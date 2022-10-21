Read full article on original website
Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Have Another Boring Day, with Little Change as Volatility Declines
It appears that this week’s price movement will continue a similar pattern as last week’s, in which crypto assets trade sideways within a constrained range with varying volatility throughout the week. Ethereum is trading in the $1,300 area, while Bitcoin is at $19,000. The trade volume for BTC and ETH has increased significantly during the last day as the new week gets underway. Let’s examine recent news that is important to the markets.
What Is Aptos (APT) Cryptocurrency and Why Is It Blowing Up?
Despite the gloomy continuous state of the cryptocurrency market, some tokens have recorded massive gains, and one such is Aptos. If you’re following the market lately, you must have seen a lot flying around about the new token, APT, causing many waves with massive profits despite Bitcoin still struggling to hold the $19k support level.
Uniglo.io, Cardano And Pancakeswap Are A Must-Have This Week. Learn Why?
The long-awaited Q4 has arrived. This quarter likely will deliver the macro-bottom, and the only direction afterward will be up. Investors need to leverage the current market prices to build their portfolios because these valuations will disappear soon and never return. Investors need to buy Uniglo.io (GLO), Cardano (ADA), and...
Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Remain Flat in the Crypto Market Weekly Recap
As the bear market persists, cryptocurrency markets are beginning to exhibit less and less volatility. This week, the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum has been fluctuating within a small range, suggesting that they have found their support levels. Let’s review this week’s crypto market news to see how it affected the values of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
