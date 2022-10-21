Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington business withdraws application for incinerator permit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mulch company has withdrawn its controversial permit application to use an incinerator on its property, WKYT Investigates has confirmed. C&R Asphalt and Mulch faced a groundswell of opposition to its plans. The business had applied for a permit from the Kentucky Division for Air...
smileypete.com
What’s Old is New
George Gatewood has been reclaiming barnwood and then crafting it into something practical for four decades. He grew up in Mt. Sterling on a 600-acre family farm called Longwood Farm and dismantled his first barn as a kid. “I took down an old, falling-down barn when I was 10 years old and built a treehouse out of it in my front yard,” he said.
spectrumnews1.com
Recent tragedy highlights concern, need for more mobile crisis units
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Questions and concerns are being raised around more social service presence after a Nicholasville Police Department-involved incident unfortunately led to the death of a suicidal person. What You Need To Know. Kentucky State Police are investigating after Nicholasville police shot and killed an armed man they...
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
wymt.com
‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
WTVQ
Cafe and bakery closing doors after facing inflation, rent and employment issues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington bakery and café specializing in the needs of those with celiac disease or gluten allergies will be closing its doors. Denise Walsh, the owner of Gluten Free Miracles, posted a video on social media breaking the news to customers about the closure of Gluten Free Miracles.
KY Coal Miner and Son Go Viral at UK Scrimmage Held in Pikeville for Flood Relief
The annual University of Kentucky Blue-White Game is how Wildcat fans can get a good look at how the team plays without worrying about any serious ramifications. The subsequent exhibitions provide the same service, except with an opponent. THE UK BLUE WHITE SCRIMMAGE MOVES TO PIKEVILLE FOR FLOOD RELIEF. This...
q95fm.net
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky
In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
fox56news.com
EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The Family Dog’
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is expecting the largest homecoming turnout it has seen in almost 40 years. One big attraction to kick off EKU’s homecoming festivities is an old bar that has been closed for over twenty years, but just for one, Friday night, it reopened.
Fox 19
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A picture from this weekend’s University of Kentucky Blue-White Game in Pikeville is going viral. The photo shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday. It caught the attention of UK Head Basketball Coach John Calipari, who posted it on his Facebook page Monday morning.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
The most popular Halloween costumes in Kentucky, the US, according to Google search data
Those are just a few of the top-trending Halloween costumes in the United States ahead of Oct. 31, according to the 2022 edition of Google's Frightgeist, released earlier this week.
wdrb.com
John Calipari offers coal miner, his family 'VIP' treatment at Rupp Arena
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari wants to give a Wildcat fan and his family an experience of a lifetime. Calipari tweeted a photo of a Wildcat fan and his son who were attending a scrimmage in Pikeville on Oct. 22. "My family's American...
WKYT 27
Lexington hosts annual Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Hundreds of people came to downtown Lexington for the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade. People said event is unlike any other. Nevaeh Southern and her mom waited at the fence for the parade to start. “There’s a parade and candy. I like standing here for the candy,”...
atozsports.com
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
wymt.com
Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
fox56news.com
Lexington vape shop robbery caught on camera
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A DoorDash driver who was working in the area says one of the men pointed a gun and demanded him to move out of the way, as he ran outside Ignited Vape Shop on Richmond Road. An employee here said he chased the two...
wymt.com
Kentucky moves up in USA Today Coaches Poll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) -- After their bye week, the Wildcats have moved up in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Kentucky moved from 18th to 17th, one of seven SEC teams ranked in the Top 25. RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE. 1Georgia(7-0)SEC. 2Ohio State(7-0)Big Ten. 3. (7-0)SEC. 4Michigan(7-0)Big Ten. 5Clemson(8-0)ACC. 6Alabama(7-1)SEC. 7TCU(7-0)Big 12. 8Oregon(6-1)Pac-12 9Oklahoma...
WTVQ
Woman dies after shooting on Maple Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman died from a gunshot wound Friday morning in an apartment in the 700 block of Maple Avenue. Officers say they responded to a call of shots fired around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. She was declared dead on the scene by the Lexington Fire Department.
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters respond to early morning house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sunday morning. The fire department got a call around 6 am for a structure fire on E 7th street and Lancaster Ave. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy flames and smoke from the house. The residents were able to...
