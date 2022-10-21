Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MD
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20th
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in Fall
Best of the Menu at El Maya in Pocomoke City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on Delmarva
delawarepublic.org
Sussex County Council revises affordable rental ordinance in bid to tackle housing shortage
Sussex County Council voted last week to offer new incentives for developers to build denser affordable housing as the county’s housing shortage deepens. A 2019 study by Housing Alliance Delaware found that a person earning minimum wage would have to work nearly 100 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent in Sussex County. Given the increasing demand for housing created by an influx of higher-income residents, the county's workforce — the largest share of whom work in lower-paid industries like retail, hospitality and manufacturing — the council sought a way to increase the availability of affordable rentals near existing workplaces.
WBOC
Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Selling Salisbury Campgrounds
SALISBURY, Md.- The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is selling it's Sandy Pines campgrounds of Riverside Drive in Salisbury. Former girl scout Kassidy Peck says she is sad to learn young girls will miss out on a priceless experience. "Honestly just sad. Like it's just sad," said Peck. "I...
WMDT.com
“I can pave my way:” Salisbury entrepreneur to make debut on QVC network
SALISBURY, Md.- A 20-year-old Salisbury entrepreneur is taking his talents to the TV screen once again, as he’ll be featured on the QVC network this week. For those who aren’t familiar, we’ve been following RJ Batts journey since 2016 when he launched Tip Tough. It’s a stainless-steel...
Cape Gazette
Community solar field planned in Georgetown
If all goes to plan, Georgetown will have one of the first community solar facilities in Sussex County. TurningPoint Energy and landowner Joe Schell are seeking a conditional use and site-plan approval for a community solar energy facility adjacent to Schell’s Sandhill Fields complex off Sand Hill Road in Georgetown.
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom wreath orders due Nov. 5
Lewes in Bloom’s annual wreath sale orders are being accepted through Saturday, Nov. 5. The organization’s major fundraiser goes toward the purchase of their 27,000 tulips and other flowers volunteers plant in 18 gardens and 10 planter locations in Lewes. To order 24-inch and 32-inch wreaths, go to...
delawarepublic.org
'Gift of Lights' at Dover Motor Speedway to bring holiday spirit to Monster Mile
A new way to celebrate the holidays is coming to Dover. The inaugural Gift of Lights show at Dover Motor Speedway runs from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. “It is a 1.5 mile driving route through The Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway where the Firefly Music Festival takes place," said Dover Motor Speedway communications manager Michael Lewis. "And it will include more than 60 light displays and more than three million lights will be visible. And depending on traffic, it will take approximately 30 to 45 minutes to navigate the whole pathway.”
Cape Gazette
Project to remove canal embankments begins again in Lewes
After a pause for the spring and summer fisheries season, a Delaware Department of Transportation contractor is back at work to remove the bridge structure from the banks of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal at the former location of the Lewes railroad swing bridge. The historic structure was removed from the site Feb. 15 and relocated to a permanent historical display area at the end of American Legion Road.
Cape Gazette
Vietnam veterans donate to Home of the Brave
Members of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1105, recently presented a donation to Home of the Brave in Milford. Home of the Brave serves those who served us by providing temporary housing, food, stability, guidance and support for veterans during their journey towards permanent housing.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs
Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs. This letter is sent in frustration, due to the high number of Reset Lakeside yard signs that are being removed-stolen is the word-every night from almost every part of the County. I am a TIP volunteer who has helped get these signs distributed, and I hate to consider the donated money and the volunteer time and effort that is being destroyed with every such act of vandalism.
Cape Gazette
Large Home in Rehoboth 100 - 20585 Quillen Road
Welcome to 20585 Quillen Road - incredible investment opportunity or use yourself! Conveniently located only 9 blocks to the ocean and Rehoboth Beach attractions. Welcoming front porch leads into light-filled foyer. Foyer is flanked by dining room on the left and office on the right. The open kitchen and great room lead out to the screened porch and backyard. Great room features hardwood flooring and gas fireplace. Kitchen opens to dining area. Dining area also opens to screened porch. Laundry room and powder room located on first level. Storage shed located in the backyard for your bikes and beach chairs. Second level features four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The large master suite has a sitting room and deck. Tenant moved out July 31st. Fresh coat of paint and new carpet have been installed. Great Airbnb rental potential for this property! This community has easy access to Thompson Island State Park. Walk or bike to Dewey and Rehoboth beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Start living the Rehoboth Beach lifestyle today!
Cape Gazette
Sea Witch attractions set inside convention center Oct. 28-30
The Sea Witch Festival announced this year’s spooktacular fun includes new activities from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 28 to 30, in the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Convention Center Stage Entertainment, sponsored by Moe’s Southwest Grill, includes Bryan Scar, 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30...
Cape Gazette
It’s Sea Witch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach!
It's the last weekend of October and that can only mean one thing in Rehoboth Beach. That's right, it's time once again for the annual Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, the biggest party of the year in the "Nation's Summer Capital." Now a three-day event that remains highlighted by...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality
In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
chestertownspy.org
Automated Speed Enforcement on US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) Bridge Project Begins Monday
In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system along the US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) bridge replacement project over the Chester River next week. On Monday, October 24,...
WBOC
Fire Damages Caroline County Home
RIDGELY, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental an early Monday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Caroline County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 12810 Cow Barn Road in Ridgely.
delawarepublic.org
DSU holds first expungement clinic in downtown campus
A dozen people stopped by Delaware State University’s downtown Dover campus for the first expungement clinic hosted by DSU and the state Office of Defense Services. Public defenders, Delaware’s Department of Labor and organizations like the Delaware Center for Justice, regularly host expungement clinics, helping people navigate the expensive and often confusing process of either expunging their record or seeking a pardon.
WBOC
4 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Sunfest changes put to test
Ocean City tourism officials will find out this weekend whether an attempt to extend and ramp up the shoulder season with the hype of a newly minted Sunfest will be a success. Set for Oct. 20-23, this year’s annual end-of-summer event includes an array of changes, including all free concerts, a new setup for vendor tents, and incorporation with OCtoberfest and the mayor’s bike ride.
Laurel Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana Through US Mail: DOJ
Federal officials have sentenced a Maryland man to nearly two decades in prison for distributing kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana through the US mail. Laurel resident Michael Fisher, 47, also known as Mark Wilson, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned from California to Maryland.
phillyvoice.com
Ocean City doubles price of daily, weekly beach tags in 2023 as shore town looks to increase revenue
It will be more expensive to sit on the beach in Ocean City next summer – in some instances twice as expensive – now that the city council unanimously voted raise the shore town's beach tag prices for 2023. The move will increase revenue, which city officials said...
