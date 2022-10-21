Read full article on original website
#23 Harding football gets road win at Arkansas-Monticello
23rd-ranked Harding scored four rushing touchdowns in the first half, but a 75-yard touchdown pass and a 97-yard fumble return in the third quarter broke open a close game and the Bisons defeated Arkansas-Monticello 56-43 Saturday in Great American Conference at Convoy Leslie Cotton Bowl Stadium. The scoring output matched...
Haileab Paces Harding to 11th Place Finish at UAH Invitational
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Harding men's cross-country placed 11th of 48 NCAA Division II teams Saturday at the UAH Invitational. Harding freshman Noah Haileab placed 28th of 470 runners in 24 minutes, 11.60 seconds. Sophomore Luke Walling was Harding's next finisher, placing 66th in 24:46.7. Harding's other three scoring runners...
No. 23 Harding Posts 56-43 Road Win at UAM
MONTICELLO, Ark. – 23rd-ranked Harding scored four rushing touchdowns in the first half, but a 75-yard touchdown pass and a 97-yard fumble return in the third quarter broke open a close game and the Bisons defeated Arkansas-Monticello 56-43 Saturday in Great American Conference at Convoy Leslie Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Arkansas set to host Rogers State for exhibition tilt
No. 10 Arkansas will hit the hardwood for its first of two final exhibition opportunities of the preseason when it hosts Division 2 Rogers State on Monday in Fayetteville (Ark.). Tipoff between the Razorbacks and Hillcats is set for 7 p.m. (CT). There will be no television or streaming available...
Northeast Arkansas college appoints first female president
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday morning Lyon College inaugurated its 19th president. Melissa P. Taverner became interim president in August 2021 and was inaugurated as the first female president in school history on Oct. 22. A media release from the college said the ceremony was to welcome Taverner as...
Arkansas guard Nick Smith named CBS Sports Preseason National Freshman of the Year
Nick Smith Jr., was honored three times by CBSsports.com as he was named preseason National Freshman of the Year, preseason All-American (second team) and the SEC preseason Freshman of the Year. The Jacksonville product was also selected as the preseason National Newcomer of the Year by Blue Ribbon magazine earlier...
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/21/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues. Here are the nominees for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on October 21st, 2022. Nominee #1 is Melbourne. Trey Wren keeps it for the touchdown. The Bearkatz beat Newport 29-20 in our Game of the Week. Melbourne is 8-0 overall, 4-0 in 3A-2 play.
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Who coaches visited over the Bye Week and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – In this week’s Arkansas football recruiting report with Otis Kirk, Courtney and Otis talk about where Arkansas’ coaches have been over the bye week. They also talk about 2023 recruits Quincey Rhodes Jr., Shamar Easter and Derick Hunter Jr. You can watch the...
John Spollen, M.D., to Assume Lead Role of UAMS College of Medicine in Northwest Arkansas
Oct. 24, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Medicine named John Spollen, M.D., as the new regional associate dean for the college in Northwest Arkansas, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Spollen, professor and vice chair for education in the UAMS Department of...
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Springdale
A two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Springdale on October 24.
Siloam Springs FD and PD could lose nearly $1M in election
Tax dollars in Siloam Springs could be going toward different things after the midterms.
You’ve won the $550 million Powerball jackpot: Here’s how you could spend it in Arkansas
With the Powerball jackpot sitting at $550 million, some might be wondering, “What in the world you could even do with all that money?”
Owens Corning to expand in Fort Smith, create 50 new jobs
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The State of Arkansas announced Tuesday Owens Corning, a global building and construction materials leader based in Toledo, Ohio, is expanding its operations in Fort Smith for the second time in less than two years. The company, which produces fiberglass composite, insulation, and roofing materials, began in February 2021 to build a new 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Owens Corning will now invest an additional $24.5 million for machinery and new construction at its existing facility on Planter Road. As part of this expansion, the company will create 50 new jobs.”Expanding Owens Corning’s nonwovens production in this highly advanced facility will help us better serve our customers’ long-term growth. We are excited to add capacity in Fort Smith and create additional jobs in a community that we have been a part of for 37 years,” said Rachel Marcon, Vice President and General Manager of Nonwovens, Owens Corning. “We appreciate the support and partnership with the State of Arkansas in this expansion.”
The retail selling of alcohol on Sundays might be permitted in two Arkansas cities
Little Rock, Arkansas – Two Arkansas cities will decide whether to permit the sale of alcohol on Sundays while citizens of Arkansas consider whether to approve Issue 4, which would permit the recreational use of marijuana. The special election will take hold in both Bentonville and Rogers in November.
Protestors in Northwest Arkansas demand justice for Mahsa Amini
Local protestors rallied for the justice of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a woman who was arrested in Iran for failing to fully cover her hair and later died in police custody.
Election results: Crawford County JP races, Alma, Cedarville, Dyer voting for mayor, Mulberry and Van Buren for city council
RESULTS: STATEWIDE | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | U.S. HOUSE | STATE SENATE | STATE HOUSE | BENTON COUNTY | CRAWFORD COUNTY | FRANKLIN COUNTY | JOHNSON COUNTY | LOGAN COUNTY | MADISON COUNTY | SCOTT COUNTY | SEBASTIAN COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. We will begin posting results on...
Chief Baker talks about ‘pivotal’ points in his career, the community policing push
It’s been a series of career challenges for Danny Baker ever since his career with the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) began in 2001. The east Oklahoma native and Army National Guard veteran was at the police training academy in Camden, Ark., when the towers fell. “We watched that...
