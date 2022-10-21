ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief

Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
BBC

Clannad founder Noel Duggan dies aged 73

Noel Duggan, one of the founding members of the Irish folk band Clannad, has died. The group said it was "heartbroken" by the news, which it shared on its Twitter account. The 73-year-old "died suddenly in Donegal" on Saturday evening, according to the tweet. Clannad was formed in 1970 in...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Sir Rod is a very great man': Father of Ukrainian refugee family who were housed in Berkshire by singing legend hails him as 'a great hero' - and reveals he plays Stewart's music in the house EVERY day

A family of Ukrainian refugees played Sir Rod Stewart's music in the house every day after the singing legend saved them from war-torn Ukraine. Grateful dad Rostyslav Kurtiak, 49, told how his family owed their lives to the rocker after he found a home for them in a leafy Berkshire town.
The Guardian

Actor Leslie Jordan dies at 67 in car accident

Actor Leslie Jordan has died following a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday at the age of 67. Law enforcement sources told TMZ and then the Los Angeles Times that they suspected the beloved actor suffered a medical emergency before crashing his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA

