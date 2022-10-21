Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Family seeks answers in death of 16-year-old killed on San Jose freeway
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The family of a 16-year-old girl, who was struck and killed on Interstate 680 in San Jose earlier this month, was making a desperate plea to the public to help them find answers. Danielle Jasmine Lopez was killed on Oct. 3 in the southbound direction of...
KRON4
Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Sunday for a fatal stabbing that occurred Saturday in San Jose, the San Jose Police Department said. Nhan Vinh Chi, a 44-year-old San Jose resident, was taken into custody in Sunnyvale. SJPD officers responded to McKee Road near Checkers...
NBC Bay Area
CHP Seeks Help in Case of 16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck on I-680 in San Jose
The California Highway Patrol is seeking details about a collision earlier this month that killed a 16-year-old girl walking on Interstate 680 in San Jose. Officers responded to multiple calls beginning at 12:37 a.m. on Oct. 3 about a collision on southbound I-680 just south of the Jackson Street interchange, according to the CHP.
KSBW.com
'Tragic accident': Off-duty Santa Cruz police officer kills 20-year-old in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — An off-duty Santa Cruz police officer shot and killed a man in Salinas, Friday afternoon. According to Salinas police, Francisco Villicana, 22, was about to clean his personal firearm when he accidentally fired a single round. The bullet went through Villicana's hand and into the torso of Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, 20.
EXCLUSIVE: Great-grandma uses cane to save elderly neighbor from violent purse snatching in Oakland
She had spotted a vehicle she thought was a rideshare driver, cruising down the street. That's when she says a young man came out of the sedan and attacked her elderly neighbor, who is also in her late 70s.
1 dead, 3 injured including firefighter in 3-alarm San Jose house fire
SAN JOSE -- A grandmother was killed and three others including a firefighter who fell from a roof were injured early Tuesday as a 3-alarm fire swept through a north San Jose home.San Jose fire officials said crews responded to a call reporting the blaze in a two-story home in the 3000 block of Via Montez at about 3:30 a.m. Arriving crews found heavy fire rolling out of the home. The fire response was quickly raised to 3 alarms.Five people were in the home at the time for the fire. While battling the flames, the firefighters also quickly began to assist the residents. Two -- an adult and a child -- were treated at the scene for minor injuries and then transported to the hospital.A firefighter also was transported to the hospital for injuries suffered in a fall from the roof. San Jose Fire Capt. Jesse Allread said crews received a report of a trapped victim on the upper floor and found the woman in an upstairs bedroom.Unfortunately, the family's grandmother was declared dead at the scene. Her name was not released.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dozen masked suspects break into Riverbank cannabis facility, prompting chase to Bay Area
A large crew of armed, masked suspects burglarized a cannabis distribution facility in Riverbank early Saturday and were traveling to a Ceres dispensary when police intercepted them, setting off a 90-mile pursuit to the Bay Area that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Hickman...
Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say
Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
San Jose adds cameras to surveil illegal park work
San Jose has installed two surveillance cameras in Alviso to watch over a vacant plot of city land, following residents taking matters into their own hands for a long-planned park. The cameras mark an escalation in the city’s cold war with resident Mark Espinoza, who along with his son Marcos...
Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car
Both transferred to California State College in Long Beach and in September 1965 they began an affair. Lew, who lived in Inglewood, testified that he tried to break things off with the 21-year-old Gervasi in mid-November 1965. When she said she may be pregnant, Lew considered marrying her. When Lew's...
San Jose house fire turns fatal
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a house fire that injured three people in San Jose’s Berryessa district early Tuesday. The call reporting the fire came in at 3:33 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department. Firefighters got to the scene, at 3009 Via Montez, within […]
5.1-magnitude earthquake, largest in 8 years, shakes San Francisco Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area just before noon Tuesday. While it was the region’s largest quake in eight years — since a 6.0-magnitude shaker hit Napa in 2014 — multiple agencies throughout the Bay Area reported that there was no reported damage or even emergency calls. The quake […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake
SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
Peninsula mall sideshow leads to weapons arrest: Police
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Mateo announced an officer broke up a sideshow at the Hillsdale Mall late Saturday after she heard tires screeching and saw smoke coming from a parking lot. At the top level of a parking garage the officer found a 2005 Jaguar “moving in a tight circular motion […]
Suspect still at large after fatally stabbing man in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in San Jose, according to police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of McKee Road at 2:06 a.m. after reports of a stabbing. Police said they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, and he died from his injuries […]
KTVU FOX 2
Coroner's office IDs Jane Doe found burned along paved Antioch trail, arrests made
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Police Department on Monday say they have identified a Jane Doe whose badly-burned body was found last week, along a trail. Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified Mykaella Sharlman, 25, as the victim, based on dental records. In addition, two people of interest have been arrested and are currently in police custody, officials said.
eastcountytoday.net
Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash
A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
Police find vehicle loaded with high-end booze linked to several recent thefts; 2 suspects arrested
LOS GATOS (CBS SF) -- Two suspects allegedly linked to several high-end alcohol thefts in the Bay Area were taken into custody Monday, according to the Los Gatos Police Department.Monday afternoon, officers located a vehicle linked to the thefts and recovered a large quantity of alcohol stolen from a grocery store, according to police.The suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County jail and are facing charges of Organized Retail Theft.
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly stabbing at San Jose restaurant
A man was fatally stabbed at a San Jose restaurant early Saturday. Police are investigating but have released little information.
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
