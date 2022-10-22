Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey Twins With "Diva" Daughter Monroe in Sweet Photos
Mariah Carey proved her daughter Monroe is following in her fabulous footsteps, sharing adorable pics of the two twinning on Instagram on Oct. 23. In one photo, captioned, "Roe Roe Diva!…And Mimi," the mother-daughter duo are dressed in similar black skirted ensembles, with Mariah in sky-high bejeweled stiletto sandals and Monroe in knee-high socks and Converse sneakers. Both sport braided curly hairstyles and mile-wide smiles.
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Rare Look Into Her Relationship With Private Boyfriend
Watch: Pregnant Sophia Grace Talks Private Love Life and Backlash. Not everyone is claiming a starring role in Sophia Grace's road to parenthood. The child star-turned YouTuber surprised followers Oct. 22 by announcing she was pregnant and expecting her first child. And while the 19-year-old was more than happy to share the news with her 3.4 million subscribers, she's more hesitant to disclose anything about her longtime boyfriend—her partner in parenting.
See Kim Kardashian’s Kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm Show Their Modeling Skills During Photo Shoot
Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Gets This RARE Luxury Good. Now this is model behavior. A behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot starring North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West was shared to Kim Kardashian and North's joint TikTok account on Oct. 25—and it's picture perfect. As seen in...
How The Surreal Life's Tamar Braxton Got Back to a "Happy Place" With Her Family and Herself
Watch: Tamar Braxton Joins New Season of The Surreal Life. It's Tamar Braxton like you have never seen her before. On Oct. 24, the singer will return to reality TV when she enters The Surreal Life house. And before you make assumptions about how she will interact with her famous roommates, you may just want to meet Tamar 2.0.
Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash
Hollywood is mourning the loss of an icon. Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67, his rep confirmed to E! News. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the Oct. 24 statement read. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Mum-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she was convinced was her 'soulmate' after ONE 'magical' night at a conference - only to be ghosted by him
An Australian mother-of-two has spoken about meeting her 'soulmate' while on a work trip with her husband and the decision that saw her walk away from her marriage only to get rejected. Amanda Trenfield, who lives in Sydney, was looking to reconnect with her husband after 14 years together, which...
What RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Warned Luke Gulbranson About Dating Ashley Darby
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star's brewing Bravo romance. Bravoholics have been buzzing ever since RHOP's Ashley Darby sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022 earlier...
Kate Walsh and Fiancé Andrew Nixon Make First Public Appearance Since Engagement News
Watch: Grey's Anatomy Star Kate Walsh Reveals She's ENGAGED. Kate Walsh has that fiancée glow. More than two weeks after the Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed that she and boyfriend Andrew Nixon were engaged, the couple stepped out for their first public appearance together. On Oct. 22, the pair...
Why Lil Nas X Had to Turn Down an Invite To a Beyoncé Party
Watch: Why Lil Nas X Looks to Rihanna For Fashion Inspiration. Lil Nas X is a proud member of the Beyhive. In addition to performing a Beyoncé tribute in the middle of his shows, the "Montero" rapper admitted he was almost tempted to skip out on one of his own concerts to hang with the Single Ladies singer.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Adidas Ends Relationship With Kanye West After His Antisemitic Comments
Watch: Adidas Officially Cuts Ties With Kanye West. Adidas is done doing business with Kanye West. On Oct. 25, the fashion brand announced it would be cutting ties with the rapper after his antisemitic messages on social media. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,"...
Martha Stewart Reveals If She’d Date “Sort of Cute” Pete Davidson
Watch: Martha Stewart Is Ready to Get the Scoop on Pete Davidson. Is Martha Stewart ready to get a little BDE in her life?. While playing Drew Barrymore's "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag" game, the cookbook author, 81, revealed whether she would hypothetically date Pete Davidson. Once a picture...
How Hailey Bieber Avoids Comparing Rhode to Kardashian-Jenner Brands
Watch: How Hailey Bieber Avoids Social Media Negativity. Hailey Bieber is not going to let a little friendly competition get under her skin. The model addressed comparisons of her Rhode skincare line brand to those of her celebrity friends, including SKKN by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner.
How Kim Kardashian Is “Compartmentalizing” Family Life Following Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks
Watch: Kim Kardashian Condemns Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Comments. Kim Kardashian is focused on being a mama bear. After she appeared to speak out against her estranged husband Kanye West's antisemitic remarks, Kim is trying to keep her attention on their four children: North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.
Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion Feedback
Watch: Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion. Andy Cohen is listening to Bravoholics. Some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans weren't happy with Andy's actions on part two of the show's season 12 reunion. During the Oct. 19 episode, Lisa Rinna revealed she was the one who snapped a pic of co-star Garcelle Beauvais' memoir in the trash, not Erika Jayne, who later posted the pic on Instagram.
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse Into Her Birthday Celebration With Orlando Bloom and Daughter Daisy
Watch: Katy Perry Shares DETAILS on Wedding to Orlando Bloom. It's time to bust out the fireworks for Katy Perry's birthday. The singer turned 38 years old on Oct. 25 and gave fans a glimpse into her celebration with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.
Flight Attendant Furious After Being Sucked Into James Corden-Balthazar Drama
A flight attendant mentioned by the restaurateur feuding with James Corden is outraged after he used a picture of her in an Instagram post about his ongoing squabble with the TV comic. Keith McNally’s now infamous spat with Corden began earlier this month when McNally accused Corden of being the most “abusive customer to my Balthazar servers” in the restaurant’s history. It’s since emerged that McNally was forced to apologize and delete an Instagram post in which he claimed a British Airways flight attendant on a trip from New York to London recognized him and said: “I never cared for...
