The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Fortune

Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14

Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
CNBC

Biden administration could start forgiving student debt as soon as Sunday

The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Florida Phoenix

Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TheDailyBeast

8 Million Have Already Applied to Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is already proving to be very popular. In an announcement on Monday, Biden called the program a “game changer,” saying that eight million people have submitted an application since Friday’s online soft launch. “Today marks a big step, among others, that my administration is taking to make education a ticket to the middle class that folks can actually afford,” he said. “The new student loan application is now open. If you have federal student debt, please visit StudentAid.gov. It’s easy, simple and fast and it’s a new day for millions of Americans all across our nation.” Announcing the program in August, the president said he’s planning to forgive $10,000 of federal student loan debt to those who earn less than $125,000, as well as forgiving $20,000 to those who received Pell Grants in college.Read it at The Hill
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application

President Joe Biden on Monday officially launched the application for student loan relief, after the test version of the site went live this weekend — a long-awaited first step to fulfilling one of his campaign promises just weeks before the midterm elections. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden) “Today […] The post President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
AOL Corp

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan survives two legal challenges

(Reuters) -A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a Republican-led challenge to President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, shortly after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a request in another case to block it. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis said...
shondaland.com

The Real Cost of Student Loan Debt in America

In the Shondaland series Financially Fearless, we’re getting candid about how money impacts everyone’s lives. Our solutions will detail how to boost your financial well-being, trim overspending, craft a budget, and discuss money matters with loved ones. For some people, the phrase “student loan debt crisis” is an...
WRAL News

GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding

WASHINGTON — IRS pleas for more funding from Congress — made over the years by one leader after another — finally paid off this summer when Democrats tucked an $80 billion boost for the agency into their flagship climate and health care law. Fortified with a new...
wallstreetwindow.com

‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally

President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
