Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Murder Mystery Dinner pays homage to Top GunMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
georgiastatesignal.com
It’s Not Only An Exhibition. It’s Deeper Than That.
On Oct. 31, Georgia State will face the Morehouse Tigers for the first time in school history. It’s an exhibition game that simply words nor this article can explain. This game will mean way more to Atlanta than everybody thinks. For 21 years, Grady Brewer served as Head Coach...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Arthur Blank Center for Stuttering hosting celebrity golf tournament
An 18-hole “shamble” to benefit people who stutter will be played at the Atlanta Country Club next week. The inaugural Dream Speak Live Blank Center for Stuttering Celebrity Golf Tournament tees off at 500 Atlanta Country Club Drive in Marietta, starting at 10:15 a.m., following remarks by Arthur Blank, South African pro Christiaan Bezuidenhout, PGA Tour golfers plus players from the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.
Camp Pickle scouting sites in the Atlanta area
‘Eatertainment’ venue to offer pickleball and much more for fans new and old.
Gridlock Guy: Fear and loathing in Atlanta traffic and the link to Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR suspension
Just when we thought it couldn’t possibly get any worse! Rage, fear, selfishness, stress and lapses in judgment have aga...
abccolumbia.com
Tigers wreck Morehouse homecoming, 35-0
ATLANTA, Ga. (Benedict) – The 18th-ranked Benedict College Tigers used their impressive defense to smother the Morehouse Maroon Tigers and take a 35-0 victory on Saturday, wrecking the Morehouse Homecoming. Benedict, which entered the contest with the nation’s fifth-best defense in total defense and third-best team in scoring defense,...
Chopt Announces Two More Atlanta Area Restaurants Opening This Fall
Fast-casual salad brand expands Georgia footprint with openings in Peachtree Corners and East Cobb
fox5atlanta.com
High 5 Sports recap – Week Ten
ATLANTA - There's no clowning around. It is already Week Ten of High 5 Sports. Soon, spooky season will turn into the post season. But until there, there's still plenty of High 5 Sports action. Here's a recap of this week:. Play of the Night - Week Ten. This week’s...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
fox5atlanta.com
Checkout-free market offers alcohol, hot food at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA - There's a new place for concessions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium designed for ease and convenience, so fans can spend less time in line for food and drinks and more time in their seat. The ATL Market is a "grab-and-go" style concession stand located on the 100 concourse between Sections...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season
It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
TMZ.com
Drumma Boy Says Memphis Passed Atlanta, It's Now Hip Hop's #1 City
Trap music pioneer Drumma Boy is basking in his hometown's newfound hip hop dominance ... especially because he's been waving the Memphis flag for years in his music!!!. DB was in his studio putting the finishing touches on his new album "Welcome to My City Vol. 4" when he told TMZ Hip Hop ... the project includes GloRilla, Project Pat, Big Boogie, Jucee Froot, Big Moochie Grape -- all Memphis artists who bleed 901 culture.
idesignarch.com
Stunning Gated Estate in Atlanta with Grand Staircase
This gated estate in Atlanta, Georgia, located in the affluent district of Buckhead, features a magnificent grand staircase. The home offers 16,000 square feet of living space on 2.3 acres of private land. The mansion also includes Brazilian cherry woodwork throughout, an elevator, a recreational room, sauna, tennis court, swimming...
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More
The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
Atlanta moves up on ‘rattiest’ cities in United States list
ATLANTA — Atlanta has made a list of the ‘rattiest’ cities in the United States. Orkin released its Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The pest control company says it looked at the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022 to determine the list.
ATL Is More Than Just Full: Mayor Andre Dickens Talks With RCU
Fresh off their White House broadcast, the #1 show in the afternoon has another special guest joining them in studio. Ryan Cameron Uncensored welcomes the 61st Mayor of the City of Atlanta, Andre Dickens. From the very first part of the interview, Ryan Cameron shares the latest rankings & titles that the city has earned, […]
City of Atlanta to buy aging office tower from state for $39M
ATLANTA (AP) — The city of Atlanta will spend $39 million to buy a 41-story downtown office tower from Georgia’s state government, saying the city will redevelop the aging building to include mixed-income housing and other uses. The state has owned the 2 Peachtree Street building for about...
Charges against rapper Lil Durk dropped in connection to 2019 shooting incident at The Varsity
Channel 2 Action News has learned rapper Lil Durk will no longer face any charges in connection to the 2019 shooting outside of The Varsity in Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lil Durk, whose name is Derrick Banks was charged in connection to a...
Powerball winning ticket worth $50,000 sold at metro Atlanta gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — No one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot worth over $500 million, but one lucky person in Georgia did wake up richer. Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a gas station in metro Atlanta sold a $50,000. Who will be the next big...
adventuresinatlanta.com
ATLANTA BOURBON FESTIVAL 2022
Enjoy 50+ bourbon and whiskey options, cocktails, wine & beer, and live music. General Admission Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir tasting glass and all of your drinks; food will cost extra. $55 advance, $60 after Nov. 10, $70 day of event. First 250 just $45. VIP tickets will include early...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Mayor announces acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street building for affordable housing
A building conversion in downtown Atlanta is expected to create several hundred new affordable housing units, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday. The Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia in order to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site.
