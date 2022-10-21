Read full article on original website
Tony
3d ago
Vote Red people or these economically challenged democrats will raise your taxes again and again and again to build illegal's housing and neglect American homeless
Reply
2
Related
mainepublic.org
Behind in the polls, LePage ratchets up attacks on Mills during second TV debate
Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage sparred over inflation, energy prices and abortion on Monday night during the second of four televised debates in Maine’s hotly contested gubernatorial race. On the issue of inflation, which consistently ranks as the top concern for voters nationwide, Mills pointed out...
Maine housing officials say House candidate's story is false
LEWISTON, Maine — A Republican congressional hopeful in a highly competitive Maine race is spreading misinformation about the state's housing policies, public housing directors said. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin is challenging Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who narrowly defeated the Republican in 2018. During his campaign, Poliquin has relayed a...
Maine gov accused of spending like ‘drunken sailor’ as candidates square off during debate
Maine Gov. Janet Mills faced her Republican challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage Monday evening for their second televised debate ahead of the midterms.
WMTW
Maine Rep. Jared Golden receives U.S. Chamber award for small business advocacy
LEWISTON, Maine — Seeking a third term in Washington representing Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is trying to burnish his business credentials. On Tuesday, Golden visited small businesses in his hometown of Lewiston, toured high-tech metal manufacturer Elmet Technologies, a locally owned, 175-employee company that...
thecentersquare.com
Healey poised to make history in Massachusetts
(The Center Square) – Maura Healey is seeking to become the first openly lesbian governor in the country when voters take to the polls in Massachusetts in two weeks. Healey, a Democrat serving as the state’s attorney general since 2015, will face Republican challenger Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, for the right to become Massachusetts’ new top executive official.
thecentersquare.com
Candidates for Illinois treasurer take different approaches in campaigning
(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates vying for the Illinois treasurer have taken different approaches to get their word out ahead of the November election. Democrat Michael Frerichs and Republican Tom Demmer both won their primaries for the chance to represent Illinois as the state's treasurer.
Many Maine residents getting up to $1,700 in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) How does a cash boost of up to $1,700 sound right now? Well, as a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
Start-up company hopes Maine will help it change the way independents campaign
Representatives from Good Party have tabled at Maine campuses including the University of Southern Maine to make students aware of the brand and that there are options beyond the two major political parties. Courtesy photo. Despite Maine’s view of itself as an independent state, few unenrolled candidates actually win elections....
thecentersquare.com
Illinois governor candidates focus on getting out the vote with two weeks left
(The Center Square) – With two weeks before polls close, Illinois gubernatorial candidates continue their get-out-the-vote efforts. After an official event Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his campaign’s efforts over the next two weeks are to get people to vote. “So at least on my side of the...
thecentersquare.com
Republicans, Democrats spar over cause of decline in education results in VA
(The Center Square) – After a report found a decline in mathematics and reading proficiency among Virginia fourth graders, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the cause of the results. Virginia’s math and reading proficiency among fourth graders is declining at a rapid rate, much faster than the national...
thecentersquare.com
Kentucky lawmakers reject League of Cities revenue plan
(The Center Square) – Any thought that the Kentucky General Assembly might consider legislation in the upcoming session to expand how cities can generate more revenue was shot down by Republican leaders on Tuesday. Representatives from the Kentucky League of Cities presented the group’s 2023 legislative agenda during an...
thecentersquare.com
New list highlights good-paying job openings in Vermont
(The Center Square) – Good-paying jobs are available in Vermont. A list of more than 50 occupations that are expected to offer wages above the state’s median wage of $22.25 per hour comprise a new list from Gov. Phil Scott, the state’s Department of Labor and the McClure Foundation.
thecentersquare.com
Statewide candidates make pitches across Illinois with two weeks before election
(The Center Square) – In two weeks, the polls will close with a lot at stake in Illinois. Among the statewide issues is the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution. The measure requires a three-fifths majority of those who vote for the measure or a majority of all votes cast in the election.
thecentersquare.com
Kari Lake holds tight lead in latest Arizona governor’s race poll
(The Center Square) – Republican Kari Lake has the edge in the Arizona governor’s race, according to a new poll. Lake holds a tight 2.5-point lead over Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a poll released by Data Orbital this week. The poll showed Lake with 46.7% support and Hobbs with 44.2% support; 6% of voters remain undecided, according to the poll.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan governor candidates Whitmer, Dixon spar at Oakland University
(The Center Square) – Education, abortion, energy and infrastructure were debated by Michigan gubernatorial candidates Tuesday night in the second of two debates with only a fortnight remaining before Election Day. Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's double-digit lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon has dwindled to the low single...
thecentersquare.com
New poll: Hispanics in Florida back DeSantis over Crist
(The Center Square) – Hispanics in Florida are backing Gov. Ron DeSantis over his Democratic challenger and former Republican governor Charlie Crist, according to a new Telemundo/LX News poll. Among 625 registered Hispanic voters surveyed, 51% said they were likely to vote for DeSantis, 44% for Crist. The majority,...
thecentersquare.com
Noem, Smith spar over campaign reports, debate appearance
(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is accusing Jamie Smith of campaign finance violations, and Smith is criticizing the governor for not showing up to the final gubernatorial debate. Pre-election campaign finance reports show that Smith received more than $954,000 in income, including $594,000 in individual contributions.
thecentersquare.com
Nevada Democrats outpace Republicans in spending and fundraising for top state races
(The Center Square) – Third quarter campaign finance reports were filed in Nevada, with Democrats in major races outpacing Republicans in both fundraising and spending. In the governor race, Republican Joe Lombardo raised nearly $2.32 million this quarter. He spent $1.75 million. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak raised $3.25 million...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
whdh.com
EXCLUSIVE: 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows tightening US Senate Race in New Hampshire
Our exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race is a tight one, and it’s one that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. The poll of likely voters finds Democratic incumbent Senator Maggie Hassan leading Republican challenger Don Bolduc, 48% to 45%.
Comments / 4