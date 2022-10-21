Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 75 cases of COVID-19. A man in his 40s from Mission, a woman in her 60s from Pharr, a man in his 70s or older from Weslaco and a man in his 70s or older from McAllen died as a result of the virus. One of the deceased individual was not vaccinated, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

