ffxnow.com
Fairfax County Board formally opposes Youngkin’s policy on transgender students
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is formally opposing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed model policies that would limit the rights of transgender and other gender-nonconforming students. In a letter approved at a board meeting today (Tuesday), board chairman Jeff McKay said that the policies would have a negative effect...
ffxnow.com
Decision on new Popeyes in Fairfax deferred to November
County planners need more time to work through an application for a new Popeyes in Fair Lakes Shopping Center (13060 Fair Lakes Shopping Center). At a meeting on Oct. 19, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted unanimously to defer a decision on the application to Nov. 16. Popeyes is seeking...
ffxnow.com
Fogo de Chao slated for winter opening in Reston Town Center
The Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is on track for a winter opening in Reston Town Center, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse — which takes over space previously occupied by Big Bowl at 11915 Democracy Drive– has issued a hiring call for 130 positions. Fabrizzio...
ffxnow.com
Herndon caboose on W&OD trail to get facelift
The iconic caboose in Downtown Herndon next to Herndon’s Railroad Depot and the Washington & Old Dominion Trail is getting a facelift. Earlier this month, crews began working on repairing the exterior structure of the caboose. The project is expected to wrap up some time next month, according to the Town of Herndon’s Department of Public Works.
ffxnow.com
Town of Herndon studies safety improvements for Spring Street area
Town of Herndon officials are studying improvements to the Spring Street area in response to residents’ concerns about walkability and safety. After completing a speed study in September, Town Manager Bill Ashton II said the town has installed a speed sign between Wood Street and Bicksler Lane. The town plans to conduct a follow-up, three-day study in the first week of November to determine the impact of the sign.
ffxnow.com
County park authority to celebrate dark skies with educational event
The Fairfax County Park Authority will celebrate the importance of protecting the night sky on Saturday, Nov. 12. The free event, which takes place in McLean at Lewinsville Park from 6:30-8:30 pm, will feature live demonstrations, hands-on activities, and opportunities for the public to learn how to fight light pollution.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Herndon Shooting — A suspect has been arrested in connected with a shooting at the 2600 block of Logan Wood Drive in Herndon. The victim was hospitalized with injuries that are not life threatening. [Fairfax County Police Department]. School Board Member Apologizes After Using...
ffxnow.com
The Boro developer may build future high-rise as offices, not housing
The developer behind The Boro in Tysons is rethinking its plans to build a residential high-rise on what’s currently a parking lot in front of the mixed-use neighborhood. In an Oct. 17 proposal to Fairfax County, The Meridian Group seeks to turn an approved 310-foot-tall residential tower into a 304-foot-tall office building — an unexpected shift when high office vacancies and demand for more housing has most developers moving in the opposite direction, as the Washington Business Journal noted.
ffxnow.com
After debate, Fairfax County School Board passes resolution on inclusivity
The Fairfax County School Board passed a resolution on inclusive education at its meeting Thursday (Oct. 20), leaving aside an earlier version that included references to social justice, equity and antiracism. The 7-4 vote came with much back and forth about topics including board procedure and the resolution’s timeline.
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Tips for the Vienna Halloween Parade
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. One week until Halloween! You know that means the 76th Annual Vienna Halloween Parade...
ffxnow.com
Police: One injured in shooting at Little River Turnpike
One person was injured after shooting near a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike earlier this evening. As of 8 p.m. today (Monday), police believe the incident was isolated. The victim is being treated for injuries that are not considered life threatening, according to the Fairfax...
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Malicious wounding in Hybla Valley amended to murder charge
The Fairfax County Police Department announced that Chante Jones, 33, will be charged with second-degree murder after allegedly assaulting Michelle Huntley in June. According to a police release, Huntley was found by a passerby at a bus stop in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway. “She was taken to the...
