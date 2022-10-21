Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists during cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than two million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...
beckersdental.com
Why dental hygienists are leaving the field
According to the American Dental Association's "Dental Workforce Shortages" report, 42.9 percent of dental hygienists voluntarily left the field because of the culture. The report includes results from a survey conducted in June. The survey included responses from 4,255 dental hygienists and 5,122 dental hygienists 18 or older. Reasons for...
Is It True That Weed Smokers Need More Anesthesia During Surgery
This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. We’ve previously discussed the importance of talking with your pharmacist about cannabis, but research shows that if you’re heading into your surgery, your physician anesthesiologist should also be aware of your use. A...
MedicalXpress
What happens when patients can choose concurrent dialysis and hospice care
Today, patients utilizing their Medicare Hospice Benefits with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) are forced to make the traumatic choice between continuing dialysis or enrolling in hospice. The Veterans Health Administration (VA), when compared to Medicare, has far more liberal criteria for hospice eligibility; whether such criteria improve access to concurrent...
infomeddnews.com
How To Prepare For Your First Set Of Dentures
Smiling may be one of the things you frequently do each day. Sometimes, you smile when you’re content or engaging in social activities like meeting new people. However, how confident are you about your smile? Can you smile without any worries at all? If not, that’s probably because of some teeth missing.
beckersdental.com
Shore Smiles Dental partners with 10X Dental
Massapequa, N.Y.-based Shore Smiles Dental recently partnered with 10X Dental, the national DSO subsidiary by Cardone Ventures. Cardone Ventures is a business management and consulting firm cofounded in 2019 by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson. The company has a goal of growing 1 million businesses by providing owners with tools and resources to increase their revenue and quality of life, according to an Oct. 21 news release.
targetedonc.com
Wearable Patient-Tracking Device to Inform Time and Delivery of Radiotherapy
Alonso Gutierrez, MD, discusses the initial results from a feasibility study which evaluated the use of a daily wearable patient-tracking device to optimize radiation machine use and time the delivery of treatment. Alonso Gutierrez, MD, chief of Medical Physics at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, discusses the initial results from...
beckersdental.com
6 international dental deals taking place in 2022
Several DSOs and dental companies have inked collaborations with organizations in other countries to expand their services. Here are six international deals that have taken place so far this year:. 1. Salins Orthodontics in the San Francisco Bay Area partnered with Canadian Orthodontic Partners as the DSO's first U.S. partnership.
When Advancing a Medical Device, Be A Partner First & Seller Second to Hospital Systems
US hospital systems validate the safety, clinical utility, and robustness of newly FDA-approved devices, 510(k) cleared, before adopting them into clinical practice. This work occurs alongside evaluating how to integrate the medical device into the hospital system’s diagnostic paradigms, including in relation to quality improvement programs. Companies can have a role but there are 415 US hospital systems (comprising ~5,000 hospitals), and each has a bespoke process and ever-changing set of considerations. Navigating this new reality is challenging for companies and hospital systems. The pandemic only made it more complex and slower. It is important for company executives and hospital system leadership teams to talk about what is working. In that spirit, I am sharing insights from my team at Immunexpress for our lead test, SeptiCyte® RAPID, which is clinically validated and has received FDA 510(k) clearance indicated for the diagnosis of sepsis in adults.
Surgery Holds Danger for Seniors. Who's Most at Risk?
FRIDAY, Oct. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Surgery can be a daunting prospect at any age. Now, researchers say they've spotted two key factors upping the odds of a poor surgical outcome in seniors. Older adults who are either frail or suffering from dementia have high rates of death in the year following a major procedure, a new U.S. study finds. Researchers found that among Americans aged 65 and older...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Addiction Medicine Access in Pregnancy; Nursing Home Evaluations; Pediatric Hospitals Filling
The Biden administration will expand the use of medication to treat substance use disorders to include pregnant women; oversight of the nation’s poorest-performing nursing homes will be tightened; children’s hospitals are filling up with cases of respiratory syncytial virus and other respiratory diseases. Pregnant Women to Gain Access...
Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare
Dental coverage under Medicare could soon start expanding for seniors under a new proposal from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Still, the proposed rules would not provide full coverage for regular dental care, which has been explicitly excluded from Medicare since the program's founding in 1965.
Investopedia
How Much Does It Cost to Have a Baby in America?
For pregnant Americans, giving birth is only half the challenge. The other half is paying for it. The Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker estimates the average cost of pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum care for Americans with insurance is $18,865. Nearly $3,000 of that is paid for out of pocket.
Nursing Times
Trauma nursing 1: an overview of major trauma and the care pathway
This first article in a series on trauma nursing explores the trauma care pathway. This first article in a series on trauma nursing introduces the main aspects of major trauma, the different elements of the trauma care pathway from pre-hospital care to rehabilitation, and the specialist nursing skills and knowledge needed when caring for trauma patients. Further articles in the series will look at specific areas of trauma management, from rib fracture and head injury to bleeding and self-harm.
Healthline
My Experience with Hospital Cancer Care: Melanoma Diagnosis and Treatment
I never thought I’d be diagnosed with cancer, especially in the middle of a pandemic. In early 2020, I scheduled an appointment to visit a dermatologist in my primary care network. I had developed a bit of a scab on my arm that was not healing quickly. During my...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Mevion Introduces New Proton Therapy System
Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients, today introduced its new product, the MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System. Enabled by the world’s smallest self-shielded proton accelerator from Mevion, the MEVION S250-FIT will be the first and only full...
Flawed Medicare physician payment system threatens patient access
Access to primary and specialized care is critical to improving patient outcomes and keeping communities healthy, safe and productive. That access is particularly important for older Americans and disabled individuals on Medicare, who often face unique barriers to care and live with higher rates of chronic health conditions requiring specialized treatments and services.
After Congress fails to add dental coverage, Medicare weighs limited benefit expansion
Proposed changes in Medicare rules could soon pave the way for a significant expansion in Medicare-covered dental services, while falling short of the comprehensive benefits that many Democratic lawmakers have advocated. That’s because, under current law, Medicare can pay for limited dental care only if it is medically necessary to...
NHS to offer epilepsy patients new form of laser surgery
Up to 150 people a year with epilepsy will have a potentially life-changing new form of surgery on the part of their brain that is causing their seizures, in an NHS initiative. NHS England is making available a “world-leading” fibre-optic laser beam surgery that would let epilepsy sufferers avoid having...
