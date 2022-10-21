ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

KRON4

Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Sunday for a fatal stabbing that occurred Saturday in San Jose, the San Jose Police Department said. Nhan Vinh Chi, a 44-year-old San Jose resident, was taken into custody in Sunnyvale. SJPD officers responded to McKee Road near Checkers...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

CHP Seeks Help in Case of 16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck on I-680 in San Jose

The California Highway Patrol is seeking details about a collision earlier this month that killed a 16-year-old girl walking on Interstate 680 in San Jose. Officers responded to multiple calls beginning at 12:37 a.m. on Oct. 3 about a collision on southbound I-680 just south of the Jackson Street interchange, according to the CHP.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 3 injured including firefighter in 3-alarm San Jose house fire

SAN JOSE -- A grandmother was killed and three others including a firefighter who fell from a roof were injured early Tuesday as a 3-alarm fire swept through a north San Jose home.San  Jose fire officials said crews responded to a call reporting the blaze in a two-story home in the 3000 block of Via Montez at about 3:30 a.m. Arriving crews found heavy fire rolling out of the home. The fire response was quickly raised to 3 alarms.Five people were in the home at the time for the fire.  While battling the flames, the firefighters also quickly began to assist the residents. Two -- an adult and a child -- were treated at the scene for minor injuries and then transported to the hospital.A firefighter also was transported to the hospital for injuries suffered in a fall from the roof. San Jose Fire Capt. Jesse Allread said crews received a report of a trapped victim on the upper floor and found the woman in an upstairs bedroom.Unfortunately, the family's grandmother  was declared dead at the scene. Her name was not released.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.  
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say

Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
ATHERTON, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose house fire turns fatal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a house fire that injured three people in San Jose’s Berryessa district early Tuesday. The call reporting the fire came in at 3:33 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department. Firefighters got to the scene, at 3009 Via Montez, within […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake

SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Peninsula mall sideshow leads to weapons arrest: Police

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Mateo announced an officer broke up a sideshow at the Hillsdale Mall late Saturday after she heard tires screeching and saw smoke coming from a parking lot. At the top level of a parking garage the officer found a 2005 Jaguar “moving in a tight circular motion […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner's office IDs Jane Doe found burned along paved Antioch trail, arrests made

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Police Department on Monday say they have identified a Jane Doe whose badly-burned body was found last week, along a trail. Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified Mykaella Sharlman, 25, as the victim, based on dental records. In addition, two people of interest have been arrested and are currently in police custody, officials said.
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash

A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police find vehicle loaded with high-end booze linked to several recent thefts; 2 suspects arrested

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) -- Two suspects allegedly linked to several high-end alcohol thefts in the Bay Area were taken into custody Monday, according to the Los Gatos Police Department.Monday afternoon, officers located a vehicle linked to the thefts and recovered a large quantity of alcohol stolen from a grocery store, according to police.The suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County jail and are facing charges of Organized Retail Theft.
LOS GATOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA

