It appears that this week’s price movement will continue a similar pattern as last week’s, in which crypto assets trade sideways within a constrained range with varying volatility throughout the week. Ethereum is trading in the $1,300 area, while Bitcoin is at $19,000. The trade volume for BTC and ETH has increased significantly during the last day as the new week gets underway. Let’s examine recent news that is important to the markets.

1 DAY AGO