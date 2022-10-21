ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Sports Betting Operators Submit Applications For Maryland

It’s just been announced that ten different sports betting operators have completed applications for sports betting in the state of Maryland. Let’s take a deeper look at the upcoming launch of Maryland sports betting, including which sports betting sites have submitted applications, which ones will likely apply, and when the state will roll out legal sports wagering.
