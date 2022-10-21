Read full article on original website
8 best Christmas things to do in Boston
From classic holiday shows to quirky festivities, these are the best Christmas events this year. Christmas is almost here and in Boston, the holiday season is quite special. From tree lightings to holiday markets to festive meals, there is so much to get excited about in Boston this holiday season. Whether you prefer to stick to tradition by seeing the Holiday Pops perform at Symphony Hall or by downing craft beers during a marathon of "Office" Christmas episodes, there is something for everyone this winter. Don’t miss our guides to the best holiday markets in Boston, as well as where to see the best Christmas lights in Boston. The holidays are also a great time to check out the best ice skating rinks in Boston and the best hot chocolate in Boston.
Boston University
The 14 Best Secondhand Shops in and around Boston
Love shopping vintage? Check out our guide on where to go for used clothing, furniture, and more. Shopping for clothes, furniture, and housewares can be a challenge on a student budget. Fortunately, Boston-area secondhand stores offer a wide range of goods, from tables and chairs to designer duds and accessories. And purchasing someone else’s castoffs is good for the environment, as well as for your wallet. Consider this: the average American throws out 81 pounds of clothing each year, adding a staggering 26 billion pounds of textiles a year to landfills.
miltontimes.com
Local business heroes Alex and Joshua Wild of Muscle & Flow
Taking a page from her own life, Alex Wild is helping write an additional chapter into the wide array of fitness offerings at Muscle & Flow, the exercise venue that she and her husband Joshua took over one year ago in Milton Village. Local business heroes and fitness enthusiasts, the...
mybackyardnews.com
GREAT SEATS STILL AVAILABLE
Tickets for this year’s Blackstone Valley Polar Express. Fridays and Sunday nights in November. The magic is back this holiday season for a three-hour experience at the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!!!. Join us for a 90-minute train ride to view the North Pole that’s filled with singing, games, a...
nshoremag.com
Giving Away Millions is Serious Work and Great Fun for Bill and Joyce Cummings
For years, Bill and Joyce Cummings were undercover billionaires. They lived well, but not large, maintaining their relatively modest Winchester home (along with a smallish condo in Florida), driving decade-old cars, and flying economy class. When Bill, ever frugal, said hello to his neighbors, he would complain about the money he spent keeping his yard maintained.
Luxury Brand Versace Opens First New England Outlet
New England now has a Versace outlet. The luxury Italian brand has opened up a store in the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, selling fashions along with lifestyle products. Though Versace has had a store location in Boston's Copley Place for several years, this is the first outlet store for the international fashion design house and fans of the high-end brand are excited.
QSR magazine
Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location
Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?
Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
bostonagentmagazine.com
804 Belmont St, Unit 1, Watertown
Built in 1900, this is a mansard style home that seamlessly blends class architecture with modern finishes. This 2,500-square-foot home features a chef’s kitchen with 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and a granite kitchen island. Beautiful hardwood floors, spacious rooms, ample sunlight — this is a truly special, beautiful home. Plenty of space in this home to make it your own.
New free app offers food at cheaper prices to Americans amid inflation crisis – see how you can get discounted produce
AS prices go up, everyone is looking to save money any way they can - luckily, this free app offers food at cheaper prices to Americans amid the inflation crisis. Known as "Too Good to Go," the app helps tackle issues such as rising costs due to inflation and also with the climate change crisis.
Fire crews respond to Bellingham house fire with possible grenades in basement
Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Bellingham Sunday evening that was made more dangerous by the possible presence of grenades in the basement. According to Bellingham Fire Chief Steven Gentile, the homeowner was transported to a hospital for injuries. According to the Fire Chief, someone then informed the crews that there may be hand grenades in the basement of the home.
WCVB
5 things everyone should know about this year's flu season
BOSTON — You've probably heard the predictions that we could be in for a rough flu season this year. The virus arrived early in the Southern Hemisphere and has been more severe, an indicator of what may be to come in the United States. But, experts say there are...
wgbh.org
Mass. children with RSV sent to hospitals in other states amid capacity strain
Hospitals in the Greater Boston area are seeing an unusually early onslaught of respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. The slew of cases is filling up their emergency rooms, clogging up pediatric transfers and even causing some children to be sent across state lines for care. With less exposure and...
Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.
beckersasc.com
5 Mass General Brigham updates ASC leaders need to know
From a new ASC in New Hampshire to a controversial expansion, here are five updates about Boston-based Mass General Brigham Becker's has reported on this year. 1. Mass General opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating room ASC. 2. Mass General pledged $8.4 million to a federal...
