Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and comedian, has died at 67 years old. The Will & Grace star died Monday (October 24) morning following a car crash in Hollywood, TMZ reports. Law enforcement told the outlet Jordan was driving his BMW when he suffered some sort of medical emergency that caused him to crash into a building.
New Details Revealed Following Leslie Jordan's Death
Leslie Jordan was experiencing health issues in the weeks leading up to his death on Monday, October 24th. According to TMZ, the actor had also made an appointment with a cardiologist. Sources close to Jordan told the outlet that he had been experiencing shortness of breath for the last three...
