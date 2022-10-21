Read full article on original website
HCSO: Witness hears gunshots, sees man collapse and die in driveway
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the sound of gunshots, a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway of a home in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County investigators say. The man was identified as 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman from Edinburg, investigators said. When deputies arrived, they saw Guzman with gunshot wounds, lying on the driveway. He was […]
BPD: Man with gun takes children after argument with their mother, pastor
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with a handgun drove away with his kids after having an argument with their mother and a church pastor Sunday, police said. Jose Maria Alaniz, 25, was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, reckless driving and two counts of child endangerment, police records indicate. According […]
Deputies struggle to arrest driver as traffic stop uncovers drugs in Alamo
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver put up a “short physical struggle” with deputies after a traffic stop that lead to the discovery of a stash of drugs, authorities said. Deputies arrested a driver Tuesday in Alamo with a felony amount of narcotics in their vehicle, authorities said. At 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s […]
Cameron County constable: Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to stabbing north of Harlingen
Law enforcement officials in Cameron County are seeking two women they say stabbed a man north of Harlingen Tuesday afternoon. Two women in their fifties allegedly stabbed a man along Godwin Road and south of Tovar Road, according to Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis. One of the women...
Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 75 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 75 cases of COVID-19. A man in his 40s from Mission, a woman in her 60s from Pharr, a man in his 70s or older from Weslaco and a man in his 70s or older from McAllen died as a result of the virus. One of the deceased individual was not vaccinated, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
Brawler shoots 3 bystanders in downtown McAllen fight, police allege
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man after three bystanders were caught in the crossfire of a fight, according to details from a police report. Eduardo Javier Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Hidalgo County […]
Sheriff’s office: Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Alamo
A traffic stop in Alamo that led to a police chase ended with a man in custody for possessing a “felony amount” of marijuana and THC cartridges, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet...
Brownsville police investigating shooting that left four people hospitalized
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people hospitalized Sunday morning, according to a news release from the department. Brownsville police responded to a shots fired call at the 1200 block of West Saint Francis Street at approximately 6:24 a.m. Upon arrival, police noticed that five...
Brownsville police searching for man and woman accused of stealing phone in fast-food restaurant
The Brownsville Police Department is looking for a man and a woman accused of stealing a phone off a counter in a fast-food restaurant Wednesday. The incident happened around 8 p.m. The phone was left there by a previous customer inside the fast-food restaurant. Police are asking the public's help...
Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a terroristic threat they allege was made against Harlingen High School. Two freshmen were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to police. According to a post from the Harlingen Police Department, a threat was made toward Harlingen High School Monday. The two […]
71-Year-Old Heriberto Solis Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Browsville (Brownsville, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday night. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of State Highway 48.
Driver dies in crash after he failed to yield to traffic in San Carlos, DPS says
SAN CARLOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was killed Monday evening after authorities say he failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Daniel Luna, 50, of Edinburg, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. At about 5:48 p.m. Monday, Luna was driving a tan Jeep Grand Cherokee with two others […]
Brooks County facing shortage due to low funds, medical examiner needed
The Valley heat has been brutal, especially on migrants taking their chances getting north by foot. In many parts of rural south Texas, there are more dead migrants than medical examiners. The commissioner's court in Brooks County recently cut the number of Justices of the Peace from four to two...
Two students arrested after making threat towards Harlingen High School, police say
Two freshmen students from Dr. Abraham P. Cano Freshman Academy were arrested Sunday after making a threat towards Harlingen High School, according to a post from the Harlingen Police Department. On Sunday, police received information about the threat made towards the school. The Harlingen Police Department immediately responded and identified...
Migrant locked in car trunk as fleeing group drives into river, CBP says
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A migrant was locked in the trunk of a car as smugglers fled from Border Patrol and drove into the Rio Grande Tuesday morning, authorities said. “Agents apprehended one passenger and rescued a subject from inside the closed trunk,” according to CBP. A camera operator in Rio Grande City saw people […]
PD: Three arrested for racing on city streets in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Three people were arrested in separate incidents after residents made multiple complaints about street racing in Harlingen. Joseph Galvan, 19; Laura Garcia, 38; and a juvenile were taken into custody Oct. 22, according to the Harlingen Police Department. All three were arrested on separate incidents and charged with racing on a highway, […]
5 People Wounded In Gunfire At Brownsville Home
Gunfire in Brownsville has left five people wounded, including a woman who remains in critical condition. The gunshots rang out at a home on the 1200 block of West Saint Francis Street sometime after 6 a.m. Sunday. A woman said to be in her mid 30’s was critically wounded. Three other people are hospitalized in stable condition. A fifth person suffered a graze wound.
Person of interest identified in burglary investigation, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police department is searching for a man who they allege burglarized a home. Norberto Cisneros, 35, is a person of interest for the offense of burglary of a habitation on Oct. 3, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Cisneros was last seen driving a red Ford Fusion, police said. […]
Police look for man who stole car in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole a car. On Sept 12, a man stole a gray 2007 Infiniti G35 from the 1000 block of Juan Diego, police say. Surveillance footage from the bridge captured an image of the man driving away with the […]
Officers Vasquez, Martinez, and Sbaschnig attended the TTPOA Basic SWAT course
from September 19th through September 23rd, 2022, in Brownsville, Texas. This course consisted of grueling physical training, lectures, and physical application of SWAT tactics.
