Do you know these individuals? Police would like to talk to them about a theft case. On Sept. 24, three unidentified persons took $9,730 worth of clothes from Finish Line inside the Stones River Town Centre. The individuals took the clothing and ran out the store without paying. They were seen getting into a white Kia sedan (unknown make and model). The tag was covered with a trash bag. Call Det. If you know the identities of these individuals, please contact Det. Pullias at 629-201-5640.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO