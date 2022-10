Free bus shuttles will connect service between the two stations. Beginning Saturday, October 22 through Wednesday, October 26, Sound Transit will be preforming necessary power line maintenance and repairs between the Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard stations that will prevent trains from connecting between those stations in both directions. Link passengers traveling through those stations should allow at least an additional 30 minutes for their trips as Sound Transit undertakes the essential power system work.

TUKWILA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO