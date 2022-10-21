Read full article on original website
Related
Roslyn forms in East Pacific, on track to strike Mexico as powerful hurricane
The brief break in tropical activity across the eastern Pacific Ocean has come to an end with the formation of Tropical Storm Roslyn south of Mexico. AccuWeather forecasters say the storm, the season's 17th named system, can take a similar path to Orlene from earlier in the month, striking the western coast of Mexico with heavy rain and damaging winds as a hurricane.
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations
The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.
FodorsTravel
12 Easy Fall Day Trips to Take From Los Angeles
Looking to get away from Los Angeles this fall? We’ve got some trip ideas for you. Los Angeles is great, but even the most diehard Angelenos need to break free from the city from time to time. Fortunately for anyone with a bit of wanderlust, there are dozens of incredible destinations just a few hours’ drive from the City Of Angels, from beautiful beach towns to incredible mountain expanses. There are deserts and nature preserves, amusement parks, and mock Alpine villages. There truly is something for everyone, provided you’re willing to put in a little time in the car. Here’s our guide to 12 great fall day trips for anyone looking to take a little time away from L.A.
Comments / 0