and my favourite haunt is Tartoer, a tucked-away coffee shop near Grote Markt in the old town. It has great homemade cakes and vintage Vespa memorabilia. My other favourite is Coffeebar Zulma in my home neighbourhood of Merksem – it serves the best chocolate cake in Antwerp.
getnews.info
“Italian Treasures”: the NFTs of Italian art curated by art critic Vittorio Sgarbi
Created by Apeiron Technologies, a series of the most representative masterpieces from the Italian art scene for a one-of-a-kind digital experience. The first volume will be available from October 22 exclusively on the well-known marketplace “Makersplace”, a platform dedicated to digital art, and will focus on the artworks of Luciano Ventrone, considered the Caravaggio of the 20th century.
The Fierce Woman Warriors of the Ancient Sauromatian Culture
The Sauromatian were a large confederation of ancient equestrian people of Iranian descent who migrated from Central Asia to the Ural Mountains between the 6th and 4th century BC.
prestigeonline.com
10 of The Most-Subscribed YouTube Channels in The World
From platform celebs like PewDiePie and MrBeast to Bollywood and WWE Superstars, these are the most-subscribed YouTube channels in the world. Since launching in 2005, YouTube has dominated any and all competitors to become the king of video. No, really: After parent company Google, it’s the second most-visited site on the entire internet. YouTube has given us laughter. It has given us news. It has taught us things. It has even — for better or worse — launched the careers for a number of celebrities, some who’ve gone from famous vloggers to household names. We hear there’s even a professional boxer or two.
Maternity consultant turned artist to unveil new works at art fair
A maternity consultant, who uses art to challenge the “huge stigma” and “sexualisation” around breastfeeding, is set to unveil new artworks at an exhibition next month.Afif El-Khuffash, a neonatologist and lactation consultant at Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital, has swapped his stethoscope for a paintbrush in his spare time with the aim of confronting society’s “judgment” of how Irish mothers feed their babies.The father-of-two said he wants to depict the emotions, struggles and elation that comes with the breastfeeding journey.“Women are always judged, no matter what choice they make,” Dr El-Khuffash said.“We should never judge mothers but simply provide the support and...
mailplus.co.uk
Book: A century of myth and mystery
One hundred years ago, in November 1922, the archaeologist Howard Carter was leading a team in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings when a workman found some steps under some rubble. Those steps led to Tutankhamun’s tomb, the final resting place of the 14th Century BC pharaoh (pictured). The teenage king had been buried with all manner of treasures. In Carter’s words, there was ‘everywhere the glint of gold’.
Slipped Disc
Bayreuth plans centre for Nazi documents
The town of Bayreuth – not the festival, which continues to deny independent access to its Nazi records – has announced plans for a centre for documentation of the Nazi era. The Federal government has pledged to fund it with 11.6 million Euros. The only problem is location....
The downfall of the Ancient Maya: The story of how the Mayans left their advanced limestone cities
In times past, the European colonists were out in the sea, always looking for new places to uncover, new lands to conquer, and new wealth to win. During such searches, they were sometimes successful in finding new lands to colonize. But, sometimes, they discovered abandoned lands with nobody to look after — like the Maya civilization that collapsed a long time before their arrival.
