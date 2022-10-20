Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump have lots to discuss, and likely covered it all during a lengthy dinner together at one of Kim's fave stomping grounds. The duo walked out of the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel Sunday evening. It's unclear if the 3-hour dinner was a simple business meeting or a birthday bash for one of the 2 -- Kim's 42nd was last Friday and Ivanka's 40th is the day before Halloween.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO