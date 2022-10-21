Read full article on original website
Violent Offender Busted After Firing Shots From Stolen Glock, Trenton Police Say
A violent offender who is banned from possessing handguns was arrested again after authorities allegedly caught him firing rounds from a stolen Glock in Trenton. Paris T. Mann, 35, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, receiving stolen property, obstruction, and other weapons offenses, Trenton Police said on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Homicide, 2 double shootings under investigation in Philadelphia
A homicide investigation is underway after a confrontation turned deadly in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Shooting in Kensington leaves 1 man dead, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Kensington, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 400 block of E Tusculum Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood around 5:27 a.m. Police say a man in his 30s to...
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Ramon Feliciano
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old from Centerville. Ramon Feliciano was reported missing today from his home on the 700 block of Jefferson Street. He is described as a black male, 5’8”, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen in the area of Northgate I wearing blue sweatpants, a blue shirt and black and brown sneakers. He is known to frequent Northgate I and Yorkship Square.
Arrest Made In Deadly Shooting Of 33-Year-Old Trenton Man, Authorities Say
An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Trenton man earlier this month, authorities announced. Mack Williams, 32, was charged with murder and weapons offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release Tuesday, Oct. 25. Authorities arrested him on Monday in Trenton.
Man charged with killing FedEx employee, shooting at Philly police
A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges, accused of shooting and killing a FedEx employee in what authorities say was a targeted attack earlier this month in Tinicum Township.
Philly Man Accused Of Killing Driving Instructor After Negative Evaluation
The man has been charged with criminal homicide.
Double shooting in Kensington leaves man, woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting happened in Kensington Monday night. More than a dozen evidence markers filled the scene at Clearfield and F Streets.Police say a man and a woman were shot around 11 p.m. Monday.They were taken to the hospital.Their condition is unknown.There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case, at this time.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigate ‘Intimate’ Media Distribution
TRAPPE PA – A break-up between a 21-year-old Trappe woman and her 23-year-old former boyfriend allegedly prompted the jilted man to send “intimate images” and video of the woman to her current boyfriend. Dissemination of that media is now the subject of a Pennsylvania State Police investigation, according to a report issued Friday (Oct. 21, 2022) from its Troop K Barracks.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Attempted Bank Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Lashawnda Jones, 42 of Wilmington, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday morning. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 11:23 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the TD Bank located at 1001 East Songsmith Drive, Bear regarding a robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that a female suspect had entered the business and presented a demand note to the bank teller. The victim notified her manager, at which point the suspect fled the business without obtaining any cash. The suspect fled the scene in a maroon Nissan Altima.
News 12
‘I got him good’ – Rocky Point barber thwarts apparent catalytic converter thief
A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say. According to authorities, Rocky Point barbershop owner Johnnie Can saw a suspicious man walking around his parking lot around 9 a.m. on Saturday. Can says he ran out to stop him after realizing he had just stolen two catalytic converters from a box truck in the back of his business.
firststateupdate.com
Trooper Hospitalized After DUI Suspect Slams Into His Patrol Vehicle Sunday
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a crash that resulted in the arrest of a Bear man after he collided with a state police vehicle, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said at approximately 3:25, this morning, Sunday, October 23, 2022, a trooper was traveling southbound...
The Philadelphia Citizen
What the Controller’s Police Audit Didn’t Say
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart’s detailed analysis of the Police Department’s budget, released last week, was an incredibly deep dive into the dark corners of how our city’s law enforcement agency operates. And it wasn’t pretty. Every page of the analysis is filled with findings of missteps, disorganization, failures and inefficiencies. All of those are so prevalent that some have suggested it is deliberate, a way to keep critics guessing so the status quo never has to change.
Man shot and killed outside Acme Store in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – A man was shot in the neck while returning to his car in the parking lot outside the Acme store on Concorde Pike in Wilmington Friday night. At around 7 pm, the Delaware State Police received a call regarding a shot fired in the parking lot. Upont their arrival they located a 36-year-old male victim with a single gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead. Police said the man was walking from the store to his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, who The post Man shot and killed outside Acme Store in Wilmington appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot in Wilmington Friday morning
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that has left a man in critical condition. Police said the shooting occurred in the 1,600-block of North Pine Street at about 11:15 a.m. The victim was located and rushed to a hospital. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to...
Girl critically injured after fire breaks out in Kensington home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS3 is following updates about a fire in Philadelphia's Kensington section. Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Custer Street.They have the fire under control but officials tell CBS3, a young girl was inside the home when the fire started.She's in critical condition.No word yet on what may have caused the fire.
Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
sanatogapost.com
Schwenksville Teen Arrested in Double Homicide
POTTSTOWN PA – A Schwenksville teen was arrested Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022) on charges of murder and robbery, stemming from the shooting deaths of two Pottsgrove High School students earlier this week in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets in Pottstown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, who announced the arrest, said drugs were involved in the incident.
17-year-old arrested in murders of 2 teenagers in Pottstown, Pa.
A teenager has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The victims were a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old.
fox29.com
Police: Argument between cleaning crews leaves man dead outside ShopRite in Oxford Circle
PHILADELPHIA - Things turned deadly when an argument quickly escalated into a shooting outside a ShopRite in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section Saturday morning. Officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest at a ShopRite on the 6000 block of Oxford Avenue around 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
