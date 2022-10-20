ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92 Moose

Epic Mile Long Maine Holiday Light Display Sets 2022 Opening Date

In 2021, one of the most talked about Holiday attractions was tucked away down a side road in the town of Winthrop, Maine. Located at Augusta West Kampground, Winter Wonderland was a mile long drive through (or walk through) Christmas lights display. The attraction featured lights that danced along the trees, vehicles and farm equipment illuminated by hundreds of twinkling lights, and buildings that were lit by lights. And, like similar attractions, a synchronized soundtrack was piped out through speakers and a low power FM transmitter (so you could get it in your car).
WINTHROP, ME
Z107.3

This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King

Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
BANGOR, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

New Peruvian restaurant opens in Veazie

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Food offerings in the Bangor area have expanded once again. TV5 stopped by the new Peruvian restaurant in Veazie to learn more. “I just saw the opportunity, and I just took it,” said Luis Alberto ‘Beto’ Perez Narvaez, owner of Mi Causa. Narvaez...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Finelli Pizzeria In Ellsworth Is Under New Ownership

For many years, Finelli Pizzeria has been serving up some of the best food around, at their location at 12 Downeast Highway, in Ellsoworth. Now under new management, the owner Aaron, hit up Facebook to say hello to customers, old & new. Finelli Pizzeria is a multiple award winning NY...
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Gov. Mills visits a little city on the brink of big change

WATERVILLE — Governor Janet Mills walked around Waterville with city leaders to discuss steps they’re taking to modernize the city. First the governor viewed the new Sukeforth Family Sports Center at Thomas College. More than half the students attending the institution are student athletes. Governor Mills said renovation...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
BANGOR, ME
themainewire.com

George Hale: Why aren’t Maine’s newspapers covering Gray-New Gloucester teacher scandal?

Maine Wire EIC Steve Robinson joined WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler show Tuesday morning to talk about Maine Wire’s exclusive reporting on the controversy over a Gray-New Gloucester teacher subjecting an 8th grade student to bizarre political ranting. Gray-New Gloucester Middle School teacher Ann Cook was secretly recorded on tape lecturing a student with brazen, one-sided left-wing ideas, and that recording was provided by parents to The Maine Wire.
GRAY, ME
Wilmington Apple

21-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Maine Car Crash

PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
PITTSFIELD, ME
nbcboston.com

Heavy Rain and Flooding Has Deadly Results in Maine

Repairs are still being made to roads damaged by flooding after a week of heavy rain that appears to have killed at least one person in Maine. According to Skowhegan Police, a 53-year-old man died there on Tuesday after his car crashed while hydroplaning in standing water. The death comes...
DURHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston homicide victim has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published on Oct. 20. The alleged victim of a homicide that took place on Wednesday morning has been identified, and a Lewiston man has been charged with murder in connection with his death. Nicholas Blake, 37, of...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K

FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
FAIRFIELD, ME

