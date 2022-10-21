Read full article on original website
Related
Pamplin Media Group
Fireplace trends help create attractive, comfortable rooms
Here's a look at what's getting different consumers fired up about fireplaces. Fireplaces are useful features in a home. Fireplaces are sources of ambient heat and also add style to indoor spaces. Fireplaces can complement just about any interior style. Fireplaces can be traditional and burn wood or connect to...
Pamplin Media Group
Affordable ways to make homes more appealing to modern buyers
Homeowners looking to sell their homes can consider these favored features to increase their properties' appeal. Home trends come and go. Today's must-have items become tomorrow's outdated features in the blink of an eye. Homeowners who plan to stay in their current homes for years needn't prioritize modern trends over...
An Airbnb Host Charged $5 Per Hot Tub Usage, And 14 Similar Stories That Turned People Off From The Service
"I won’t use Airbnb. It’s disgusting to see empty apartments, condos, and cottages waiting for bookings while people are living in tents."
Comments / 0