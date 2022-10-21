Fill Your Bags as Rumors Making Rounds That Uniglo.io Will List in November on Uniswap, Binance and Kucoin

Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation
The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Layer 2 Dogechain Up 228% for the Week
After steady declines over two months, DC spikes over 300% since Friday. Dogechain, launched earlier this year to bring smart contract capabilities to the Dogecoin community, saw its trading value jump over 200% in the past week and more than 70 percent within the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. The high also represents a 75 percent premium over a month ago.
nulltx.com
Uniglo.io (GLO) Price May End Up Pumping Doing The ‘Solana Moment’ Of 2022
If you have been in the crypto space for a while, you already know what Solana is and how it mooned in 2021. The ecosystem grew in popularity as one of the fastest blockchain platforms with negligible transaction fees and high scalability compared to Ethereum. The Solana network is powered...
nulltx.com
Staking Guide: Why Oryen Network Is Ahead Of 1inch Network And Binance Coin With Static 90% APY
In the earliest days of cryptocurrency, mining was the primary way new coins were brought into circulation. Miners used powerful computers to solve complex math problems, and in exchange, they were rewarded with a certain number of coins. But as more and more people began mining, the difficulty of the math problems increased, and it became increasingly expensive to mine coins.
EWN
Bitcoin Broker NYDIG Says Balance Sheet Is Strong Despite 33% Staff Cut: WSJ
NYDIG laid off about 110 employees in the latest workforce slash to happen in crypto, WallStreetJournal reported on Thursday. The staff cut is part of a shift in the company’s focus toward more profitable business ventures according to people familiar with the matter. NYDIG also stressed that the firm’s...
Popular Trading Exchange Robinhood lists Aave And XTZ On Their Platfom
Stock and crypto trading app Robinhood lists Aave and XTZ on their trading platform. Robinhood now supports 19 cryptocurrencies in total including memecoins such as DogeCoin and Shiba Inu. Robinhood’s shares jumped 14% on rumors that of acquisition from Sam Bankman Fried. Stock trading app Robinhood listed Aave and...
This Is Why BitMEX Co-Founder Arthur Hayes Believes Solana and Others Won’t Beat Ethereum Yet
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has high hopes for Ethereum, saying that competitors like Solana would not beat it. Hayes is bullish on Ethereum because of the amount of development going on in its ecosystem, which he says is more important than transactions per second or lower gas fees. Ethereum does...
cryptobriefing.com
CryptoQuant Becomes First On-chain Data Provider for CME Group
CryptoQuant, a leading on-chain data platform, has become the official provider of on-chain data for CME Group’s Datamine. This on-demand platform allows traditional financial institutions to access detailed historical data. CME Datamine. Being the first and only on-chain data provider of CME Datamine in July 2022, CryptoQuant offers its...
nulltx.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Have Another Boring Day, with Little Change as Volatility Declines
It appears that this week’s price movement will continue a similar pattern as last week’s, in which crypto assets trade sideways within a constrained range with varying volatility throughout the week. Ethereum is trading in the $1,300 area, while Bitcoin is at $19,000. The trade volume for BTC and ETH has increased significantly during the last day as the new week gets underway. Let’s examine recent news that is important to the markets.
nulltx.com
What Is Aptos (APT) Cryptocurrency and Why Is It Blowing Up?
Despite the gloomy continuous state of the cryptocurrency market, some tokens have recorded massive gains, and one such is Aptos. If you’re following the market lately, you must have seen a lot flying around about the new token, APT, causing many waves with massive profits despite Bitcoin still struggling to hold the $19k support level.
CoinTelegraph
CashApp adds support for Bitcoin Lightning Network
According to a new page added to its support section on Oct. 25, Cash App — a mobile phone payment processing app created by Block Inc. — has added support for transactions via the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The new feature allows Cash App users to send and receive Bitcoin (BTC) on the faster, more efficient layer-2 protocol. Lightning is ideal for small transactions, with near-instant processing times, compared with the minutes to hours required on the Bitcoin blockchain.
CoinTelegraph
How CZ built Binance and became the richest person in crypto
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the founder and CEO of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, is one of the most influential crypto personalities today, but his story is a true rags-to-riches one. CZ was born in a village in Jiangsu, Shanghai, and his family migrated to Vancouver, Canada, in the 1980s...
CoinTelegraph
Pan-African crypto exchange Yellow Card wins virtual asset license
African crypto exchange Yellow Card has received a significant regulatory approval to continue expanding its operations across the continent. Yellow Card has obtained a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license from the Non-Bank Financial Institution Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) of Botswana, according to the Oct. 19 announcement. The new license officially...
NEWSBTC
Crypto News Today: Big Eyes Coin Presale Still Hot As BNB Chain Cleans Up After The $100 Million Hack
Recent updates from the cryptocurrency market point to some news that could pose opportunities for users who know how to take advantage of market updates. Big Eyes coin (BIG), the hottest meme coin on presale, is still selling fast and at a record speed on stage 6. The meme coin raised 1 million dollars in its first presale week but has grown the same amount in less time over the last few weeks.
cryptoslate.com
Collapsed crypto exchange ACX used $20M of customers fund for business loan
Investigation into activities of collapsed crypto exchange ACX reveals that it used over $20 million of customer funds as loan support for its parent company Blockchain Global, Sydney Herald reports. Australian-based Blockchain Global launched the ACX exchange in 2016 after it failed to get listed on the Australian Securities Exchange...
u.today
"Ethereum Killer" Tezos (XTZ) Now Supported by Robinhood
Popular online broker Robinhood Markets (HOOD) has added support for Tezos (XTZ), one of the top Ethereum (ETH) competitors, according to a Monday announcement. In addition, the commission-free trading platform also added support for the Aave (AAVE) cryptocurrency, the native cryptocurrency of the eponymous decentralized finance protocol. The price of...
thedefiant.io
⍺ DeFi Alpha: Earn ETH Yield with Argent Wallet and Potentially Earn a zkSync Airdrop
Yields: Up to 18% APR on Stablecoins, 6-14% on ETH and BTC. DeFi Alpha is a weekly newsletter published for our premium subscribers every Friday, contributed by Defiant Advisor and DeFi investor at 4RC, DeFi Dad, and our Degen in Chief yyctrader. It aims to educate traders, investors, and newcomers about investment opportunities in decentralized finance, as well as provide primers and guides about its emerging platforms.
Mastercard’s Crypto Arm Targets FIs Seeking Customer Trading Offerings
Mastercard moved into the business of providing the backend tools and support to let financial institutions offer retail customers white-label cryptocurrency trading and custody services earlier this month, it did so for a very simple reason: Consumers want it. In a recent survey, the card payments giant found that 60%...
Apple Insider
Apple has new App Store rules for NFTs and cryptocurrency
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced updates to theApp Store Review Guidelines, offering guidance for apps offering cryptocurrency and NFTs. The company has remained relatively quiet on blockchain technologies such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs,...
Comments / 0