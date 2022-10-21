Read full article on original website
Scores of Louisiana fourth and eighth graders decline
(The Center Square) – Louisiana students followed a national trend of declining test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, though fourth-graders improved reading proficiency by 2 percentage points. The NEAP, known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure...
Wisconsin gets 'C' in latest Truth in Accounting fiscal report
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is middle of the class in the latest Financial State of the States report. Truth in Accounting took a look at the total amount owed by every state in the country, and gave each state a grade plus a price tag for what it would cost each state to pay off its bills.
Democrat’s previous employment criticized by Republican in Illinois’ 13th CD race
(The Center Square) – The Republican vying for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District says voters want nothing to do with her opponent's insider politics. The Democrat denies any violation of ethics, despite questions arising from a recent Better Government Association investigation. There is no incumbent in the newly drawn...
Republicans, Democrats spar over cause of decline in education results in VA
(The Center Square) – After a report found a decline in mathematics and reading proficiency among Virginia fourth graders, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the cause of the results. Virginia’s math and reading proficiency among fourth graders is declining at a rapid rate, much faster than the national...
Report ranks Illinois' finances 48th in the country with an 'F' grade
(The Center Square) – Illinois ranks near the bottom of a new analysis of state finances across the U.S. Truth in Accounting’s 13th annual Financial State of the States ranked Illinois 48th in the country, the same rank as last year. Only two other states, New Jersey and Connecticut, graded worse than Illinois for fiscal health. The review is of the states' fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
North Carolina hospitals cry poor at tax time but rake in millions billed to taxpayers
(The Center Square) – Most North Carolina hospitals are overcharging patients and reaping millions in Medicare profits, while claiming losses in tax filings to minimize charity care required as nonprofits, according to a new report. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell held a press conference on Tuesday to unveil “Overcharged:...
Report gives Georgia prison system poor grades for its compassionate care release program
(The Center Square) — A national advocacy group gave Georgia a failing grade for its compassionate release programs. The Families Against Mandatory Minimums report graded compassionate release programs for incarcerated people struggling with "extraordinary circumstances," including terminal or age-related illnesses. "Georgia's compassionate release programs could use a thorough overhaul,"...
Report: West Virginia health care regulations blocked $43.7M in investments
(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s certificate of need law prevented at least $43.7 million in health care investments between 2017 and 2020, according to a report published by the Americans for Prosperity Foundation. Certificate of need laws, also called CON laws, are regulations that require health-care providers...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
Nation’s report card displays increased gaps between Iowa students
(The Center Square) – Iowa’s grades on a national education report card largely remained stable since 2019, amid national decreases. Iowa was among 10 states whose scores in grade 4 math didn’t change, 22 states and jurisdictions whose scores in fourth-grade reading didn’t change and 18 states and jurisdictions whose eighth-grade reading didn’t change, a National Center for Education Statistics news release said.
Florida’s unemployment rate drops to 2.5%, second-lowest ever
(The Center Square) – Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.5% in September, the second lowest rate in state recorded history and the lowest since October 2006, according to new workforce data published by the Department of Economic Opportunity. It’s also declined or held steady for 26 consecutive months...
Oral arguments on Washington state’s capital gains tax set for Jan. 26
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the state’s contested capital gains income tax at 9 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2023, according to an email letter from Mary Tracy, case manager for the state’s highest court. The case will be heard in Tumwater due to renovations at the 109-year-old Temple of Justice building on the Capital Campus in Olympia.
South Carolina's McMaster vows to not require COVID-19 vaccine for schoolchildren
(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants his point of view to be clear. "As long as I am governor, I will never let the federal government - or anyone else - force the COVID-19 vaccine on South Carolina school children," McMaster said. McMaster’s note came...
Tennessee's Lee says schoolchildren won't be required to get COVID-19 vaccine
(The Center Square) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wants to be clear that Tennessee’s schoolchildren will not be required to take a COVID-19 vaccination to attend school. "I’ve always said mandates are the wrong approach, & TN has led in pushing back on federal covid vaccine requirements," Lee wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to our work with the General Assembly, TN families won’t be impacted by today’s CDC vote. We'll continue to stand for TN children & for personal freedom."
Donations top $4.2M for race in Indiana's 1st Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Fundraising for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District is higher than the other eight for the Nov. 8 elections, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. The FEC’s deadline for filing quarterly campaign finance information was Oct. 15 and includes information up to Sept....
Ohio religious schools, nonprofits to share $6 million for security
(The Center Square) – Safety and security at religious institutions, chartered nonpublic schools, licensed preschools and nonprofit organizations throughout Ohio will share $6 million in grant funding, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The money, included in the state’s operating budget signed into law in July and administered by the...
Ohio new business startups revert to lower trend
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s new business filings in September reverted to a downward trend after a one-month reprieve in August. New business filings in September were lower than August, according to a release from Secretary of State Frank LaRose, but level with filings from September 2021. LaRose...
Nevada Democrats outpace Republicans in spending and fundraising for top state races
(The Center Square) – Third quarter campaign finance reports were filed in Nevada, with Democrats in major races outpacing Republicans in both fundraising and spending. In the governor race, Republican Joe Lombardo raised nearly $2.32 million this quarter. He spent $1.75 million. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak raised $3.25 million...
Arkansas superintendent blames low test scores on pandemic
(The Center Square) - Math and reading scores dropped among Arkansas students after the pandemic, new data shows. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the Nation's Report Card, shows drops in scores across the country for fourth and eighth grade students. Math and reading assessments are administered every...
Illinois is No. 12 in top fishing-friendly states
(The Center Square) – When it comes to the best states for fishing, Lawn Love, the lawn services company, named Illinois No. 12, right behind No. 11 Georgia. Florida took the crown in the topspot. Alaska is second and Montana is third. Travis Miller, owner of Big Red’s Bait...
