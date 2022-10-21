Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Center for the Arts Presents SISTER ACT
Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent! Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community.
Ribbon Cutting for The Center for Pediatric Excellence
Congratulations to The Center for Pediatric Excellence for their ribbon cutting on Friday, October 21st at 2pm. The Center for Pediatric Excellence is located at 300 StoneCrest Blvd., Ste. 250 (medical office building attached to TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 629-220-0211.
Liberty’s Station to Hold Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting
Liberty’s Station, the new social enterprise of Amelia’s Closet in Murfreesboro, will have its grand opening celebration on Tuesday, November 1, beginning with a ribbon-cutting at 11:00 a.m. and continuing with facility tours and food sampling until 2:00 p.m. Liberty’s Station is a progressive workforce pipeline in which...
MCS Hall of Fame Recognizes Ten Individuals
The MCS Hall of Fame committee is honored to announce the inaugural inductees for the 2022-23 school year. The inductees represent educators and support staff that made significant contributions to Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS), its students, and the Murfreesboro community. “This Hall of Fame will help preserve the history and...
New La Vergne Fire Station Groundbreaking Announced
The City of La Vergne is excited to announce it is ready to break ground on its new Fire Station 41. The groundbreaking is scheduled for November 4 at 9:00 a.m. at the old fire administrative office site, 283 Old Nashville Highway. The new fire station will replace the current Station 41, currently located at 169 Stones River Road.
Safety Task Force Trunk and Treat Postponed to Thursday Because of Weather
Firefighters, paramedics and police officers heroes will delight trick or treaters during the Halloween Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force. Parents can drive safely through the event with their children 12 and under where the first responders will visit with the trick or treaters...
$9,730 Worth of Clothes Stolen From Finish Line
Do you know these individuals? Police would like to talk to them about a theft case. On Sept. 24, three unidentified persons took $9,730 worth of clothes from Finish Line inside the Stones River Town Centre. The individuals took the clothing and ran out the store without paying. They were seen getting into a white Kia sedan (unknown make and model). The tag was covered with a trash bag. Call Det. If you know the identities of these individuals, please contact Det. Pullias at 629-201-5640.
TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center Crush the Crisis-Opioid Take Back Day
Join TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10am – 2pm for Crush the Crisis-Opioid Take Back Day! They have partnered with Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office to support the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in the fight against opioid misuse. (Please take a moment to review the accepted/unaccepted items)
