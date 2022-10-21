Read full article on original website
Early voting underway in Colorado
Tuesday marks two weeks until Election Day. Denver County Clerk and Recorder Paul López discusses how to register to vote and where to drop off ballots.
Colorado businessman set for retrial over 'We Build The Wall' border fund
NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman returns to New York Monday for a retrial on charges that he cheated thousands of donors to a $25 million online crowdfunding “We Build The Wall” campaign to construct a wall along the southern U.S. border. Timothy Shea’s first trial ended...
Aurora mayor, councilmember propose plans to address homelessness
Mayor Coffman and councilmember Marcano both had resolutions on Monday's agenda. Coffman said his is "employment-based," and Marcano said his is "evidence-based."
Schools closing (and closing learning gaps); Next with Kyle Clark full show (10/25/22)
Spanish mailers with anti-trans rhetoric are getting to Coloradans. - Truth Testing an SoS attack ad. - How can teachers help learning loss? - Brewers help Ukraine.
Here's where you can get rid of unwanted medicine on Saturday
COLORADO, USA — Do you have prescription drugs you don't take anymore? You can take them to the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. The event takes place twice a year (April/October) and aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of...
Local brewery honors a Denver man killed in Michigan
Michigan State Police say Matt Morgrette was killed in a crash in the Upper Peninsula on Sunday. 9NEWS reporter Jaleesa Irizarry talks with his community.
Family in Aurora pleads with city officials to fix dangerous intersection
Carmen Rodriguez says she has lost count of the number of cars that have crashed into her fence and now into her house. She speaks with 9NEWS reporter Noel Brennan.
Exploring Manitou Springs, Colorado
Bottling companies came in and started selling water from Manitou Springs across the state and country. Today, there are nine restored springs throughout the city.
Colorado weather: Explaining graupel
COLORADO, USA — On Sunday night, Denver, Lakewood and Arvada all saw soft ice pellets. In some cases, it even accumulated. That "it," though, is a tricky weather word that some may not have even heard of before. Graupel is a unique form of wintry precipitation that's not sleet,...
Teachers look to close pandemic learning loss gap
Math proficiency for fourth and eighth graders in Colorado is each down nearly double digits. Teachers are implementing more small-group strategies to close the gap.
Cool, breezy in metro; more snow in mountains Wednesday
A series of storms will move across Colorado's high country over the next few days. Look for 5-10" of snow in the mountains and a few flurries in the metro Thursday.
RTD ending R Line shuttles due to staffing shortages
R Line trains in Aurora are limited because of a derailment last month. Now, citing staffing issues, RTD is getting rid of the bus shuttles filling in the gaps.
Denver Gazette forecast for October 24
Cold start to the day with Denver's first freeze of the season and highs in the 50s Monday. Danielle Grant has the forecast for Monday, October 24.
We don’t talk enough about grief, and maybe it’s time to change that
DENVER — I don’t know why I took out my phone and took this picture. It’s hard to look at it. Even now. A year later. At this moment, I don’t see the sun and the sky and the shadows and the leaves. I feel it....
Evening Forecast: Feeling like fall, AM snow flurries
Feeling more like fall. More mountain snow overnight with A.M. flurries in the Denver Metro-area.
Denver restaurants offering 4-course dinner in celebration of Día de los Muertos
Toro and Tamayo are both hosting Dia de los Muertos events this week that feature a four-course culinary experience. More info: https://bit.ly/3VXtpf.
