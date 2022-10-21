PUBLIC NOTICEE NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE ELMORE COUNTY Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Vonda Lake and spouse, Thaddus Lake, originally in favor of Sebring Capital Partners, Limited Partnership on December 11, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, at RLPY Book 2002, Page 76380; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust XVIII, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Elmore County, Alabama, on October 20, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Block B, of OakBrook Plat No. 1 as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama in plat book 13 page 119. This foreclosure is subject to the Mortgage from Vonda Lake and spouse, Thaddus Lake to Sebring Capital Partners, Limited Partnership, dated 12/11/2002, recorded 12/13/2002 in the original principal amount of $96,000.00, recorded in RLPY 2002, Page 76364, Elmore County, Alabama records. Property street address for informational purposes: 65 Mulberry Court, Wetumpka, AL 36092 THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust XVIII, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 15 Piedmont Center 3575 Piedmont Rd. N.E., Suite 500 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee. Newspaper: The Wetumpka Herald Publication Dates: 9/14/2022, 9/21/2022, 9/28/2022 AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until December 8, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment. THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 26, 2022 199713.

