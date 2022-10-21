ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Kait 8

#23 Harding football gets road win at Arkansas-Monticello

23rd-ranked Harding scored four rushing touchdowns in the first half, but a 75-yard touchdown pass and a 97-yard fumble return in the third quarter broke open a close game and the Bisons defeated Arkansas-Monticello 56-43 Saturday in Great American Conference at Convoy Leslie Cotton Bowl Stadium. The scoring output matched...
SEARCY, AR
hardingsports.com

Haileab Paces Harding to 11th Place Finish at UAH Invitational

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Harding men's cross-country placed 11th of 48 NCAA Division II teams Saturday at the UAH Invitational. Harding freshman Noah Haileab placed 28th of 470 runners in 24 minutes, 11.60 seconds. Sophomore Luke Walling was Harding's next finisher, placing 66th in 24:46.7. Harding's other three scoring runners...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
hardingsports.com

No. 23 Harding Posts 56-43 Road Win at UAM

MONTICELLO, Ark. – 23rd-ranked Harding scored four rushing touchdowns in the first half, but a 75-yard touchdown pass and a 97-yard fumble return in the third quarter broke open a close game and the Bisons defeated Arkansas-Monticello 56-43 Saturday in Great American Conference at Convoy Leslie Cotton Bowl Stadium.
MONTICELLO, AR
247Sports

Arkansas set to host Rogers State for exhibition tilt

No. 10 Arkansas will hit the hardwood for its first of two final exhibition opportunities of the preseason when it hosts Division 2 Rogers State on Monday in Fayetteville (Ark.). Tipoff between the Razorbacks and Hillcats is set for 7 p.m. (CT). There will be no television or streaming available...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas college appoints first female president

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday morning Lyon College inaugurated its 19th president. Melissa P. Taverner became interim president in August 2021 and was inaugurated as the first female president in school history on Oct. 22. A media release from the college said the ceremony was to welcome Taverner as...
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/21/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues. Here are the nominees for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on October 21st, 2022. Nominee #1 is Melbourne. Trey Wren keeps it for the touchdown. The Bearkatz beat Newport 29-20 in our Game of the Week. Melbourne is 8-0 overall, 4-0 in 3A-2 play.
JONESBORO, AR
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Owens Corning to expand in Fort Smith, create 50 new jobs

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The State of Arkansas announced Tuesday Owens Corning, a global building and construction materials leader based in Toledo, Ohio, is expanding its operations in Fort Smith for the second time in less than two years. The company, which produces fiberglass composite, insulation, and roofing materials, began in February 2021 to build a new 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Owens Corning will now invest an additional $24.5 million for machinery and new construction at its existing facility on Planter Road. As part of this expansion, the company will create 50 new jobs.”Expanding Owens Corning’s nonwovens production in this highly advanced facility will help us better serve our customers’ long-term growth. We are excited to add capacity in Fort Smith and create additional jobs in a community that we have been a part of for 37 years,” said Rachel Marcon, Vice President and General Manager of Nonwovens, Owens Corning. “We appreciate the support and partnership with the State of Arkansas in this expansion.”
FORT SMITH, AR

