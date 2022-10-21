Read full article on original website
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Russian Warplane Falls on Building in Siberia; 2 Pilots Die
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, killing both crewmembers, authorities said. It was the second time in less than a week that a combat jet crashed in a residential area in Russia. The Irkutsk region's governor,...
Former Tinkoff Execs Raise $16 Million for Fintech Start-Up
LONDON (Reuters) - Three former executives at Russian online bank Tinkoff have raised $16 million to launch a fintech start-up focused on Southeast Asia and initially targeting the Philippines, they said in a statement on Monday. The trio leading the venture all left Tinkoff in the second quarter, soon after...
No Indications Russia Has Decided to Employ a Nuclear Weapon, U.S. Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has no indications that Russia has decided to employ a nuclear weapon, biological weapon or chemical weapon, a U.S. military official told reporters on Monday, despite U.S. concerns about false Russian warnings of a Ukrainian dirty bomb plot. The remarks followed calls between the...
US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines
The U.S. military says it's ready to begin draining fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year
Lithium Americas Reports Two Contractor Deaths at Argentina Project
(Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp on Monday reported the deaths of two contractors at its Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina. "The two separate incidents occurred at the camp and are not believed to be the result of workplace accidents," the lithium producer said in a statement. Both fatalities occurred on...
On this day in history, Oct. 25, 1944, first kamikaze suicide pilots attack US Navy in World War II
Imperial Japan sent its first wave of kamikaze suicide planes to the U.S. Navy off the coast of the Philippines on Oct. 25, 1944. Thousands were killed in the attacks by war's end.
Tesla's Musk Eyes Potential Investment in Mexican Border State -Sources
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk is considering investing in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, which borders Texas, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. Musk recently held a meeting in the state with Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia along with other...
Oil Prices Edge Higher as U.S. Dollar Eases
(Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, reversing some of the previous session's losses, as the U.S. dollar eased, while weaker U.S. business activity data lowered expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes in the world's biggest economy. International benchmark Brent crude futures gained 12 cents to $93.38 per...
Biden Targets Nicaragua's Gold in New Move Against Ortega
MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is ratcheting up pressure on President Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian rule in Nicaragua, threatening a ban on Americans from doing business in the nation’s gold industry, raising the possibility of trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders.
Kremlin Accuses West of Having 'Essentially Stolen' Gold, Forex Reserves Via Sanctions
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Monday accused Western countries of having "essentially stolen" its gold and foreign exchange reserves via sanctions. Asked by reporters about a European Union proposal to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In general, a part large of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries."
Spanish Man Trekking to World Cup Reported Missing in Iran
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has not been heard from since the day after he crossed into Iran three weeks ago, his family said Monday, stirring fears about his fate in a country convulsed by mass unrest.
Jailed U.S. Basketball Star Griner 'Not Expecting Miracles' at Russian Appeal
MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner "does not expect miracles" at her appeal hearing on Tuesday against a nine-year Russian jail term for having cannabis oil in her luggage, her lawyers said in a statement. The twice Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport...
Tens of Thousands March in Berlin in Support of Iran Protests
BERLIN/DUBAI (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of people marched in Berlin on Saturday in a show of support for protesters in Iran where unrest ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody entered a sixth week despite a deadly state crackdown. The protests have posed one of the boldest challenges to...
Top U.S., Russian Generals Hold First Talks Since May-Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. and Russian generals held talks by phone on Monday for the first time since May, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The official did not immediately provide further details on the conversation between U.S. Army General Mark Milley, the chairman...
Korean Air Plane Overruns Philippine Runway, 173 People Safe
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. The airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft, the...
Analysis-Pipeline Blasts Leave Nord Stream in Insurance Limbo
LONDON (Reuters) - With the mystery of the blasts that destroyed undersea gas pipelines between Russia and Germany unsolved, Nord Stream 1's insurers and reinsurers are grappling with how to respond to hundreds of millions of dollars in potential claims. Munich Re and syndicates within the Lloyd's of London market...
Lower Cattle Prices to Fatten Brazilian Meatpackers' Margins, Analysts Say
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A decline in Brazilian cattle prices this year and strong demand for the country's beef exports will widen Brazilian meatpackers' margins in the short term, according to analysts, though weakness in the domestic market could undercut those gains. Live cattle prices on the Sao Paulo market...
Thousands in New Moldova Anti-Government Protest
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Several thousand protesters denouncing Moldova's pro-Western leaders marched through ex-Soviet state's capital for the sixth consecutive Sunday and set up a new tent camp days after police cleared a similar encampment. About 7,000 demonstrators decried steep price increases, particularly for gas bought from Russia. They called for...
Iran Will Not Remain Indifferent if Proven Russia Using Its Drones in Ukraine - Official
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran will not remain indifferent if it is proven that its drones are being used by Russia in the Ukraine war, the Iranian foreign minister said on Monday, amid allegations the Islamic Republic has supplied drones to Moscow to attack Ukraine. "If it is proven to us that...
