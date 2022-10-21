Month long festivities to include olive oil tasting bar, olive mill tours, and open-air marketplace featuring food trucks and artisanal food makers. Dayton, Ore. (October 25, 2022) – Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, has announced the return of its popular Olio Nuovo Festival, which will take place throughout the month of November. The festivities, which will showcase the award-winning Durant Olive Mill extra virgin olive oil, will include “Oysters and Olio” happy hours, the Olio Nuovo tasting bar, olive mill tours, and an open-air Local Marketplace with some of the area’s top artisanal food producers, food trucks, and live music.

DAYTON, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO