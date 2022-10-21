Read full article on original website
Durant Celebrates Olive Oil Harvest with Annual Olio Nuovo Festival
Month long festivities to include olive oil tasting bar, olive mill tours, and open-air marketplace featuring food trucks and artisanal food makers. Dayton, Ore. (October 25, 2022) – Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, has announced the return of its popular Olio Nuovo Festival, which will take place throughout the month of November. The festivities, which will showcase the award-winning Durant Olive Mill extra virgin olive oil, will include “Oysters and Olio” happy hours, the Olio Nuovo tasting bar, olive mill tours, and an open-air Local Marketplace with some of the area’s top artisanal food producers, food trucks, and live music.
Chicory Week, A Three-Day Celebration of Radicchio
The Culinary Breeding Network Presents Chicory Week. Thursday, October 27th / Friday, October 28th / Saturday, October 29th. Non-ticketed, open to the public (regular menu available too) Nonnina & Culinary Breeding Network present the “RAD Pizza Party” in collaboration with Pizza Thief. Chef/Owner Darby Aldaco will be offering a special...
Coral Club Tiki Bar to Open November 5 in Downtown Vancouver, Washington
VANCOUVER, Wash. – October 24, 2022 – On Saturday, November 5, Coral Club will become the next in a long line of legendary tiki bars of the Pacific Northwest. Coral Club is an intimate hideaway in the heart of downtown Vancouver that pays homage to the area’s rich modern primitive heritage and will feature meticulously hand-crafted exotic cocktails and savory Polynesian Pop cuisine with a regional flair.
Franz Bakery Gives Back with its 11th Annual Spirit of Giving
PORTLAND – With over 116 years of baking in the communities it serves, giving back continues to be a priority for Franz Bakery. This year, Franz celebrates its 11th annual Spirit of Giving program! Franz will select 50 deserving individuals and/or families to receive $500 each. The Franz Bakery Foundation will be donating $2,500 to 25 selected nonprofits that are verified 501c3 organizations.
Elegant Entertaining: a Tasting Class with Brooks Winery
A Wine and Cheese Master Class and Virtual Tasting featuring Brooks Winery. Throw an elegant wine and cheese party this holiday season with this bundle of Brooks Winery wines and Rogue Creamery cheeses! In our virtual gathering on Sunday, November 13, you’ll learn about holiday wine and cheese pairings and how to build the perfect holiday cheese board.
Elephants Lake Oswego Grand Opening
We can’t wait to welcome you to our new space in Lake Oswego. Twenty-four Elephants Lake Oswego employees are working hard to get everything ready for you. Our Lake Oswego location offers all your favorite grab-and-enjoy sandwiches, salads, and desserts–plus a full grill menu, deli case, wine and beer, specialty food selections, and other surprises.
