ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Mariah Carey Twins With "Diva" Daughter Monroe in Sweet Photos

Mariah Carey proved her daughter Monroe is following in her fabulous footsteps, sharing adorable pics of the two twinning on Instagram on Oct. 23. In one photo, captioned, "Roe Roe Diva!…And Mimi," the mother-daughter duo are dressed in similar black skirted ensembles, with Mariah in sky-high bejeweled stiletto sandals and Monroe in knee-high socks and Converse sneakers. Both sport braided curly hairstyles and mile-wide smiles.
E! News

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Rare Look Into Her Relationship With Private Boyfriend

Watch: Pregnant Sophia Grace Talks Private Love Life and Backlash. Not everyone is claiming a starring role in Sophia Grace's road to parenthood. The child star-turned YouTuber surprised followers Oct. 22 by announcing she was pregnant and expecting her first child. And while the 19-year-old was more than happy to share the news with her 3.4 million subscribers, she's more hesitant to disclose anything about her longtime boyfriend—her partner in parenting.
E! News

Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash

Hollywood is mourning the loss of an icon. Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67, his rep confirmed to E! News. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the Oct. 24 statement read. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
E! News

What RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Warned Luke Gulbranson About Dating Ashley Darby

Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star's brewing Bravo romance. Bravoholics have been buzzing ever since RHOP's Ashley Darby sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022 earlier...
E! News

Why Lil Nas X Had to Turn Down an Invite To a Beyoncé Party

Watch: Why Lil Nas X Looks to Rihanna For Fashion Inspiration. Lil Nas X is a proud member of the Beyhive. In addition to performing a Beyoncé tribute in the middle of his shows, the "Montero" rapper admitted he was almost tempted to skip out on one of his own concerts to hang with the Single Ladies singer.
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
E! News

Adidas Ends Relationship With Kanye West After His Antisemitic Comments

Watch: Adidas Officially Cuts Ties With Kanye West. Adidas is done doing business with Kanye West. On Oct. 25, the fashion brand announced it would be cutting ties with the rapper after his antisemitic messages on social media. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,"...
E! News

Martha Stewart Reveals If She’d Date “Sort of Cute” Pete Davidson

Watch: Martha Stewart Is Ready to Get the Scoop on Pete Davidson. Is Martha Stewart ready to get a little BDE in her life?. While playing Drew Barrymore's "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag" game, the cookbook author, 81, revealed whether she would hypothetically date Pete Davidson. Once a picture...
E! News

How Hailey Bieber Avoids Comparing Rhode to Kardashian-Jenner Brands

Watch: How Hailey Bieber Avoids Social Media Negativity. Hailey Bieber is not going to let a little friendly competition get under her skin. The model addressed comparisons of her Rhode skincare line brand to those of her celebrity friends, including SKKN by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner.
E! News

Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion Feedback

Watch: Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion. Andy Cohen is listening to Bravoholics. Some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans weren't happy with Andy's actions on part two of the show's season 12 reunion. During the Oct. 19 episode, Lisa Rinna revealed she was the one who snapped a pic of co-star Garcelle Beauvais' memoir in the trash, not Erika Jayne, who later posted the pic on Instagram.
TheDailyBeast

Flight Attendant Furious After Being Sucked Into James Corden-Balthazar Drama

A flight attendant mentioned by the restaurateur feuding with James Corden is outraged after he used a picture of her in an Instagram post about his ongoing squabble with the TV comic. Keith McNally’s now infamous spat with Corden began earlier this month when McNally accused Corden of being the most “abusive customer to my Balthazar servers” in the restaurant’s history. It’s since emerged that McNally was forced to apologize and delete an Instagram post in which he claimed a British Airways flight attendant on a trip from New York to London recognized him and said: “I never cared for...
NEW YORK STATE
E! News

E! News

219K+
Followers
53K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy