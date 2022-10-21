Read full article on original website
Related
Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief
Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
BBC
Clannad founder Noel Duggan dies aged 73
Noel Duggan, one of the founding members of the Irish folk band Clannad, has died. The group said it was "heartbroken" by the news, which it shared on its Twitter account. The 73-year-old "died suddenly in Donegal" on Saturday evening, according to the tweet. Clannad was formed in 1970 in...
EXCLUSIVE: 'Sir Rod is a very great man': Father of Ukrainian refugee family who were housed in Berkshire by singing legend hails him as 'a great hero' - and reveals he plays Stewart's music in the house EVERY day
A family of Ukrainian refugees played Sir Rod Stewart's music in the house every day after the singing legend saved them from war-torn Ukraine. Grateful dad Rostyslav Kurtiak, 49, told how his family owed their lives to the rocker after he found a home for them in a leafy Berkshire town.
Actor Leslie Jordan dies at 67 in car accident
Actor Leslie Jordan has died following a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday at the age of 67. Law enforcement sources told TMZ and then the Los Angeles Times that they suspected the beloved actor suffered a medical emergency before crashing his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood.
Katie Piper opens up about 'inspiring' people she meets each week through her burns survivors charity
Katie Piper has opened up about the 'inspiring' people she gets to meet every single week through her charity for burns survivors, The Katie Piper Foundation, as she promotes the power of positivity. The writer, activist and presenter, who is known for her bright smile and incredible work within the...
