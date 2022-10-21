Read full article on original website
Related
prestigeonline.com
10 of The World’s Most Expensive Teas
Tea is an intrinsic part of many cultures around the world and is regarded for its medicinal values in the East. The history of tea goes back to around 2737 BC when Emperor Shen Nung of China stirred a few leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant in a pot of boiling water and had the first-ever cup of tea.
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first wash
An Iranian hermit nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for not taking a shower for more than half a century has died at the healthy old age of 94, state media has reported. Irna news agency reported that “Amou Haji”, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, died...
Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia
A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress
New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
These 19 Before-And-After Photos Show The Toll Climate Change Has Taken On Earth
"I want you to act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if the house is on fire. Because it is." —Greta Thunberg
prestigeonline.com
Travel trends for 2022 that will shape the industry
As travel resumes in this post-lockdown era, going on a holiday has taken on a new meaning. We spotlight the latest trends favoured by jetsetters that will shape the industry to come. Multi-Generational Trips. Post-lockdown, spending quality time with the extended family has emerged high on the globetrotter’s list. A...
prestigeonline.com
10 most haunted places in the world to visit
With Halloween just around the corner and with travel back open again, there could not have been a better time to research on some of the most haunted places around the world, especially if your idea of a good holiday involves adrenaline and getting spooked. For all seasoned thrill-seekers out there, you already know these are some of these most spooky places around the world to visit.
prestigeonline.com
The origins of whisky brand Yamazaki and why it’s a collector favourite
The origins of whisky brand Yamazaki and why it’s a collector favourite. Dry, smokey and sophisticated, Japanese whisky has earned a high-deserved place of honour in the world of single malts. Although Scotland’s isles are the birthplace of golden liquid, Japan has since long perfected the fine art of distilling this blend into one of the most coveted whiskies in the international market. It is woody and not sweet, and though key ingredients are imported from Scotland, it is the high-end distillation technique perfected over the centuries, the Japanese obsession with details and an individualistic philosophy behind the ageing process is what makes Yamazaki whisky a coveted treat.
Comments / 0