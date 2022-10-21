Read full article on original website
Edgewood Academy to compete for fourth straight State Championship
After victories over both Pickens and Macon East, Edgewood Academy is heading to the State Championship. “This just speaks to the level of excellence we have established at Edgewood,” said head coach David DeLozier. “We care about volleyball at Edgewood. This sport matters to us, so we train and play like it.”
Herald Fan's Choice Player of the Week
Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week. Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web sections of the Herald.
Stanhope Elmore’s Brian Bradford to step down at end of season
Stanhope Elmore football coach Brian Bradford will be stepping down at the end of the season, the sixth year coach announced on Facebook. “This has been the hardest decision of my life and I hope everyone understands,” Bradford said in the post. In his six seasons as the head...
Week 11 High School Football Capsules
Elmore County (6-3, 2-3) at Jemison (2-7, 1-4) *********Elmore County: QB Payton Stephenson has completed 93 of 162 passes for 1,402 yards and 15 touchdowns; he’s rushed for 587 yards, 12 TDs. … RB CJ Wilkes has rushed 139 times for 951 yards and 9 touchdowns. … WR Garrett Allen has 34 catches for 514 yards and 6 TDs.
Can Auburn make a bowl game?
The question of whether or not Auburn can or will make a bowl game is one that has not been asked in years. The 2008 and 2009 seasons were the last times that Auburn did not find itself in a bowl game. While the Tigers are only 10-8 since 2000 in bowl games, they are still a reward for players and fans.
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John A Archer and Carol A Archer, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, on December 28, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2019 Page 879; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on August 4, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Northeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 17 East, Elmore County, Alabama, thence South 618.4 feet; Thence West 512 feet; Thence North 618.4 feet; Thence East 512 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel lying and being in the E 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 17 East, Elmore County, Alabama, and containing 7.25 acres, more or less.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1035 Canton Rd , Millbrook, AL 36054. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 4, 2022 until October 13, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from October 13, 2022 until November 21, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-03784 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, 2022 22-03784.
PUBLIC NOTICEE NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE ELMORE COUNTY Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Vonda Lake and spouse, Thaddus Lake, originally in favor of Sebring Capital Partners, Limited Partnership on December 11, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, at RLPY Book 2002, Page 76380; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust XVIII, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Elmore County, Alabama, on October 20, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Block B, of OakBrook Plat No. 1 as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama in plat book 13 page 119. This foreclosure is subject to the Mortgage from Vonda Lake and spouse, Thaddus Lake to Sebring Capital Partners, Limited Partnership, dated 12/11/2002, recorded 12/13/2002 in the original principal amount of $96,000.00, recorded in RLPY 2002, Page 76364, Elmore County, Alabama records. Property street address for informational purposes: 65 Mulberry Court, Wetumpka, AL 36092 THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust XVIII, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 15 Piedmont Center 3575 Piedmont Rd. N.E., Suite 500 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee. Newspaper: The Wetumpka Herald Publication Dates: 9/14/2022, 9/21/2022, 9/28/2022 AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until December 8, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment. THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, 2022 199713.
PUBLIC NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WAR Construction, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for 2022-PW7 Tennis Courts at Wetumpka Recreational Facility, located at 1178 Holtville Road, Wetumpka, AL 36092, for the Elmore County Commission, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Contractor: WAR Construction, Inc., P.O. Box 1218, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 2022 COMPLETION.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND P. BUTLER, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-321 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RAYMOND P. BUTLER, deceased, having been granted to PATRICIA L. BUTLER on October 20, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. PATRICIA L. BUTLER PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND P. BUTLER, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: MITCHELL E. GAVIN ATTORNEY AT LAW 1258 LEE STREET PO BOX 248 ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA 35011 256-329-2211 megavin@bellsouth.net Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 EST/BUTLER, R.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT HARTWELL BORDEN, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-311 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ROBERT HARTWELL BORDEN, deceased, having been granted to CAROLE DURHAM BORDEN on October 18, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. CAROLE DURHAM BORDEN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT HARTWELL BORDEN, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: D. KYLE JOHNSON CAPELL & HOWARD, P.C. 150 SOUTH PERRY STREET MONTGOMERY, AL 36104 PO BOX 2069 MONTGOMERY, AL 36102 334-241-8000 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 EST/BORDEN, R.
