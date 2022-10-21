Read full article on original website
The Pit BBQ, Mr. Hummus, Cheesecake Girl among Bubbly Hall’s opening lineup
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New Albany-area food hall expects to be open in mid-December. Bubbly Hall, a 15,000-square-foot newly built center that’s been in the works for more than a year, has set Dec. 14 as its grand opening date, though the space expects to have some soft opening hours in […]
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Lauren and Matthew Rice
Oct. 23, 2021 | Lauren (Davis) and Matthew Rice traveled from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Ohio for their “elegant Hogwards”-themed wedding at the zoo last fall. During their first date after matching on Hinge in January 2019, they closed down the brewery where they’d met for drinks. That long-lasting date is a sign of how much Lauren really liked Matt, she says, because she doesn’t drink beer … and that was the only drink on hand at the bar.
Restaurateur Behind Columbus’s Bristol Republic to Open Restaurant in Wynwood Jungle
At Bristol Republic, Brian Swanson has done Nashville-meets-Columbus. Now, he’s looking to do Nashville-meets-Miami
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Hotels In Downtown Columbus
One thing I have always loved about this city is the way that we welcome visitors. The Midwest is known for being warm and welcoming and I’d argue that no one does it better than Columbus. What can I say? As residents, we know what makes our city such a lovely place to visit and we’re always happy to help people experience it for themselves.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, October 28-30, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Fall festivals are starting up at local pumpkin farms! Fall Festivals typically take place on the weekends and include hayrides, pumpkin picking, plus tons of other outdoor activities! Click the link above for a complete list of pumpkin farms and fall festivals in Central Ohio!
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Columbus
1,275 × 960 pixels, file size: 413 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg. Columbus, Ohio, draws visitors frequently from all over the United States. The main reason is that it has excellent museums and a vast amount of art. It also houses the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While it seems to be a fun vacation, a few people always wonder if it could be a spooky location. There are some areas around and in Columbus that may give you a thrill.
wosu.org
Columbus to host first-ever Diwali celebration Wednesday
The Hindu faith is celebrated during the month of October in the United States, and the city of Columbus is doing its part to recognize the country’s third largest religion with its first-ever Diwali celebration on Wednesday. At a recent Columbus City Council meeting, members opened the floor to...
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Buck City Sammies Coming to East Market; Punk Pigs Closes
A fast-casual Afghan restaurant has replaced Couscous House at 1611 Morse Road. 614 Kabob offers a menu of build-your-own plates, featuring marinated beef, lamb and chicken kebabs along with rice, couscous, hummus and a variety of veggies to choose from. Buck City Sammies, which launched this year as a food...
Highball Halloween returns in person to Columbus’ Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Highball Halloween, one of the nation’s most elaborate costume parties, is back in the Short North for its 15th anniversary Saturday, and this year’s party is for people of all ages. The event is being held in person for the first time in two years and also marks the first time […]
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
Elton John Reacts To OSU Marching Band's Halftime Show
They performed 'A Tribute To Elton John' at their game against Iowa.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield County, OH
Located in the U.S. state of Ohio, Fairfield County covers an area of 509 square miles and is part of the Columbus, Ohio, Metropolitan statistical area. Apart from Lancaster—the county seat—Fairfield has other notable cities, including Carroll, Baltimore, Pleasantville, and Millersport. With its diverse attractions, Fairfield County offers...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany's Bites: Butter board
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. Using stand mixer, whip butter until light and fluffy. Spread a thin layer of the butter on a cutting board or serving dish. Top with a few red onion slices, lemon zest, pistachios, pomegranate seeds and rosemary. Drizzle with honey. Serve with crusty bread. Enjoy!
Watch: Ohio State, Iowa bands play combined Elton John halftime show
For the first time in nearly 30 years, The Ohio State University Marching Band played a full, combined halftime show with another university band.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area
If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
Movie screened in Gahanna addresses PTSD in first responders
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, call 988. GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio first responders are coming together in support of each other’s mental health. Studies show police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. A new movie […]
Tell Me More: How a Reynoldsburg woman reached 100
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – There was a big party in Reynoldsburg on Sunday. Everybody who is anybody was there, but you had to go way back with Margarette Alsanders to be invited. Alsanders celebrated her 100th birthday. NBC4’s Brad Johansen was supposed to meet Alsanders at the voting booth after she got her hair done. […]
Overnight fire ruins Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
sciotopost.com
Lancaster City Schools To Host Groundbreaking Ceremony on New High School
LANCASTER, OH (October 25, 2022) – Lancaster City Schools is pleased to invite the community to the groundbreaking ceremony for the new high school building on Thursday, October 27th, at 4:30 p.m. at 1312 Granville Pike. This is the final project in the district’s master facilities plan, made possible because of the community’s incredible support of the schools. The new high school, estimated to be 369,393 square feet, will include 4,528 square feet of mezzanines. The renderings below show what the building will look like from the exterior.
