It’s Not Only An Exhibition. It’s Deeper Than That.

On Oct. 31, Georgia State will face the Morehouse Tigers for the first time in school history. It’s an exhibition game that simply words nor this article can explain. This game will mean way more to Atlanta than everybody thinks. For 21 years, Grady Brewer served as Head Coach...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Arthur Blank Center for Stuttering hosting celebrity golf tournament

An 18-hole “shamble” to benefit people who stutter will be played at the Atlanta Country Club next week. The inaugural Dream Speak Live Blank Center for Stuttering Celebrity Golf Tournament tees off at 500 Atlanta Country Club Drive in Marietta, starting at 10:15 a.m., following remarks by Arthur Blank, South African pro Christiaan Bezuidenhout, PGA Tour golfers plus players from the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.
MARIETTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

Tigers wreck Morehouse homecoming, 35-0

ATLANTA, Ga. (Benedict) – The 18th-ranked Benedict College Tigers used their impressive defense to smother the Morehouse Maroon Tigers and take a 35-0 victory on Saturday, wrecking the Morehouse Homecoming. Benedict, which entered the contest with the nation’s fifth-best defense in total defense and third-best team in scoring defense,...
COLUMBIA, SC
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap – Week Ten

ATLANTA - There's no clowning around. It is already Week Ten of High 5 Sports. Soon, spooky season will turn into the post season. But until there, there's still plenty of High 5 Sports action. Here's a recap of this week:. Play of the Night - Week Ten. This week’s...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta

Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Checkout-free market offers alcohol, hot food at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA - There's a new place for concessions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium designed for ease and convenience, so fans can spend less time in line for food and drinks and more time in their seat. The ATL Market is a "grab-and-go" style concession stand located on the 100 concourse between Sections...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season

It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
ATHENS, GA
TMZ.com

Drumma Boy Says Memphis Passed Atlanta, It's Now Hip Hop's #1 City

Trap music pioneer Drumma Boy is basking in his hometown's newfound hip hop dominance ... especially because he's been waving the Memphis flag for years in his music!!!. DB was in his studio putting the finishing touches on his new album "Welcome to My City Vol. 4" when he told TMZ Hip Hop ... the project includes GloRilla, Project Pat, Big Boogie, Jucee Froot, Big Moochie Grape -- all Memphis artists who bleed 901 culture.
MEMPHIS, TN
idesignarch.com

Stunning Gated Estate in Atlanta with Grand Staircase

This gated estate in Atlanta, Georgia, located in the affluent district of Buckhead, features a magnificent grand staircase. The home offers 16,000 square feet of living space on 2.3 acres of private land. The mansion also includes Brazilian cherry woodwork throughout, an elevator, a recreational room, sauna, tennis court, swimming...
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More

The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA BOURBON FESTIVAL 2022

Enjoy 50+ bourbon and whiskey options, cocktails, wine & beer, and live music. General Admission Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir tasting glass and all of your drinks; food will cost extra. $55 advance, $60 after Nov. 10, $70 day of event. First 250 just $45. VIP tickets will include early...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Mayor announces acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street building for affordable housing

A building conversion in downtown Atlanta is expected to create several hundred new affordable housing units, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday. The Invest Atlanta Board has approved $39 million of funding to acquire 2 Peachtree Street from the State of Georgia in order to convert the 41-story office tower into a mixed-income, mixed-use site.