Local areas at risk for severe weather
The tri-county area of Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore County potentially face severe weather today, including quarter-size hail, high winds and possibly tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency issued an advisory Monday announcing that severe storms will likely roll across Alabama Tuesday, Oct....
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CAROLYN LORENE WOODWARD, DECEASED CASE NO. 2022-312 NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION OF ESTATE TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES: TAMMIE L. JUNKER, PETITIONER, has filed with the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama a Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of CAROLYN LORENE WOODWARD pursuant to Code of Alabama, 1975, Section 43-2-690, et seq., as amended. All persons or interested parties having any claim to such Estate or having an objection to the Summary Distribution of such Estate must make the same known in writing in an instrument filed with this court within thirty (30) days of the date of this Publication. If no claim or objection is filed with the Court within such thirty (30) days, the Court may enter an Order authorizing such Summary Distribution. JOHN THORNTON JUDGE OF PROBATE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Attorney for Petitioner: ROBERTO. BURTON ATTORNEY AT LAW PMB #208 103 NORTH MEMORIAL DRIVE PRATTVILLE, ALABAMA 36067 334-538-5404 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, 2022 EST/WOODARD, C.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA ANN BALL LACKEY, DECEASED CASE NO. 2022- 320 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of said decedent having been granted to LOUIS HERBERT LACKEY, III as Executor on the day of Ostoksy 2022, by the Honorable John Thornton, Judge of Probate of said County in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. LOUIS HERBERT LACKEY, III EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA ANN BALL LACKEY, DECEASED. Name and Address of Attorney: Regina B. Edwards, Esq. The Law Firm of Edwards & Edwards, P.C. 109 E. Bridge Street Wetumpka, AL 36092 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, 2 and 9, 2022 EST/LACKEY, M.
PUBLIC NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Project No. SM-CE-PF-21-032 Eclectic, Alabama Separate sealed BIDS for Drainage Improvements for Panther Palace Park for the Town of Eclectic will be received by the Town of Eclectic at the Eclectic Town Hall, 145 Main Street, Eclectic, Alabama 36024 until 10:00 A.M., C.S.T., November 17, 2022 and then said office publicly opened and read aloud. Drainage Improvements for Panther Palace Park: Construct a sloped paved ditch, install a 12-inch and 4-inch underground drain line, 12" storm drain line and grade existing terrain for drainage off the park. The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following location: Eclectic Town Hall, 145 Main Street Eclectic, AL 36024 Larry E. Speaks & Associates, Inc. 535 Herron Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 Copies may be obtained at the office of the Larry E. Speaks & Associates, Inc. located at 535 Herron Street, Montgomery, AL upon payment of $100.00 for each set. Any unsuccessful bidder, upon returning such set promptly and in good condition, will be refunded his payment, and any non-bidder upon so returning such a set will be refunded $50. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on November 8, 2022, at 10 A.M. C.S.T. at the Town of Eclectic Town Hall. Attending the Pre-Bid Conference is not mandatory to bid on this project. The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids. Each bidder must deposit with his bid security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E. O. 11246. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 30 days after the actual date of the opening thereof. This project is being funded by the Community Development Block Grant program. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, 2022 BIDS.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANN WHITE PARSONS, DECEASED NOTICE OF FILING OF WILL FOR PROBATE TO: DAVID E. PARSONS: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 13th day of September, 2022, a certain paper in writing, dated March 4, 2014 purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of ANN WHITE PARSONS, deceased, was filed in the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama along with a Petition for Administration with Will Annexed requesting such Last Will and Testament to be admitted into Probate and for the appointment of DONALD WHITE PARSONS as Administrator with Will Annexed of such Estate. This Notice of Filing of Will for Probate is given to you as an heir at law and next of kin of ANN WHITE PARSONS. Unless an objection to admission to Probate of such Last Will and Testament is submitted by you in writing to this Court within ten (10) days of the final publication of this notice, the Court will proceed with considering such Petition. Name and Address of Attorney for Petitioner: REGINA B. EDWARDS, ESQ. The Law Firm of Edwards & Edwards, PC 109 East Bridge Street Wetumpka, AL 36092 (334)514-1011 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 EST/PARSONS, A.
