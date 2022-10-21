ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN TV

The Bristol’s Sunday Supper Dinner Series

The Bristol offers an eight course tasting menu with optional wine pairings. Their Sunday Supper is a monthly dinner series that brings together Chicago’s most talented chefs creating a one of a kind experience. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview is Executive Chef Larry Feldmeier. 2152...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu

"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

After 24 Years, Chicago Celebrity Hot Spot Tavern on Rush Will Close Next Week

An iconic Chicago steakhouse is closing up shop even earlier than expected. Tavern on Rush, which opened in the ’90s, announced Thursday that it would be closing on October 26, despite saying earlier that it would remain open through New Year’s Eve for an appropriate send-off, according to Eater Chicago. The restaurant had announced in late August that it would be closing because its landlord had decided not to renew the lease. “While the decision to depart has been bittersweet, it’s a business and we respect our landlord’s decision,” Phil Stefani, the owner of Tavern on Rush, wrote in a letter posted...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Sexy Chicago costume ideas

👋 Hi, it's Justin. If you're still searching for a cool costume with Halloween just a week away, you may want to check out the Tribune's list of Chicago-themed outfits. The one problem: They forgot that these days, every costume has a more popular "sexy" version.At some point, we moved on from scary nurses and vampires to sexy medical workers and blood suckers. Burning question: Does this trend translate to Chicago-inspired costumes? You decide. Sexy gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey arrives by tractor at the Illinois State Fair. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios This comes in two styles: One involves a...
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands

John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?

Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
CHICAGO, IL
cohaitungchi.com

22 Fall Activities in Chicago: Fall Colors, Food & Attractions

Spooky tours, fall colors, and seasonal events, there are so many fall activities in Chicago for visitors and locals to enjoy. You are reading: Chicago things to do in october | 22 Fall Activities in Chicago: Fall Colors, Food & Attractions. This guide reveals how to spend the shorter days...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Dry shampoos recalled due to potential cancer-causing chemicals

CHICAGO — Unilever United States issued a recall of a select of dry shampoo products made before October 2021 by Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen which when exposed to, can result in cancers […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

9@9: Flying cars are coming

CHICAGO – You’ve seen them in movies, television shows, and cartoons through the years, but now you could actually see them for real. That’s because flying cars are on the way, perhaps as soon as 2024!. That was one of the subjects covered in Tuesday’s “9@9” on...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Chicago has three of the Best Gay Bars in the U.S.

Esquire put together a list of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America and three of those bars are right here in Chicago. Head to Big Chicks in Andersonville for a diverse crowd and karaoke. Carol’s Pub is a country western dive bar and a live music venue in Uptown. Finally, there’s Farragut’s (also in Andersonville), a lesbian bar with a jukebox and dance floor.
CHICAGO, IL
