I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
I Thought My Fall Wardrobe Was Set—Then I Saw These COS, Mango, and Zara Finds
Do you ever start shopping and realize that you don't just want one or two items but suddenly crave an entire wardrobe overhaul? Because, same. On a recent visit to peruse the new-arrivals sections of my favorite affordable sites, I came across so many strong pieces that I started envisioning a whole new wardrobe with these chic updates. The selection at COS, Mango, and Zara is always pretty strong, but this particular season, they have the coolest version of fall wardrobe basics that really caught my eye and are making me consider replacing the very versions in my own closet.
One Detail on This Just-Launched Amazon Sweater Makes It “Uniquely Beautiful” — and It’s on Sale for $37
It’s easy to fall into the trap of continuously buying similar-looking clothes. That could mean you have drawers full of crew-neck sweaters, racks of oversized blazers, or shelves full of mid-wash, straight-leg jeans. While those basics certainly come in handy, it’s nice to level up your fashion game every once in a while; this season, Amazon shoppers are particularly loving the asymmetrical detail on this just-launched sweater that gives the top a stylish edge.
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Mom Overhears Dad Singing to Son in the Bath and Catches These Sweet Lyric Changes
“My Girl” by The Temptations got the most heartwarming update.
I’m a fashion expert – 5 Winter fashion mistakes that make you look old and dated & why knitted tights are a big NO
COLDER temperatures are here which means it's time to dig out the winter wardrobe - but some things should stay away for good. For autumn/ winter, little changes from year to year in terms of trends and staples you need to get you through the season. For example you can...
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
I’m a fashion expert… these are the five styles of coats you should ditch – they’re making you look so much older
THE dreaded arrival of winter is almost here which means only one thing - swapping the cosy cardigans for thick coats to keep you toasty. But if you're yet to hit the high-street to replenish your wardrobe, be warned - there are some coats that, according to an expert, will only add ten years to your appearance.
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
Tia Mowry Gets Comfy in Denim Jumpsuit & White Sneakers for Disneyland Adventure
Tia Mowry is going for denim. The actress took to Instagram to share her Disneyland adventures with her 11 million followers. Mowry uploaded a video to her account on the platform showcasing the various foods she ate and theme park activities she partook in. The post shows Mowry in a button-up denim jumpsuit with long sleeves, two oversize button flap pockets designed across its bodice, similarly arranged ones at the piece’s shorts area, and cutout loops on the lower arm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Mowry slicked back her curly hair in a ponytail and glammed...
Kitten Heels Are Back—Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they're trending again in 2022 and now you won't want to take them off. The low-heeled styles have been slowly popping up in fashion shows and in insiders' wardrobes for years. But the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favorite stores (such as Mango or Zara) have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogs makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for fall 2022.
Are Hunter's Famous Rain Boots Worth the Splurge? I Put the Shoes to the Test
I've been on the hunt for a good rain boot for years now, and as an Arizona native, I can't help but see the irony in a desert dweller adamantly looking for a quality pair of rain boots, of all things, to add to her closet. But with my travels often leading me to lusher, greener, and admittedly rainier climates, I discovered that I truly required a "go-anywhere" shoe that could provide consistency, even when the weather was anything but.
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Turns Out, All You Need for Fall Is a Preppy Plaid Skirt
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If there’s a single print synonymous with fall, it’s plaid. From plaid jackets (who could forget Kate Moss’s plaid Bottega Veneta shacket and baggy jeans combination at the brand’s SS23 runway show?) to, in this case, a perfect plaid skirt, expect to see the preppy pattern more this season than ever before. During New York and Milan Fashion Weeks this year, the street-style set also showed up and out in their preppy plaid skirt outfits, pairing the staple with everything from structured blazers to crisp button-up shirts. While a perennial fall trend, plaid skirts got a special shout-out on the FW22 runways, with designers like Burberry, Gucci, Marine Serre, and Off-White all taking their spin on the style. With silhouettes ranging from ultra miniskirts to midi skirts, a plaid skirt is the perfect wardrobe foundation for all of your other fall wardrobe essentials to shine, like a cozy cashmere sweater or a suede fall boot.
10 Best Shearling Birkenstocks for Winter 2022 (Plus a Few Great Dupes!)
The Interwebs are in a fashion frenzy trying to score some Boston Birkenstocks, those classic Grandpa-looking slipper clogs that have become the most coveted shoe of fall. And now that winter is easing in, Birkenstock Shearlings are the latest trend on social media. Celebs like Reese Witherspoon (who is known to live in her shearling slides in all seasons) have long been hip to the sophisticated comfort of shearling. And Birkenstock has stocked it's collection this season with loads of smart shoe styles featuring the cozy lining. We rounded up our faves, plus some can't-tell-the-difference-dupes to save you some money this upcoming holiday season.
Ballet Flats Trend Is Back — How To Style Them For 2022
When it comes to ballet flats, there’s something inherently young about the shoe style. Perhaps it's the easy slip-on design or maybe the tiny bow on the nose of the more traditional pairs. But with proper styling, the shoe’s star power is strong, which explains its current comeback as one of the biggest shoe trends of the season.
Bella Hadid Is Obsessed With Balletcore Style
As someone who tracks Bella Hadid’s outfits for a living, it would be pretty weird of me not to mention that she has been consistently rocking one specific aesthetic as of late. The supermodel has taken to sporting Mary Jane-style ballet flats, soft sweater sets, and leg warmers that look like they could very well have been plucked off the set of Black Swan. Yep, Hadid is steady embracing balletcore.
Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match. The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.
It’s Not Cozy Season Without A Sherpa Jacket
Nothing feels like fall like bundling up in a sherpa jacket after the first brisk wind. Since sherpa retains heat, you know you'll stay extra snug and warm in this outerwear. The reliable piece can be layered over a thin cardigan sweater or a white button-down for coziness throughout the day, and with its natural oversize fit and laid-back appearance, it's an everyday staple. It's why the sherpa jacket is an essential item to have your in wardrobe — one that deserves a prime spot in your collection of fall outerwear.
