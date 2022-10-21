Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
Related
bodyslam.net
Lana Calls Triple H A Genius For His “Incredible” Storytelling
Lana is a major fan of Triple H’s storytelling chops. Lana recently appeared on “In The Kliq” podcast. Lana called Triple H a “genius” during the interview for his ability to tell stories. I’m open to everything in life. If I put my dreams in...
bodyslam.net
Cathy Kelley Had Discussions With AEW Earlier This Year
It looks like talent aren’t the only ones causing bidding wars between companies. Cathy Kelley recently returned to WWE as a backstage interviewer, a role she was in for quite some time before she left the company a few years ago. Now, she is back in the company. Elsewhere, former WWE announcer and show host Renee Paquette signed for AEW earlier this month.
bodyslam.net
Final Viewership Numbers For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Show Decrease In Viewership
This week’s SmackDown’s final viewership is in. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE SmackDown’s final viewership number came in 2.231 million viewers. Also, the episode recorded a final key demo rating of 0.52. Both numbers are slightly down from the October 14 SmackDown’s final numbers. This week...
bodyslam.net
Top IMPACT Wrestling Lucha Libre Star Laredo Kid Undergoes Emergency Surgery
Moments ago, Laredo Kid took to his own Instagram account to announce that he had emergency surgery after a match last night. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkGmAe9u0iu/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=. English translation:. I don’t know how or where to start with this news — Yesterday unfortunately @laredokidpro had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage This Week Records Increase In Viewership
The numbers for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on October 21. This number is up from the 458,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.13, which is down from the 0.17 demo that the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
WWE Raw This Week Records Decline In Viewership
The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 24 averaged 1.641 million viewers, which is down from last week’s total of 1.803 million viewers. Monday’s episode scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating that last Monday’s episode recorded.
bodyslam.net
WWE Files To Trademark “Scrypts”
WWE have filed a new trademark. On October 25, WWE filed to trademark “Scrypts” for entertainment services. This could be anything from a ring name, to a faction or otherwise. It is not known how WWE aims to use the trademark. Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Talent Johnny Swinger Signs New Deal
IMPACT Wrestling has kept one of their “national treasures”, Johnny Swinger. While Swinger was chatting with Tommy Dreamer on the House of Hardcore Podcast, it was revealed that Swinger signed a new contract with IMPACT. Swinger stated that it is for one year which would take him into 2023 and he expressed how grateful he is that he’s still able to perform on a TV level.
bodyslam.net
PROGRESS Chapter 145 Results (10/23/22)
PROGRESS Wrestling held its PROGRESS Chapter 145: Wrestling Witch Face – Trick Or Treat event on October 23 from Electric Ballroom in London, England. You can read the full results for the show below. – Natural Progression Series 8 Semifinal: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Leon Slater. – Anthony Ogogo...
bodyslam.net
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVI: Scary Stories Results (10/22/22)
SCWPro held its Hawkamania XXVI: Scary Stories event on October 22 from Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon in Iowa City, Iowa. You can see the full results for the show below. – SCWPro Heavyweight Championship: Connor Braxton (c) (w/ Ript Studwell and James Thomas) def. Jared Thumb. – SCWPro Tag Team...
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/21/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event on October 21. Matches were taped Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel...
bodyslam.net
RevPro Live In London 66 Results (10/23/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In London 66 event on October 23 from 229 The Venue in London, England. You can read the full results below. – Mad Kurt, Ricky Knight Jr. & Zak Knight def. Charlie Sterling, Nick Riley & Will Kaven. – RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette’s Mind Is Valuable To AEW
Tony Khan is happy to have Renee Paquette on board with All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE interviewer recently signed with AEW as an on air personality. While speaking to Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Renee Paquette working in AEW. Khan made it clear he is ecstatic working with her.
bodyslam.net
DPW Carolina Classic Results (10/22/22)
DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling aired its Carolina Classic event on October 22. The event aired on DPWOnDemand. Matches were taped on October 15 from Durham Convention Center in Durham, NC. You can read the full results for the event below. – Carolina Classic First Round: Andrew Everett def. Shun Skywalker. – Carolina...
bodyslam.net
MJF Promo Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
MJF will speak on this week’s Dynamite. Last week on Dynamite, we saw a side of MJF we haven’t seen in AEW as he decided not to take a shortcut and that he will defeat Jon Moxley the hard way at AEW Full Gear. This came on the same show he had an incredible face off with William Regal. It is expected that this promo segment will address that and more.
bodyslam.net
GCW Moment Of Clarity Results (10/23/22)
Game Changer Wrestling held its Moment of Clarity event on October 23 from Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio. The event aired on FITE TV. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. Mega Bastards (Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch) Allie Katch def. Billie Starkz. GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Mazisos...
bodyslam.net
Pure Power Wrestling Results (10/21/22-10/22)
PPW Live Results (10/21) – Sydney Steele vs Travis “The Heat” Copeland went to a time limit draw. – Tyler”Hard” Knox def. “Hot Tub Tony” Joel Mills. – The Billington Bulldogs (Thomas & Mark Billington) def. “Mac Daddy” Cody Mac & Joshua Kirby.
bodyslam.net
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Full Results
WWE held their Halloween Havoc premium live event for the NXT brand on October 22nd. You can read the full results for the show below. – NXT North American Championship – Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) vs. Wes Lee vs. Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Nathan Frazier. Winner: Wes Lee.
bodyslam.net
“Multiple Independent Promotions” Have Reached Deals To Air On FITE+
It looks like several independent promotions have signed deals to air on FITE+. Several independent companies stream on FITE+, with the likes of AEW also using it for overseas fans. Now, it looks like that number will grow over the next month. Fightful Select revealed the news on Sunday evening.
Comments / 0