The origins of whisky brand Yamazaki and why it’s a collector favourite. Dry, smokey and sophisticated, Japanese whisky has earned a high-deserved place of honour in the world of single malts. Although Scotland’s isles are the birthplace of golden liquid, Japan has since long perfected the fine art of distilling this blend into one of the most coveted whiskies in the international market. It is woody and not sweet, and though key ingredients are imported from Scotland, it is the high-end distillation technique perfected over the centuries, the Japanese obsession with details and an individualistic philosophy behind the ageing process is what makes Yamazaki whisky a coveted treat.

