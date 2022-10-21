Read full article on original website
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Textile Sector Facing 4 Big Problems: ITMF
The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) Global Textile Industry Survey, formerly known as the ITMF Corona-Survey, showed a deteriorating business situation and expectations in the global textile industry in September. “Weakening demand, high raw material prices, high energy prices and inflation are the four major concerns of the global textile industry for the next six months,” ITMF said. “The concern about transportation costs have fallen significantly. Concerns about geopolitics, on the other hand, have increased significantly in the past two months.” The indicators for order intake, order backlog and capacity utilization rate also fell, globally, according to the survey. The business situation...
american-rails.com
GE "B36-7" Locomotives
The B36-7 was General Electric's most powerful four-axle "Dash 7" model. It, along with the earlier B30-7, was designed for high-speed freight service over relatively level grades where high tractive effort was unnecessary. By the time the model was cataloged, railroads had largely lost interest in such designs, citing increased...
accesslifthandlers.com
Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance
Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
rigzone.com
Somalia Signs Oil Production Sharing Agreement With USA Company
Somalia's government signed an oil-production sharing agreement with U.S.-based Coastline Exploration Ltd. Somalia’s government signed an oil-production sharing agreement with US-based Coastline Exploration Ltd., the latest step toward developing the war-torn nation’s energy industry. Coastline, based in Houston, Texas, paid $7 million to the government for seven agreements...
beefmagazine.com
Feed concerns gaining traction
New-crop corn futures have steadily increased over the past two months. Thus, there is not any relief in sight for higher feed costs. With higher interest rates, the cost of storage becomes a larger concern. There is currently very little carry in the corn futures prices, suggesting that going hand-to-mouth for feed needs could be considered if the feeder can ensure they can secure supplies later.
constructiontechnology.media
Topcon reveals earthmoving equipment technology
On its stand at Bauma, Topcon Positioning Systems has shown visitors the latest innovations it has to offer for earthmoving applications, with the launch of the MC-Mobile system. Described as a 3-in-1 solution that brings machine control to compact equipment, the MC-Mobile system enables construction site operatives to to self-perform...
constructiontechnology.media
Zapi Group launches new charger platform
Zapi Group has announced a new comprehensive charging platform with the launch of Italy-based electronics company Zivan’s new charger, CT3.3 Compact Titan. The group says that the first model of Zivan’s charger is a 3.3 kilowatt (kW) solution that builds on the success of the first generation of the charger and is also the result of a design partnership with Delta-Q Technologies Corp (Delta-Q).
constructiontechnology.media
Cat showcases off-highway battery prototypes
Caterpillar has revealed three new battery prototypes for off-highway equipment at the Bauma construction industry trade fair in Munich, Germany. The 48-, 300- and 600-volt prototype batteries use lithium-ion technology and feature a modular design for optimised performance, as well as packaging for third-party original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Developed as...
constructiontechnology.media
JCB unveils mobile hydrogen refueller
JCB has unveiled a mobile hydrogen refueller which it says will allow on site refuelling of hydrogen powered machines in the same way that fuel bowsers are used for diesel powered equipment. The UK manufacturer said the refueller was part of its £100 million investment in hydrogen engines, which has...
constructiontechnology.media
Goldhofer unveils new motor blade transporter
On the return of Bauma, German manufacturer Goldhofer has revealed the FTV 850, a motor blade transporter that is said to be ideal for transporting in challenging routes. The company says the machine, which is mounted on a four-axle, self-propelled PST/SL-E split combination (1/2+1/2) widened to 4,010 mm, is designed for maximum stability and safety and is compatible with existing SL products.
kitco.com
PureGold Mine to be put on 'care and maintenance immediately'
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. PureGold is a Canadian gold mining company, located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. The company owns and operates...
constructiontechnology.media
Liebherr’s InnovationLab looks to the future of power
Construction OEM Liebherr has unveiled an array of alternative drive concepts within its InnovationLab area, on day one of Bauma 2022 in Munich. While the German-Swiss multinational has again brought a huge number of machines to its 15,000m2 outdoor stand, the current and ‘near future’ drives being presented within its InnovationLab are proving to be a highlight.
Autoblog
Driverless car quest has made a bonfire out of $75 billion
Autonomous vehicle companies and suppliers have collectively spent around $75 billion developing self-driving technology, with scant sign of meaningful revenue emerging from robo-car services after all that cash incineration. This has spelled disaster for Aurora Innovation, TuSimple Holdings and Embark Technology, whose shares have each plunged at least 80% this...
navalnews.com
Nexter and Thales moving towards RAPIDFire CIWS first delivery
One of the first systems produced will be installed on French Navy fleet replenishment tanker Jacques Chevallier in early 2023 ahead of the at-sea qualification phase. The RAPIDFire is being developed through the French Ministry of Armed Forces S40SA program, which encompasses different applications with different users. The French Navy...
