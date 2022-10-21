ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

smileypete.com

What’s Old is New

George Gatewood has been reclaiming barnwood and then crafting it into something practical for four decades. He grew up in Mt. Sterling on a 600-acre family farm called Longwood Farm and dismantled his first barn as a kid. “I took down an old, falling-down barn when I was 10 years old and built a treehouse out of it in my front yard,” he said.
MOUNT STERLING, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Recent tragedy highlights concern, need for more mobile crisis units

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Questions and concerns are being raised around more social service presence after a Nicholasville Police Department-involved incident unfortunately led to the death of a suicidal person. What You Need To Know. Kentucky State Police are investigating after Nicholasville police shot and killed an armed man they...
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky

In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The Family Dog’

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is expecting the largest homecoming turnout it has seen in almost 40 years. One big attraction to kick off EKU’s homecoming festivities is an old bar that has been closed for over twenty years, but just for one, Friday night, it reopened.
RICHMOND, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Lexington hosts annual Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Hundreds of people came to downtown Lexington for the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade. People said event is unlike any other. Nevaeh Southern and her mom waited at the fence for the parade to start. “There’s a parade and candy. I like standing here for the candy,”...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington vape shop robbery caught on camera

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A DoorDash driver who was working in the area says one of the men pointed a gun and demanded him to move out of the way, as he ran outside Ignited Vape Shop on Richmond Road. An employee here said he chased the two...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky moves up in USA Today Coaches Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) -- After their bye week, the Wildcats have moved up in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Kentucky moved from 18th to 17th, one of seven SEC teams ranked in the Top 25. RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE. 1Georgia(7-0)SEC. 2Ohio State(7-0)Big Ten. 3. (7-0)SEC. 4Michigan(7-0)Big Ten. 5Clemson(8-0)ACC. 6Alabama(7-1)SEC. 7TCU(7-0)Big 12. 8Oregon(6-1)Pac-12 9Oklahoma...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Woman dies after shooting on Maple Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman died from a gunshot wound Friday morning in an apartment in the 700 block of Maple Avenue. Officers say they responded to a call of shots fired around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. She was declared dead on the scene by the Lexington Fire Department.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington firefighters respond to early morning house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sunday morning. The fire department got a call around 6 am for a structure fire on E 7th street and Lancaster Ave. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy flames and smoke from the house. The residents were able to...
LEXINGTON, KY

