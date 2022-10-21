Read full article on original website
MCS Hall of Fame Recognizes Ten Individuals
The MCS Hall of Fame committee is honored to announce the inaugural inductees for the 2022-23 school year. The inductees represent educators and support staff that made significant contributions to Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS), its students, and the Murfreesboro community. “This Hall of Fame will help preserve the history and...
Ribbon Cutting for Christian Brothers Automotive West
Congratulations to Christian Brothers Automotive for their ribbon cutting on Monday, October 24th at 11am. Christian Brothers Automotive West is located at 5219 Franklin Road (just beside Tommy’s Carwash), Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-622-9467.
TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center Welcomes Hammad Aziz, MD to Staff
TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center is pleased to welcome Hammad Aziz, MD, interventional cardiologist, to Centennial Heart at StoneCrest. Dr. Aziz will treat patients with cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease, as well as perform procedures such as angioplasty and stenting. Dr. Aziz is accepting new patients at 300 StoneCrest Boulevard Suite...
New La Vergne Fire Station Groundbreaking Announced
The City of La Vergne is excited to announce it is ready to break ground on its new Fire Station 41. The groundbreaking is scheduled for November 4 at 9:00 a.m. at the old fire administrative office site, 283 Old Nashville Highway. The new fire station will replace the current Station 41, currently located at 169 Stones River Road.
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee’s ‘Right to Work’
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more.
Liberty’s Station to Hold Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting
Liberty’s Station, the new social enterprise of Amelia’s Closet in Murfreesboro, will have its grand opening celebration on Tuesday, November 1, beginning with a ribbon-cutting at 11:00 a.m. and continuing with facility tours and food sampling until 2:00 p.m. Liberty’s Station is a progressive workforce pipeline in which...
Tennessee Innocence Project working to free Cookeville man convicted of 1998 double homicide
Greg Lance has never seen his daughter outside prison walls. He has spent more than two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit.
3 charged after man tortured at Murfreesboro hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center Crush the Crisis-Opioid Take Back Day
Join TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10am – 2pm for Crush the Crisis-Opioid Take Back Day! They have partnered with Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office to support the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in the fight against opioid misuse. (Please take a moment to review the accepted/unaccepted items)
Nashville Greek Festival sees record attendance on its first day
Thousands gathered in Nashville to experience Greek culture and faith at the annual Nashville Greek Festival.
Former TN state Rep. Jeremy Durham charged with DUI, resisting arrest
Former Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Durham is facing multiple charges after he was arrested overnight in downtown Nashville.
Suspect sought after assault at East Nashville gas station
Metro police are working to identify a man who got into a fight with a customer and fired gunshots as he fled from an East Nashville gas station earlier this month.
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
Rutherford County man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to girls
A Rutherford County man was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself to two young girls earlier this month.
No crumbs left behind: The Nashville Underground Donut Tour
What do you get when you mix a hot girl walk with enough donuts to serve a small town? The Nashville Underground Donut Tour, of course! The tour company was founded over seven years ago in Chicago but has since spread nationwide and worldwide. Getting ready to celebrate their first anniversary in Music City, the Nashville tour has become one of their most successful routes. Our guides, Tracey and Kipp, gave us behind-the-scenes info on all of the best pastry-related insider stories and rich history our beloved Nashville has to offer.
Metro police identify man shot, killed outside club in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed outside a club in South Nashville early Sunday morning according to Metro Police. Police said a security guard heard several gunshots just before 6 a.m. When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Garvin shot in the head down from Club Premium on Murfreesboro Pike.
‘The shots killed him’: Nashville woman still looking for justice after another man found dead in the street
Memories of her own son's death have sparked emotions, after another man was found dead this week, under similar circumstances.
$9,730 Worth of Clothes Stolen From Finish Line
Do you know these individuals? Police would like to talk to them about a theft case. On Sept. 24, three unidentified persons took $9,730 worth of clothes from Finish Line inside the Stones River Town Centre. The individuals took the clothing and ran out the store without paying. They were seen getting into a white Kia sedan (unknown make and model). The tag was covered with a trash bag. Call Det. If you know the identities of these individuals, please contact Det. Pullias at 629-201-5640.
