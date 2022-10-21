ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 0

GoLocalProv

Siedle: Lathrop Is RI’s Only Hope For Restoring Transparency in Pension and Financial Matters

James Lathrop Is Rhode Island’s only hope for restoring transparency in pension and financial matters. If elected as Rhode Island’s next State Treasurer, Lathrop could make history by restoring transparency and accountability to the state pension—public scrutiny which was eliminated under former treasurers Gina Raimondo and her disciple, Seth "Kid" Magaziner.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Workers’ compensation rates drop for ninth year in a row

(The Center Square) – A decrease in workers’ compensation rates is continuing in Connecticut for a ninth straight year. Beginning Jan. 1, workers’ compensation rates will fall by 3%, Gov. Ned Lamont said, as the Connecticut Insurance Department approved the filing for pure premium loss costs. However, those companies who have an assigned risk will not see a reduction.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio religious schools, nonprofits to share $6 million for security

(The Center Square) – Safety and security at religious institutions, chartered nonpublic schools, licensed preschools and nonprofit organizations throughout Ohio will share $6 million in grant funding, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The money, included in the state’s operating budget signed into law in July and administered by the...
OHIO STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
KENT COUNTY, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island Between $1M and $3M

The market is in the midst of change, and the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International are a great guide. They have three remarkable homes between $1 million and $3 million. And, if you are not sure of the value of your home, CLICK HERE and get up-to-date pricing.
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Dominican national involved in conspiracy to import large amounts of cocaine from Puerto Rico into southern New England

A Dominican national admitted to a federal judge that, while visiting in March 2022, he participated in a criminal drug conspiracy that law enforcement alleges imported multiple packages containing a kilogram or more of cocaine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Rafael Fleury Munoz, 22, admitted that he was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

List: Record fish caught in Rhode Island

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

What manufacturing workers make in Rhode Island

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
GEORGIA STATE
GoLocalProv

First Domestic Case of Avian Flu in Rhode Island Confirmed by USDA, Say DEM

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Friday that the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) agency, has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a noncommercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Newport County. This is the first domestic detection...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
thecentersquare.com

Leisure and hospitality drive employment uptick in Hawaii

(The Center Square) - Hawaii's unemployment rate dropped from 4% in August to 3.5% in September, driven by an increase in leisure and hospitality jobs. The decrease was the second highest in the country for the month, according to WalletHub. New Jersey had the biggest decline in unemployment. The Garden state's rate dropped by .07 percentage points to 3.3% in September. The national unemployment rate is 3.5%.
HAWAII STATE
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential: 50 Through 11

Today, we unveil ten more of Rhode Island’s Wealthiest and Most Influential. As we move up the list, the reach of those in the ranking becomes larger — in many cases, these are folks with global impacts. Today’s group includes a Hollywood celebrity, a woman who helps feed...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina officials tout record increase in WIC program participation

(The Center Square) — State officials are touting a record increase in the number of North Carolinians participating in the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, though experts contend it's nothing to celebrate. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday highlighted...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
educationplanetonline.com

Best Law Schools in Rhode Island:Cost, Requirements, Steps

If you have always had the passion to study to become a lawyer, or you want to gain a higher degree in law, this article is meant for you. We will go through some of the best and most prestigious law schools in Rhode Island. For those who may not...
FLORIDA STATE
fallriverreporter.com

New Neon Marketplace, full-service Dunkin’ opens off of Route 24

Warwick, RI – (October 21, 2022) – Neon Marketplace, with locations in Warwick, Rhode Island and Seekonk, Massachusetts and express locations in Middletown and Portsmouth, Rhode Island, has announced the opening of its newest store at 33-36 Innovation Way in Freetown, Massachusetts. Additional locations in Providence, RI and Quincy, MA are expected to come online by winter 2022/early 2023.
FREETOWN, MA
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena, Gregg Amore, candidate for RI Secretary of State

Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Gregg Amore, candidate for Rhode Island Secretary of State. Amore talks about voting security and confidence in voting machines. They talk about voting systems, software and machines for voting in other states. With people less engaged than ever before, Amore says we have to engage a voting system that will get more people involved, such as an open primary leading to a voting primary. That would need a constitutional amendment for the general election but not a primary election.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
NECN

COVID Risk Rising in New England as US Prepares for Possible Winter Surge

The COVID-19 risk is rising across New England as national data appears to show the virus is digging in ahead of winter. This week's Massachusetts coronavirus case numbers actually saw a slight decrease from the previous week, and wastewater data is not showing any increase at this time. But the COVID risk levels assessed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen an uptick across the region in recent weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

