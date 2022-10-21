Read full article on original website
Related
Diminished and now dropped, Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United is all but over
The fixture should have some resonance for Cristiano Ronaldo. He has scored four goals in Champions League finals but the first was for Manchester United against Chelsea. Saturday’s game could have transported him back to his past. It might have even been the Ronaldo derby. Had Todd Boehly got his wish in the summer, he could be leading the line for Chelsea.Instead, he will be conspicuous by his absence, dropped from the United squad. Having absented himself for the final minutes against Tottenham on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag has made his exclusion a lengthier affair. Demoted then disciplined, Ronaldo has...
Yardbarker
Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
Cristiano Ronaldo can’t expect to flounce back into the Man Utd fold – Ten Hag is what the club needs, not him
IF Cristiano Ronaldo thinks he can flounce back into the fold next week after his axing from Manchester United he has another thing coming. Boss Erik ten Hag has made it clear there is work to be done — on the player’s side. He said: “We will first...
Yardbarker
Erik Ten Hag Wants Cristiano Ronaldo To Stay At Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag took disciplinary action against Cristiano Ronaldo this week following the player's refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham. The Portuguese striker was removed from first team training and is out of the squad to face Chelsea. Ten Hag was firm and hard hitting with Ronaldo,...
Yardbarker
Former Manchester United star addresses rumours he could be returning to the club
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has addressed rumours that he could be returning to the club. A report from Voetbal Primeur recently claimed that Manchester United had made an approach to bring former player Van der Sar back to Old Trafford in a director of football role.
Yardbarker
Loaned-out Manchester United star told he has no chance of playing regularly at Old Trafford
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been told that he needs to leave Old Trafford if he is to play regularly as he has no chance of replacing David de Gea as number one for the Red Devils. Henderson is on loan at Nottingham Forest for this season and performed...
Report: Chelsea May Explore A Deal For Cristiano Ronaldo In January
Chelsea may explore a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo as his Manchester United career looks to come to an end.
BBC
Analysis: Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd
Manchester United will feel satisfaction with a point at Chelsea because it looked like they would end up with a bitterly frustrating loss after going behind so late. United’s performance deserved something, as did the outstanding display from Casemiro, who rose in the 94th minute to give a dour game a dramatic finale with a headed equaliser.
Manchester United report: Red Devils ready to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in January
The Portuguese superstar was dropped from the first-team squad last week after refusing to come on as a substitute.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Moukoko, Ndicka, Amorim, Conte, Kane, Rabiot
Liverpool are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old German forward Youssoufa Moukoko. (Sport, via Mail) Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is willing to let Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, leave the club in January. (Mirror) Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wants to bring Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge. (Mail)
Yardbarker
Report – Two clubs join Juventus in the race for Chelsea man
Juventus remains keen on Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, but adding him to their squad will not be straightforward. The midfielder is an accomplished Serie A player, having impressed in an earlier spell at Napoli before moving to Chelsea. His deal at the Premier League club expires at the end of this...
Report: Liverpool Midfielder's Contract Situation Monitored By Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham
Naby Keita is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and is yet to agree a new deal with Liverpool.
Yardbarker
Watch: Ten Hag insists Ronaldo situation has not affected Man United players
The sad state of Cristiano Ronaldo’s second season back at Manchester United has been widely covered and now, the 37-year-old’s future at Old Trafford is hanging in the balance. After refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham earlier this week, Ten Hag made the decision to...
CBS Sports
Here We Go: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United and what happens next after superstar's suspension
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are now at a key, difficult point in a long love story. What happened just before the final whistle when United played Tottenham Hotspur is an important moment for understanding Cristiano's future. The Portuguese star refused to enter as a substitute in the final minutes and left Old Trafford before the match was even over. Erik ten Hag and his backroom staff were literally furious. Sources guarantee that the manager "wanted to react immediately" because he did not accept such behavior by Ronaldo.
Liverpool 'lead the chase to sign Youssoufa Moukoko ahead of Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG - with Borussia Dortmund starlet set to be a free agent at end of the season'
Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign young Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko. The 17-year-old forward has started this campaign in brilliant form in the Bundesliga side's first-team, scoring three goals in nine league games. In all competitions, he has played 15 times despite being so young, as the...
Yardbarker
Pogba makes progress and Juventus targets the PSG match
Federico Chiesa has returned to the Juventus first-team training and partook in their friendly match yesterday. This is a massive boost to Max Allegri, who believes his team has missed the attacker’s influence. More good news is coming for the gaffer, with a new report claiming they could soon...
Towering Casemiro header denies Chelsea as Manchester United snatch point after late drama
It was almost as Cristiano Ronaldo might have imagined. The serial Champions League winner, the Real Madrid great, the best player on the pitch, salvaging a point with a glorious, dramatic, looping header. Except, as Ronaldo languished in exile, banished from the squad for his insubordination on Wednesday, it was Casemiro celebrating his first Manchester United goal.He deserved it. He was arguably the player of the match against both Tottenham and Chelsea, but if he had a rival for that title at Stamford Bridge, it was Kepa Arrizabalaga, who almost clawed Casemiro’s header to safety, whose resistance had ensured...
Gary Neville lays into Aston Villa for how club handled Steven Gerrard's sacking
Gerrard lost his job after losing at Fulham in midweek – and Neville was not impressed with the way things are said to have ended
mailplus.co.uk
Chelsea 1 Man Utd 1: United’s priceless point
SOMETIMES a draw feels like it is worth more than a point. Saturday at Stamford Bridge was one of those occasions for Manchester United. Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham was unquestionably the most complete performance of Erik ten Hag’s reign to date. Three days later, United were less...
Comments / 0